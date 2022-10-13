World Athletics announces Athlete of the Year nominees

By Oct 13, 2022, 9:56 AM EDT
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone
Getty Images
0 Comments

Americans Sydney McLaughlin-LevroneChase EaleyNoah Lyles and Grant Holloway are among the 10 women’s and 10 men’s nominees for World Athletics Athlete of the Year awards.

A three-way voting process will determine the five women’s and five men’s finalists: World Athletics Council (50%), World Athletics family (25%) and a fan vote (25%) via Facebook, Instagram and YouTube likes and Twitter retweets on the post for the specified athlete.

Voting closes at the end of Oct. 31. After the finalists are named, the winners will be announced in early December.

Jamaican Elaine Thompson-Herah and Norwegian Karsten Warholm won the awards last year. The last Americans to win were Dalilah Muhammad (2019) and Ashton Eaton (2015).

Female Athlete of the Year Nominees
Tobi Amusan, Nigeria, 100m Hurdles
Broke world record in World Championships semifinals, then won the world title two hours later

Chase Ealey, USA, Shot Put
World Championships and Diamond League titles, plus had the Nos. 2-5 throws in American history

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Jamaica, 100m
World Championships and Diamond League titles, plus ran a record seven sub-10.70 races in one year (at age 35)

Kimberly Garcia, Peru, Race Walk
World titles in 20km, 35km events

Shericka Jackson, Jamaica, 200m
World Championships and Diamond League titles, plus the second-fastest time in history

Faith Kipyegon, Kenya, 1500m
World Championships and Diamond League titles, plus the second-fastest time in history

Yaroslava Mahuchikh, Ukraine, High Jump
World Indoor Champion, World Outdoor silver medalist, equaled national record clearance

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, USA, 400m Hurdles
Broke world record twice, lowering it from 51.46 to 50.68, won world titles in 400m hurdles, 4x400m relay (seventh-fastest relay performer in history)

Shaunae Miller-Uibo, Bahamas, 400m
World Indoor and Outdoor titles

Yulimar Rojas, Venezuela, Triple Jump
World Indoor and Outdoor Championships and Diamond League titles, plus broke her own indoor (and overall) world record

Male Athlete of the Year Nominees
Kristjan Ceh, Slovenia, Discus
World Championships and Diamond League titles, plus threw a national record

Alison dos Santos, Brazil, 400m Hurdles
World Championships and Diamond League titles, plus ran the third-fastest time in history

Mondo Duplantis, Sweden, Pole Vault
World Indoor and Outdoor Championships and Diamond League titles, plus improved his world record three times

Soufiane El Bakkali, Morocco, 3000m Steeplechase
World Championships and Diamond League titles, plus went undefeated in 2022

Grant Holloway, USA, 110m Hurdles
World Indoor and Outdoor Championships and Diamond League titles

Jakob Ingebrigtsen, Norway, 1500m/5000m
World Outdoor 5000m champion, World 1500m silver medalist (indoors and outdoors), ran world’s fastest mile in 21 years

Eliud Kipchoge, Kenya, Marathon
Lowered his world record from 2:01:39 to 2:01:09, won Berlin and Tokyo Marathons

Noah Lyles, USA, 200m
World Championships and Diamond League titles, plus broke Michael Johnson‘s American record to become third-fastest man in history

Anderson Peters, Grenada, Javelin
World title, plus became fifth-best performer in history

Pedro Pichardo, Portugal, Triple Jump
World Outdoor champion, World Indoor silver medalist

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

More: Olympics

Mariah Bell
Mariah Bell moves on from competitive figure skating
World Figure Skating Championships
World figure skating championships to return to Boston
Hockey Canada Scott Smith
Hockey Canada CEO Scott Smith ousted, board of directors resigns

Mariah Bell moves on from competitive figure skating

By Oct 12, 2022, 6:27 PM EDT
Mariah Bell
Getty
0 Comments

Mariah Bell, who last season became the oldest U.S. women’s figure skating champion in 95 years and made her first Olympic team at age 25, announced she is ending her competitive career.

“All good things must come to an end and I am so lucky I am ending with my love of skating at an all time high,” Bell wrote on social media. “See you on the ice again but now just for the fun of shows.”

Bell endured by winning her first national title in her ninth senior nationals appearance, a record wait in women’s singles, before placing 10th at the Olympics and fourth at the world championships.

She did not enter this fall’s Grand Prix Series while deciding her competitive future.

After winning the 2013 U.S. junior silver medal, she had her senior breakout three years later: a runner-up at Skate America, two months after moving from Colorado to California to train under Rafael Arutunian.

She was fifth at the 2018 U.S. Championships, missing that three-woman Olympic team. Bell rebounded to place third and second at the next two nationals, including a mesmerizing “Hallelujah” free skate at the latter after adding Adam Rippon to her coaching team.

After not making the 2021 World Championships team, she rebounded again to win the 2022 national title and become the oldest U.S. Olympic women’s singles skater since 1928.

“If you have a dream, there is no limit on the time you have to achieve that dream,” Bell said at nationals.

Bell is the second woman from the three-woman U.S. Olympic team to announce the end of her competitive career after Alysa LiuKaren Chen, the third member of the team, is not competing this fall while returning to classes at Cornell and has not announced if or when she will compete again.

Bell is the first U.S. woman to leave competitive skating rather than defend a national title since Sasha Cohen in 2007 and the first to outright end her competitive career as national champion in three decades.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

More: Olympics

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone
World Athletics announces Athlete of the Year nominees
World Figure Skating Championships
World figure skating championships to return to Boston
Hockey Canada Scott Smith
Hockey Canada CEO Scott Smith ousted, board of directors resigns

World figure skating championships to return to Boston

By Oct 12, 2022, 4:18 PM EDT
World Figure Skating Championships
Getty Images
0 Comments

Boston will host the March 2025 World Figure Skating Championships, the biggest international competition for the year preceding the 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy.

The International Skating Union (ISU) announced, provisionally, that Boston will host worlds for the second time, after doing so at TD Garden in 2016, the last time any U.S. venue held the annual event. U.S. Figure Skating said TD Garden will again be the venue in 2025.

The ISU also announced that Prague will provisionally host the 2026 World Championships, held the month after the Winter Games in Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy.

The ISU previously announced that the 2023 Worlds will be in Saitama, Japan. The 2024 Worlds will be in Montreal.

The 2025 Worlds are expected to largely determine the number of entries each nation receives at the 2026 Olympics.

In 2016, the U.S. earned three medals at worlds in Boston — Ashley Wagner‘s silver and ice dance silver (Maia Shibutani and Alex Shibutani) and bronze (Madison Chock and Evan Bates). Chock and Bates are still competing, entering this season as the world’s top returning dance couple.

The last American figure skater to win a world title on American ice was Evan Lysacek in Los Angeles in 2009.

The 2022-23 figure skating season starts in earnest with Skate America next week.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

More: Olympics

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone
World Athletics announces Athlete of the Year nominees
Mariah Bell
Mariah Bell moves on from competitive figure skating
Hockey Canada Scott Smith
Hockey Canada CEO Scott Smith ousted, board of directors resigns