Mikaela Shiffrin opens Alpine skiing World Cup season, live on Peacock

By Oct 19, 2022, 8:00 AM EDT
Mikaela Shiffrin
Getty
0 Comments

Mikaela Shiffrin begins what could be her busiest Alpine skiing season in years, perhaps ever, at the traditional opening race, a World Cup giant slalom in Soelden, Austria, on Saturday, live on Peacock.

The first run streams live at 4 a.m. ET. The second and final run is at 7:05 a.m.

Shiffrin, who won this race last season, eyes adding to her total of 74 career World Cup victories. She ranks second in history behind Swede Ingemar Stenmark (86 wins) and American Lindsey Vonn (82).

Shiffrin last raced a full season in 2018-19, when she won a record 17 times. Since, she has become more comfortable with the speed races of downhill and super-G and could race those disciplines more than ever this season.

But first, she tries to tame the Rettenbach glacier and better a field of accomplished women on Saturday. That includes reigning Olympic GS champion Sara Hector of Sweden and past world GS champions Tessa Worley of France and Petra Vlhova of Slovakia.

The men race in Soelden on Sunday, also live on Peacock (4 a.m. and 7 a.m.). Swiss Marco Odermatt is the defending winner and the favorite. River Radamus, sixth in Soelden last year and fourth in the Olympic GS, will look to deliver the first U.S. men’s podium in Soelden since 2015.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

More: Olympics

Ilia Malinin
Will Ilia Malinin bring his quadruple Axel to Skate America?
Elnaz Rekabi
Iran sport climber Elnaz Rekabi, who competed without hijab, returns to Tehran
Jesse Owens, Luz Long
Luz Long’s Olympic silver medal from Jesse Owens long jump sells for nearly...

Will Ilia Malinin bring his quadruple Axel to Skate America?

By Oct 19, 2022, 8:00 AM EDT
0 Comments

It was early last spring that Rafael Arutyunyan, the longtime coach of Nathan Chen, met with Roman Skorniakov, who mentioned that his son, 17-year-old American Ilia Malinin, wanted to land a quadruple Axel, the lone four-revolution jump yet to be done cleanly by any figure skater in competition.

The 65-year-old Arutyunyan, who has worked with Malinin part-time, assured Skorniakov, a 1998 and 2002 Olympic skater for Uzbekistan, that Malinin’s triple Axel was so refined that he would eventually get that quad.

You think so? Skorniakov asked. I know so, Arutyunyan replied.

About a month later, Skorniakov relayed that Malinin had done it. The world found out in May, when U.S. Figure Skating posted video of him hitting the Axel at a camp.

Malinin officially went into the history books when he attempted it in competition for the first time last month, nailing it at his season debut in a lower-level event.

Even before that, Malinin was already the new leading man in U.S. figure skating, given the Olympic champion Chen and teammates Vincent Zhou and Jason Brown are on indefinite, perhaps permanent, breaks from competing.

Now, Malinin is the most talked-about active skater across all four disciplines heading into this weekend’s Skate America, the first top-level event of the season. He is favored to become the youngest man to win the annual competition that started in 1979.

SKATE AMERICA: Broadcast Schedule

“All the eyes being on me, it is putting a lot of pressure,” Malinin, who splits his days between Marshall High School and the SkateQuest rink in Virginia, said last Saturday.

Malinin said he didn’t know yet if he will attempt the quad Axel at Skate America. He is focused on “clean and consistent” programs with a “basic layout,” which includes four other quads in his free skate.

“If I keep putting it in [programs] this season, I think that, over time, it will become pretty consistent; especially if they were to raise the base value, then I feel like there’d be a reason to try and practice it a lot,” Malinin said, referencing the points assigned to a quad Axel by the International Skating Union (12.5, one more point than the next-highest jump, the quad Lutz). “But as of right now, I think we’re not really so sure what to do with it. For now, I think it’s more of practice, instead of like actually trying to put it into the program for value. In future years, when the base value is higher, it will be a lot more reasonable to put it in.”

He didn’t even mention the quad Axel, or any jump, when asked his goals for the season.

“Improve choreography and component score because in the past it’s not been the best,” he said.

Whether fully deserved or not, young jumping phenoms are often dinged in the component — or artistic — scores that can make up half of a skater’s total score. Chen experienced this as a teen, improved on his skating skills and music interpretation, and brought those marks up.

Malinin sees his style as a mix between Chen and his childhood idol, 2014 and 2018 Olympic champion Yuzuru Hanyu, with a little bit of his own taste splashed in. He’s sifting that last part, spending up to 90 minutes of his four-to-five-hour days on the ice on footwork and running through programs without jumps and spins.

Asked how much he travels across the country to see the jumping master Arutyunyan in California, Malinin noted he’ll primarily go out there to work on choreography with renowned Canadian Shae-Lynn Bourne. She also collaborated with Chen.

“I’m sort of in the process of finding my own style,” he said.

He is clearly confident in the jumps. Malinin started believing he could land the quad Axel last season, when skaters including Hanyu were attempting it (but not landing it clean in competition).

“At first it was kind of a joke,” to try it, he said. Malinin began by perfecting his triple Axel, then started practicing the quads in a pole harness (aiding in technique and preventing falls and injury).

“Eventually, it led to me trying a lot of attempts,” he said. “And then I landed it.”

He’s already thinking about an unprecedented quintuple jump. He would like to land one in practice by the end of this season.

“I truly believe this guy can make it happen,” Arutyunyan said.

The question is whether Malinin can do it on the biggest stages in the sport. And not just the jumps, but the whole package.

In January, when the spotlight was on Chen, he broke through with a runner-up in his senior U.S. Championships debut (and was left off the three-man Olympic team due to his youth and lack of overall resume).

