Ali Weisz ends U.S. women’s rifle drought at world shooting championships

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Olympic shooter Ali Weisz became the first American woman to win an individual world championship in a rifle event in 43 years.

Weisz, a 27-year-old from Montana, took gold in the 10m air rifle at the world championships in Cairo on Friday, one year after placing 14th in the event in her Olympic debut.

She became the first U.S. woman to win an individual rifle medal of any color at worlds since Elizabeth Bourland‘s 50m prone bronze in 1998. The last U.S. woman to win a world gold in rifle was Karen Monez in 1979.

U.S. women’s recent shooting success has mostly come in shotgun events.

Weisz enlisted on active duty in May 2020. As of the Tokyo Olympics, she was serving as a shooter and instructor at the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit in Fort Benning, Georgia.

While at the University of Mississippi, she split a playing card in half with an air rifle on her first attempt.

NBC Olympic Research contributed to this report.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!