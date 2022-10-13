World Athletics announces Athlete of the Year nominees

Americans Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, Chase Ealey, Noah Lyles and Grant Holloway are among the 10 women’s and 10 men’s nominees for World Athletics Athlete of the Year awards.
A three-way voting process will determine the five women’s and five men’s finalists: World Athletics Council (50%), World Athletics family (25%) and a fan vote (25%) via Facebook, Instagram and YouTube likes and Twitter retweets on the post for the specified athlete.
Voting closes at the end of Oct. 31. After the finalists are named, the winners will be announced in early December.
Jamaican Elaine Thompson-Herah and Norwegian Karsten Warholm won the awards last year. The last Americans to win were Dalilah Muhammad (2019) and Ashton Eaton (2015).
Female Athlete of the Year Nominees
Tobi Amusan, Nigeria, 100m Hurdles
Broke world record in World Championships semifinals, then won the world title two hours later
Chase Ealey, USA, Shot Put
World Championships and Diamond League titles, plus had the Nos. 2-5 throws in American history
Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Jamaica, 100m
World Championships and Diamond League titles, plus ran a record seven sub-10.70 races in one year (at age 35)
Kimberly Garcia, Peru, Race Walk
World titles in 20km, 35km events
Shericka Jackson, Jamaica, 200m
World Championships and Diamond League titles, plus the second-fastest time in history
Faith Kipyegon, Kenya, 1500m
World Championships and Diamond League titles, plus the second-fastest time in history
Yaroslava Mahuchikh, Ukraine, High Jump
World Indoor Champion, World Outdoor silver medalist, equaled national record clearance
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, USA, 400m Hurdles
Broke world record twice, lowering it from 51.46 to 50.68, won world titles in 400m hurdles, 4x400m relay (seventh-fastest relay performer in history)
Shaunae Miller-Uibo, Bahamas, 400m
World Indoor and Outdoor titles
Yulimar Rojas, Venezuela, Triple Jump
World Indoor and Outdoor Championships and Diamond League titles, plus broke her own indoor (and overall) world record
Male Athlete of the Year Nominees
Kristjan Ceh, Slovenia, Discus
World Championships and Diamond League titles, plus threw a national record
Alison dos Santos, Brazil, 400m Hurdles
World Championships and Diamond League titles, plus ran the third-fastest time in history
Mondo Duplantis, Sweden, Pole Vault
World Indoor and Outdoor Championships and Diamond League titles, plus improved his world record three times
Soufiane El Bakkali, Morocco, 3000m Steeplechase
World Championships and Diamond League titles, plus went undefeated in 2022
Grant Holloway, USA, 110m Hurdles
World Indoor and Outdoor Championships and Diamond League titles
Jakob Ingebrigtsen, Norway, 1500m/5000m
World Outdoor 5000m champion, World 1500m silver medalist (indoors and outdoors), ran world’s fastest mile in 21 years
Eliud Kipchoge, Kenya, Marathon
Lowered his world record from 2:01:39 to 2:01:09, won Berlin and Tokyo Marathons
Noah Lyles, USA, 200m
World Championships and Diamond League titles, plus broke Michael Johnson‘s American record to become third-fastest man in history
Anderson Peters, Grenada, Javelin
World title, plus became fifth-best performer in history
Pedro Pichardo, Portugal, Triple Jump
World Outdoor champion, World Indoor silver medalist
OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!Follow @nbcolympictalk