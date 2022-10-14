Jennifer Valente follows historic Olympic cycling gold with world title in omnium

By Oct 14, 2022, 7:15 PM EDT
Jennifer Valente
Jennifer Valente, who in Tokyo became the first U.S. woman to win Olympic track cycling gold, added a world title in the same event, the omnium, on Friday.

“I achieved the Olympic dream before this one, but this really had been on the forefront of my mind for a long time,” she said, according to USA Cycling.

Valente, 27, prevailed at the world championships in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, France, one day after taking bronze in a separate elimination race, which is not on the Olympic program.

The omnium, which debuted at the Olympics in 2012, is an event consisting of four races that take place on the same day: the scratch race, the tempo race, the elimination race and the points race. For the first three races, riders earn 40 points for a win, 38 for second and 36 for third and on down a descending scale.

In the final 80-lap points race, points are awarded for a sprint every 10 laps, including double points for the last sprint. Cyclists also gain and lose points by lapping the field or getting lapped.

Valente led by eight points over Dutchwoman Maike van der Duin going into the points race. She ended up winning by nine over van der Duin.

Valente, who took world championships bronze in the event in 2019, is the second American to win a world omnium title after Sarah Hammer in 2013 and 2014 (the last time an American won a world title in an individual track cycling event on the Olympic program).

Valente previously won four world titles in the team pursuit.

“The team gold medal is special in a completely different way,” Valente said, according to USA Cycling. “Every team world title that I’ve won has been with a really special group of people. But this is just a completely different experience.”

Associated PressOct 14, 2022, 6:28 PM EDT
Mike Keenan was named coach of the Italy men’s ice hockey team on Friday, giving the Stanley Cup winner a chance to guide the host country at the 2026 Milan-Cortina Olympics.

Keenan, who will be 76 in 2026, last coached China-based Kunlun Red Star in the KHL in 2017.

“I’ve had a lot of great international experiences but this is both a challenge and a unique opportunity for me,” Keenan said. “I’m excited to be involved in a building and development process in the run up to an Olympics. . . . Every once in a while, miracles happen. Italy is a nation passionate about sports so that’s why I want to set high expectations.”

Keenan coached the New York Rangers to the Stanley Cup in 1994 and also won the KHL at Metallurg Magnitogorsk in 2014.

Italy finished 11th in the 12-team tournament at the 2006 Torino Games when it also qualified as host. That was the team’s previous participation at the Olympics.

After finishing last in its group at the world championship in May, Italy was relegated to the Division I worlds for next year.

Greg Ireland, Italy’s previous coach, left to lead Kunlun Red Star.

Ali Weisz ends U.S. women’s rifle drought at world shooting championships

By Oct 14, 2022, 12:41 PM EDT
Alison Weisz
Olympic shooter Ali Weisz became the first American woman to win an individual world championship in a rifle event in 43 years.

Weisz, a 27-year-old from Montana, took gold in the 10m air rifle at the world championships in Cairo on Friday, one year after placing 14th in the event in her Olympic debut.

She became the first U.S. woman to win an individual rifle medal of any color at worlds since Elizabeth Bourland‘s 50m prone bronze in 1998. The last U.S. woman to win a world gold in rifle was Karen Monez in 1979.

U.S. women’s recent shooting success has mostly come in shotgun events.

Weisz enlisted on active duty in May 2020. As of the Tokyo Olympics, she was serving as a shooter and instructor at the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit in Fort Benning, Georgia.

While at the University of Mississippi, she split a playing card in half with an air rifle on her first attempt.

NBC Olympic Research contributed to this report.

