Noora Räty, Finland’s star goalie, announces national team retirement

By Oct 14, 2022, 10:05 AM EDT
Noora Raty
Getty
Noora Räty, the fortress of Finland’s hockey team for more than a decade and arguably the world’s best goalie of her generation, announced her retirement from the national team at age 33.

“When I played my first national match against Sweden in October 2004, I would never have guessed what kind of journey I would still have: It was a privilege and unforgettable trip!” Räty posted Friday, according to an Instagram translation from Finnish. “My national team career ended on Monday 17.1 at 20:30 [Jan. 17, 2022], that I don’t have a place in the Olympic team this time.”

Räty, who made it to four Olympics and nine world championships and played more than 200 games for the Naisleijonat (Lady Lions), disputed her omission from Finland’s Olympic team this past winter.

“What helped me move on was for example a phone call I received, where I was told the truth and that other coaches except the head coach wanted to pick me to Beijing,” Räty wrote in the post. “The claim that Anni [Keisala, named best goalie of the tournament at the 2021 Worlds] was the choice of all coaches as the number one goalkeeper was also refuted. (@annikeisala you are a boss 😎💪🏻)! Moral of the matter: be honest. Always speak the truth, even if the truth is unpleasant.”

Räty won six bronze medals between the Olympics and world championships (all behind the U.S. and Canada).

She earned silver in her last major tournament at the 2019 Worlds in her hometown of Espoo. Finland beat Canada in the semifinals, then appeared to beat the U.S. in overtime in the final. But Petra Nieminen‘s golden goal was controversially disallowed upon review for goalie interference. The U.S. later won in a shootout.

Räty, who contemplated retirement after the 2014 Olympics, was named best goalie at the world championship a record five times, including in 2019.

Räty, who just published a book titled “Leijona-Kuningatar” (Lion Queen), will be China’s goalie coach at next year’s world championship, according to Finnish media.

Jennifer Valente follows historic Olympic cycling gold with world title in omnium

By Oct 14, 2022, 7:15 PM EDT
Jennifer Valente
Getty
Jennifer Valente, who in Tokyo became the first U.S. woman to win Olympic track cycling gold, added a world title in the same event, the omnium, on Friday.

“I achieved the Olympic dream before this one, but this really had been on the forefront of my mind for a long time,” she said, according to USA Cycling.

Valente, 27, prevailed at the world championships in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, France, one day after taking bronze in a separate elimination race, which is not on the Olympic program.

The omnium, which debuted at the Olympics in 2012, is an event consisting of four races that take place on the same day: the scratch race, the tempo race, the elimination race and the points race. For the first three races, riders earn 40 points for a win, 38 for second and 36 for third and on down a descending scale.

In the final 80-lap points race, points are awarded for a sprint every 10 laps, including double points for the last sprint. Cyclists also gain and lose points by lapping the field or getting lapped.

Valente led by eight points over Dutchwoman Maike van der Duin going into the points race. She ended up winning by nine over van der Duin.

Valente, who took world championships bronze in the event in 2019, is the second American to win a world omnium title after Sarah Hammer in 2013 and 2014 (the last time an American won a world title in an individual track cycling event on the Olympic program).

Valente previously won four world titles in the team pursuit.

“The team gold medal is special in a completely different way,” Valente said, according to USA Cycling. “Every team world title that I’ve won has been with a really special group of people. But this is just a completely different experience.”

Mike Keenan to coach Italy men’s hockey team at 2026 Winter Olympics

Associated PressOct 14, 2022, 6:28 PM EDT
Mike Keenan
Getty
Mike Keenan was named coach of the Italy men’s ice hockey team on Friday, giving the Stanley Cup winner a chance to guide the host country at the 2026 Milan-Cortina Olympics.

Keenan, who will be 76 in 2026, last coached China-based Kunlun Red Star in the KHL in 2017.

“I’ve had a lot of great international experiences but this is both a challenge and a unique opportunity for me,” Keenan said. “I’m excited to be involved in a building and development process in the run up to an Olympics. . . . Every once in a while, miracles happen. Italy is a nation passionate about sports so that’s why I want to set high expectations.”

Keenan coached the New York Rangers to the Stanley Cup in 1994 and also won the KHL at Metallurg Magnitogorsk in 2014.

Italy finished 11th in the 12-team tournament at the 2006 Torino Games when it also qualified as host. That was the team’s previous participation at the Olympics.

After finishing last in its group at the world championship in May, Italy was relegated to the Division I worlds for next year.

Greg Ireland, Italy’s previous coach, left to lead Kunlun Red Star.

