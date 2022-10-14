New York City Marathon: Peres Jepchirchir out, Keira D’Amato in

By Oct 14, 2022, 11:20 AM EDT
Peres Jepchirchir
Getty
0 Comments

Olympic champion Peres Jepchirchir withdrew from defending her New York City Marathon title on Nov. 6, citing an unspecified injury.

Keira D’Amato, the second-fastest American female marathoner in history, was also added to the field in Friday’s announcement.

Jepchirchir, 29, is the only person to win the Olympic, Boston and New York City Marathons in a career, doing so in a nine-month span in 2021 and 2022. She won New York City last November in 2:22:39, prevailing by five seconds over countrywoman Viola Cheptoo.

D’Amato, a 37-year-old mother of two, broke a 16-year-old American record in the women’s marathon on Jan. 16 by clocking 2:19:12 in Houston. Emily Sisson took the record last Sunday in Chicago in 2:18:29.

D’Amato, who went nearly a decade between competitive races after a middle-distance stint at American University, will make her New York City Marathon debut six weeks after running the Berlin Marathon in 2:21:48.

Elkanah Kibet also withdrew from the Nov. 6 race, a year after he was the top finisher among American male runners in fourth place. Kibet, a lieutenant in the U.S. Army, received orders to report overseas, according to the New York Road Runners.

Other race headliners include: 2018 Boston Marathon winner Des Linden and world champions Gotytom Gebreslase of Ethiopia and Edna Kiplagat of Kenya for the women. And two-time Olympic medalist Galen Rupp, defending champion Albert Korir of Kenya, reigning Boston Marathon champion Evans Chebet, Olympic silver medalist Abdi Nageeye of the Netherlands and 2020 London Marathon winner Shura Kitata for the men.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

More: Olympics

Mike Keenan
Mike Keenan to coach Italy men’s hockey team at 2026 Winter Olympics
Alison Weisz
Ali Weisz ends U.S. women’s rifle drought at world shooting championships
Diana Kipyokei
Diana Kipyokei set to be stripped of Boston Marathon title in doping case

Jennifer Valente follows historic Olympic cycling gold with world title in omnium

By Oct 14, 2022, 7:15 PM EDT
Jennifer Valente
Getty
0 Comments

Jennifer Valente, who in Tokyo became the first U.S. woman to win Olympic track cycling gold, added a world title in the same event, the omnium, on Friday.

“I achieved the Olympic dream before this one, but this really had been on the forefront of my mind for a long time,” she said, according to USA Cycling.

Valente, 27, prevailed at the world championships in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, France, one day after taking bronze in a separate elimination race, which is not on the Olympic program.

The omnium, which debuted at the Olympics in 2012, is an event consisting of four races that take place on the same day: the scratch race, the tempo race, the elimination race and the points race. For the first three races, riders earn 40 points for a win, 38 for second and 36 for third and on down a descending scale.

In the final 80-lap points race, points are awarded for a sprint every 10 laps, including double points for the last sprint. Cyclists also gain and lose points by lapping the field or getting lapped.

Valente led by eight points over Dutchwoman Maike van der Duin going into the points race. She ended up winning by nine over van der Duin.

Valente, who took world championships bronze in the event in 2019, is the second American to win a world omnium title after Sarah Hammer in 2013 and 2014 (the last time an American won a world title in an individual track cycling event on the Olympic program).

Valente previously won four world titles in the team pursuit.

“The team gold medal is special in a completely different way,” Valente said, according to USA Cycling. “Every team world title that I’ve won has been with a really special group of people. But this is just a completely different experience.”

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

More: Olympics

Mike Keenan
Mike Keenan to coach Italy men’s hockey team at 2026 Winter Olympics
Alison Weisz
Ali Weisz ends U.S. women’s rifle drought at world shooting championships
Peres Jepchirchir
New York City Marathon: Peres Jepchirchir out, Keira D’Amato in

Mike Keenan to coach Italy men’s hockey team at 2026 Winter Olympics

Associated PressOct 14, 2022, 6:28 PM EDT
Mike Keenan
Getty
0 Comments

Mike Keenan was named coach of the Italy men’s ice hockey team on Friday, giving the Stanley Cup winner a chance to guide the host country at the 2026 Milan-Cortina Olympics.

Keenan, who will be 76 in 2026, last coached China-based Kunlun Red Star in the KHL in 2017.

“I’ve had a lot of great international experiences but this is both a challenge and a unique opportunity for me,” Keenan said. “I’m excited to be involved in a building and development process in the run up to an Olympics. . . . Every once in a while, miracles happen. Italy is a nation passionate about sports so that’s why I want to set high expectations.”

Keenan coached the New York Rangers to the Stanley Cup in 1994 and also won the KHL at Metallurg Magnitogorsk in 2014.

Italy finished 11th in the 12-team tournament at the 2006 Torino Games when it also qualified as host. That was the team’s previous participation at the Olympics.

After finishing last in its group at the world championship in May, Italy was relegated to the Division I worlds for next year.

Greg Ireland, Italy’s previous coach, left to lead Kunlun Red Star.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

More: Olympics

Alison Weisz
Ali Weisz ends U.S. women’s rifle drought at world shooting championships
Peres Jepchirchir
New York City Marathon: Peres Jepchirchir out, Keira D’Amato in
Diana Kipyokei
Diana Kipyokei set to be stripped of Boston Marathon title in doping case