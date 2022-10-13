World Athletics announces Athlete of the Year nominees

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Americans Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, Chase Ealey, Noah Lyles and Grant Holloway are among the 10 women’s and 10 men’s nominees for World Athletics Athlete of the Year awards.

A three-way voting process will determine the five women’s and five men’s finalists: World Athletics Council (50%), World Athletics family (25%) and a fan vote (25%) via Facebook, Instagram and YouTube likes and Twitter retweets on the post for the specified athlete.

Voting closes at the end of Oct. 31. After the finalists are named, the winners will be announced in early December.

Jamaican Elaine Thompson-Herah and Norwegian Karsten Warholm won the awards last year. The last Americans to win were Dalilah Muhammad (2019) and Ashton Eaton (2015).

Female Athlete of the Year Nominees

Tobi Amusan, Nigeria, 100m Hurdles

Broke world record in World Championships semifinals, then won the world title two hours later

Chase Ealey, USA, Shot Put

World Championships and Diamond League titles, plus had the Nos. 2-5 throws in American history

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Jamaica, 100m

World Championships and Diamond League titles, plus ran a record seven sub-10.70 races in one year (at age 35)

Kimberly Garcia, Peru, Race Walk

World titles in 20km, 35km events

Shericka Jackson, Jamaica, 200m

World Championships and Diamond League titles, plus the second-fastest time in history

Faith Kipyegon, Kenya, 1500m

World Championships and Diamond League titles, plus the second-fastest time in history

Yaroslava Mahuchikh, Ukraine, High Jump

World Indoor Champion, World Outdoor silver medalist, equaled national record clearance

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, USA, 400m Hurdles

Broke world record twice, lowering it from 51.46 to 50.68, won world titles in 400m hurdles, 4x400m relay (seventh-fastest relay performer in history)

Shaunae Miller-Uibo, Bahamas, 400m

World Indoor and Outdoor titles

Yulimar Rojas, Venezuela, Triple Jump

World Indoor and Outdoor Championships and Diamond League titles, plus broke her own indoor (and overall) world record

Male Athlete of the Year Nominees

Kristjan Ceh, Slovenia, Discus

World Championships and Diamond League titles, plus threw a national record

Alison dos Santos, Brazil, 400m Hurdles

World Championships and Diamond League titles, plus ran the third-fastest time in history



Mondo Duplantis, Sweden, Pole Vault

World Indoor and Outdoor Championships and Diamond League titles, plus improved his world record three times

Soufiane El Bakkali, Morocco, 3000m Steeplechase

World Championships and Diamond League titles, plus went undefeated in 2022

Grant Holloway, USA, 110m Hurdles

World Indoor and Outdoor Championships and Diamond League titles

Jakob Ingebrigtsen, Norway, 1500m/5000m

World Outdoor 5000m champion, World 1500m silver medalist (indoors and outdoors), ran world’s fastest mile in 21 years

Eliud Kipchoge, Kenya, Marathon

Lowered his world record from 2:01:39 to 2:01:09, won Berlin and Tokyo Marathons

Noah Lyles, USA, 200m

World Championships and Diamond League titles, plus broke Michael Johnson‘s American record to become third-fastest man in history

Anderson Peters, Grenada, Javelin

World title, plus became fifth-best performer in history

Pedro Pichardo, Portugal, Triple Jump

World Outdoor champion, World Indoor silver medalist