At his senior worlds debut in March, he placed ninth after a four-quad free skate that included a fall and two under-rotated jumps.

At the event last month where he hit the quad Axel in his free skate, he also fell twice on quads in his short program. That was in front of few fans in Lake Placid, N.Y.

Malinin was told that this week’s Skate America, the biggest annual international competition held in the U.S., sold out a 2,500-seat arena outside Boston.

“That gets me really excited, but also kind of nerve-racking to see that I’ll be performing in front of a lot of people,” he said. “That will be one thing to just start getting used to with other big competitions, because who knows, there might be a huge stadium full of people that I have to perform to.”

NBC Sports’ Sarah Hughes (not the figure skater) contributed to this report.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

More: Olympics

Mikaela Shiffrin
Mikaela Shiffrin opens Alpine skiing World Cup season, live on Peacock
Elnaz Rekabi
Iran sport climber Elnaz Rekabi, who competed without hijab, returns to Tehran
Jesse Owens, Luz Long
Luz Long’s Olympic silver medal from Jesse Owens long jump sells for nearly...

Iran sport climber Elnaz Rekabi, who competed without hijab, returns to Tehran

Associated PressOct 19, 2022, 5:53 AM EDT
Elnaz Rekabi
Getty
0 Comments

Iranian competitive climber Elnaz Rekabi received a hero’s welcome on her return to Tehran early Wednesday, after competing in South Korea without wearing a mandatory headscarf required of female athletes from the Islamic Republic.

Rekabi’s decision not to wear the hijab while competing Sunday came as protests sparked by the Sept. 16 death in custody of a 22-year-old woman have entered a fifth week. Mahsa Amini was detained by the country’s morality police over her clothing — and her death has seen women removing their mandatory hijabs in public.

Supporters and Farsi-language media outside of Iran have worried about Rekabi’s safety after she choose to compete without the hijab.

Rekabi on Wednesday repeated an explanation posted earlier to an Instagram account in her name that described her not wearing a hijab as “unintentional.” The Iranian government routinely pressures activists at home and abroad, often airing what rights group describe as coerced confessions on state television — the same cameras she addressed on her arrival back home.

Video shared online showed large crowds gathered early Wednesday at Imam Khomeini International Airport outside of Tehran, the sanctioned nation’s main gateway out of the country. The videos, corresponding to known features of the airport, showed crowds chanting the 33-year-old Rekabi’s name and calling her a hero.

She walked into one of the airport’s terminals, filmed by state media and wearing a black baseball cap and a black hoodie covering her hair. She received flowers from an onlooker, and then repeated what had been posted on Instagram that not wearing the hijab was “unintentional” and her travel had been as previously planned.

Rekabi described being in a women’s only waiting area prior to her climb.

“Because I was busy putting on my shoes and my gear, it caused me to forget to put on my hijab and then I went to compete,” she said.

She added: “I came back to Iran with peace of mind although I had a lot of tension and stress. But so far, thank God, nothing has happened.”

Outside, she apparently entered a van and slowly was driven through the gathered crowd, who cheered her. It wasn’t clear where she went after that.

Rekabi left Seoul on a Tuesday morning flight. The BBC’s Persian service, which has extensive contacts within Iran despite being banned from operating there, quoted an unnamed “informed source” who described Iranian officials as seizing both Rekabi’s mobile phone and passport.

BBC Persian also said she initially had been scheduled to return on Wednesday, but her flight apparently had been moved up unexpectedly.

IranWire, another website focusing on the country founded by Iranian-Canadian journalist Maziar Bahari who once was detained by Iran, alleged that Rekabi would be immediately transferred to Tehran’s notorious Evin Prison after arriving in the country. Evin Prison was the site of a massive fire this past weekend that killed at least eight prisoners.

In a tweet, the Iranian Embassy in Seoul denied “all the fake, false news and disinformation” regarding Rekabi’s departure. But instead of posting a photo of her from the Seoul competition, it posted an image of her wearing a headscarf at a previous competition in Moscow, where she took a bronze medal.

Rekabi didn’t put on a hijab during Sunday’s final at the International Federation of Sport Climbing’s Asia Championship.

Rekabi wore a hijab during her initial appearances at the one-week climbing event. She wore just a black headband when competing Sunday, her dark hair pulled back in a ponytail; she had a white jersey with Iran’s flag as a logo on it.

Footage of the competition showed Rekabi relaxed as she approached the climbing and after she competed.

Iranian women competing abroad under the Iranian flag always wear the hijab.

“Our understanding is that she is returning to Iran, and we will continue to monitor the situation as it develops on her arrival,” the International Federation of Sport Climbing, which oversaw the event, said in a statement. “It is important to stress that athletes’ safety is paramount for us and we support any efforts to keep a valued member of our community safe in this situation.”

The federation said it had been in touch with both Rekabi and Iranian officials, but declined to elaborate on the substance of those calls when reached by The Associated Press. The federation also declined to discuss the Instagram post attributed to Rekabi and the claims in it.

South Korea’s Foreign Ministry acknowledged the departures of the Iranian athlete and her team from the country without elaborating. On Wednesday, a small group of protesters demonstrated in front of Iran’s Embassy in Seoul, with some women cutting off locks of their hair like others have in demonstrations worldwide since Amini’s death.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

More: Olympics

Ilia Malinin
Will Ilia Malinin bring his quadruple Axel to Skate America?
Mikaela Shiffrin
Mikaela Shiffrin opens Alpine skiing World Cup season, live on Peacock
Jesse Owens, Luz Long
Luz Long’s Olympic silver medal from Jesse Owens long jump sells for nearly...