Diana Kipyokei set to be stripped of Boston Marathon title in doping case

By Oct 14, 2022, 10:31 AM EDT
Diana Kipyokei
Getty
0 Comments

Kenyan Diana Kipyokei‘s 2021 Boston Marathon victory is in line to be stripped after she was provisionally suspended in a doping case.

Kipyokei, 28, and another Kenyan distance runner, Betty Wilson Lempus, were banned by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU), which handles doping cases in track and field.

Each runner tested positive last year for the same banned substance — metabolites of triamcinolone acetonide (a corticosteroid) — and faces charges for possible tampering with the doping control process, which includes obstructing or delaying an investigation into the positive test, such as giving false information or documentation.

Kipyokei’s positive test came at the Boston Marathon that she won last October. Both the AIU and the Boston Athletic Association (BAA) said she will be stripped of her title should her case not be overturned on appeal.

Kipyokei won in 2:24:45, beating countrywoman Edna Kiplagat by 24 seconds. Kiplagat, then 41, is now in line to be upgraded to champion, which would make her the oldest runner to win the Boston Marathon in its history dating to 1897.

Kipyokei has not competed since winning Boston, according to her World Athletics profile. Boston was her first major marathon start and her third marathon overall.

Ten Kenyans have tested positive for triamcinolone acetonide in the last two years versus two among all other nations in the same time frame, according to the AIU.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

More: Olympics

Mike Keenan
Mike Keenan to coach Italy men’s hockey team at 2026 Winter Olympics
Alison Weisz
Ali Weisz ends U.S. women’s rifle drought at world shooting championships
Peres Jepchirchir
New York City Marathon: Peres Jepchirchir out, Keira D’Amato in

Jennifer Valente follows historic Olympic cycling gold with world title in omnium

By Oct 14, 2022, 7:15 PM EDT
Jennifer Valente
Getty
0 Comments

Jennifer Valente, who in Tokyo became the first U.S. woman to win Olympic track cycling gold, added a world title in the same event, the omnium, on Friday.

“I achieved the Olympic dream before this one, but this really had been on the forefront of my mind for a long time,” she said, according to USA Cycling.

Valente, 27, prevailed at the world championships in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, France, one day after taking bronze in a separate elimination race, which is not on the Olympic program.

The omnium, which debuted at the Olympics in 2012, is an event consisting of four races that take place on the same day: the scratch race, the tempo race, the elimination race and the points race. For the first three races, riders earn 40 points for a win, 38 for second and 36 for third and on down a descending scale.

In the final 80-lap points race, points are awarded for a sprint every 10 laps, including double points for the last sprint. Cyclists also gain and lose points by lapping the field or getting lapped.

Valente led by eight points over Dutchwoman Maike van der Duin going into the points race. She ended up winning by nine over van der Duin.

Valente, who took world championships bronze in the event in 2019, is the second American to win a world omnium title after Sarah Hammer in 2013 and 2014 (the last time an American won a world title in an individual track cycling event on the Olympic program).

Valente previously won four world titles in the team pursuit.

“The team gold medal is special in a completely different way,” Valente said, according to USA Cycling. “Every team world title that I’ve won has been with a really special group of people. But this is just a completely different experience.”

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

More: Olympics

Mike Keenan
Mike Keenan to coach Italy men’s hockey team at 2026 Winter Olympics
Alison Weisz
Ali Weisz ends U.S. women’s rifle drought at world shooting championships
Peres Jepchirchir
New York City Marathon: Peres Jepchirchir out, Keira D’Amato in

Mike Keenan to coach Italy men’s hockey team at 2026 Winter Olympics

Associated PressOct 14, 2022, 6:28 PM EDT
Mike Keenan
Getty
0 Comments

Mike Keenan was named coach of the Italy men’s ice hockey team on Friday, giving the Stanley Cup winner a chance to guide the host country at the 2026 Milan-Cortina Olympics.

Keenan, who will be 76 in 2026, last coached China-based Kunlun Red Star in the KHL in 2017.

“I’ve had a lot of great international experiences but this is both a challenge and a unique opportunity for me,” Keenan said. “I’m excited to be involved in a building and development process in the run up to an Olympics. . . . Every once in a while, miracles happen. Italy is a nation passionate about sports so that’s why I want to set high expectations.”

Keenan coached the New York Rangers to the Stanley Cup in 1994 and also won the KHL at Metallurg Magnitogorsk in 2014.

Italy finished 11th in the 12-team tournament at the 2006 Torino Games when it also qualified as host. That was the team’s previous participation at the Olympics.

After finishing last in its group at the world championship in May, Italy was relegated to the Division I worlds for next year.

Greg Ireland, Italy’s previous coach, left to lead Kunlun Red Star.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

More: Olympics

Alison Weisz
Ali Weisz ends U.S. women’s rifle drought at world shooting championships
Peres Jepchirchir
New York City Marathon: Peres Jepchirchir out, Keira D’Amato in
Diana Kipyokei
Diana Kipyokei set to be stripped of Boston Marathon title in doping case