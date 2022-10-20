Paris 2024 Paralympic Opening Ceremony set for Place de la Concorde

By Oct 20, 2022, 7:41 AM EDT
Paris 2024 Paralympic Opening Ceremony
Paris 2024
The 2024 Paris Paralympic Opening Ceremony will take place at the Place de la Concorde with an athlete parade along part of the Champs-Élysées, marking the first Paralympic Opening Ceremony to ever occur outside of a stadium.

The Paralympics, which open Aug. 28, 2024, start two and a half weeks after the Paris Olympics end. The Olympic Opening Ceremony in Paris will also be the first held outside of a stadium, happening along the Seine River and climaxing at the Eiffel Tower.

Paralympic organizers said 65,000 people will be able to attend the Opening Ceremony: 30,000 along the Champs-Élysées parade route and 35,000 in the Place de la Concorde area.

The Place de la Concorde, a public square on the east end of the Champs-Élysées, is famous for holding public executions during the French Revolution, including of King Louis XVI and Marie Antoinette.

In sports, it is seen annually during the last stage of the Tour de France, which ends with laps on the Champs-Élysées.

The Olympics and Paralympics will hold competition at other famous venues in and around Paris. For the Paralympics, with 12 days of competition, this includes:

• The Grand Palais for wheelchair fencing and taekwondo
• The Champ de Mars Arena for judo and wheelchair rugby
• The Esplanade des Invalides for archery
• A stadium at the Eiffel Tower for blind football
• The Château de Versailles for equestrian
• Roland Garros for wheelchair tennis

Paris 2024 Paralympic Opening Ceremony

Paris 2024 Paralympic Opening Ceremony

Paris 2024 Paralympic Opening Ceremony

Illustrations via Paris 2024.

Who makes the U.S. women’s gymnastics team for world championships?

By Oct 19, 2022, 9:20 PM EDT
Shilese Jones
John and Allison Cheng/USA Gymnastics
1 Comment

Over the previous decade, the U.S. women’s gymnastics team was the hardest roster to make in the sport. It may still be. But those who earn spots at this year’s world championships will have seized an opportunity.

Not only are Olympic all-around champions Simone Biles and Suni Lee on indefinite breaks from elite competition, but Konnor McClain, crowned U.S. all-around champion two months ago, is also absent for the rest of 2022, out with a back injury.

Eleven other women compete at a selection camp streaming on USA Gymnastics’ subscription service on Friday (7 p.m. ET) and Saturday (5:50 p.m.). The all-around winner on the first day qualifies automatically for the six-woman traveling team. A committee selects the rest on Saturday night. One will at some point be designated an alternate.

“The beauty of this women’s team is that they might not have a Simone that is in a different stratosphere from the world, but they’ve got a high floor,” said NBC Sports’ John Roethlisberger, a three-time Olympian.

The conversation starts with Shilese Jones, who had the all-around title until falling on her last skill at the two-day national championships in August.

Jones thought she was done with elite gymnastics after placing 10th at last year’s Olympic Trials. She changed her mind after talks with loved ones, including her father, who later died in December after a long kidney disease battle. Sylvester Jones Jr. drove his daughter to and from practices on days he had dialysis.

Jones wrote that it was her dad’s “dream to see me on the Olympic stage one day.” The 20-year-old deferred enrollment to the University of Florida, planning to wait until after the 2024 Paris Olympics.

If Jones is a near-lock to make the team, then Jade Carey and Jordan Chiles, the two Tokyo Olympians who returned to elite competition this year, may already be written in pencil, too.

Chiles, an Olympic team silver medalist, followed her UCLA season by placing third in the all-around at nationals behind McClain and Jones.

Carey, the Olympic floor exercise champion, competed at Oregon State last winter, then was fifth at nationals. Kayla DiCello, who was fourth at nationals, withdrew from world championships team consideration to focus on her collegiate career at Florida.

The selection committee will be putting together a puzzle to round out the five-woman team.

McClain’s absence will be most felt on the balance beam. A possible fourth or fifth member of the world team, perhaps both, will likely go on beam in the three-up, three-count team final at worlds.

“Beam is still wide open,” Roethlisberger said. “Who is going to go into there, knowing worlds are on the line, and they’re going to hit beam routine after beam routine throughout the world selection camp, and get a spot that they might not have gotten because Konner McClain is no longer going to be in that beam lineup.”

None of the top three women on beam at nationals will be at the world team selection camp, though Carey did impress at an international competition in Paris last month, placing second.

Another woman has a stronger international pedigree on the apparatus — Leanne Wong, a Tokyo Olympic alternate who placed fourth on beam at last October’s world championships. Wong tied for fifth at nationals on beam, competing on an injured ankle. She also tied for the national title on the uneven bars, another event where there’s an opening in the team final lineup.

Katelyn Jong, a 16-year-old who won last year’s U.S. junior all-around title, tied with Wong for fifth on beam at nationals in August. It was Jong’s best event at her first senior U.S. Championships, but she withdrew from the selection camp due to injury, according to USA Gymnastics on Wednesday.

If the committee wants another all-arounder, then Skye Blakely is in the driver’s seat. She was sixth at nationals, but fourth if excluding McClain and DiCello. She also had a sizable 2.8-point cushion to the gymnast right behind her in the all-around, Lexi Zeiss.

Will Ilia Malinin bring his quadruple Axel to Skate America?

By Oct 19, 2022, 8:00 AM EDT
It was early last spring that Rafael Arutyunyan, the longtime coach of Nathan Chen, met with Roman Skorniakov, who mentioned that his son, 17-year-old American Ilia Malinin, wanted to land a quadruple Axel, the lone four-revolution jump yet to be done cleanly by any figure skater in competition.

The 65-year-old Arutyunyan, who has worked with Malinin part-time, assured Skorniakov, a 1998 and 2002 Olympic skater for Uzbekistan, that Malinin’s triple Axel was so refined that he would eventually get that quad.

You think so? Skorniakov asked. I know so, Arutyunyan replied.

About a month later, Skorniakov relayed that Malinin had done it. The world found out in May, when U.S. Figure Skating posted video of him hitting the Axel at a camp.

Malinin officially went into the history books when he attempted it in competition for the first time last month, nailing it at his season debut in a lower-level event.

Even before that, Malinin was already the new leading man in U.S. figure skating, given the Olympic champion Chen and teammates Vincent Zhou and Jason Brown are on indefinite, perhaps permanent, breaks from competing.

Now, Malinin is the most talked-about active skater across all four disciplines heading into this weekend’s Skate America, the first top-level event of the season. He is favored to become the youngest man to win the annual competition that started in 1979.

SKATE AMERICA: Broadcast Schedule

“All the eyes being on me, it is putting a lot of pressure,” Malinin, who splits his days between Marshall High School and the SkateQuest rink in Virginia, said last Saturday.

Malinin said he didn’t know yet if he will attempt the quad Axel at Skate America. He is focused on “clean and consistent” programs with a “basic layout,” which includes four other quads in his free skate.

“If I keep putting it in [programs] this season, I think that, over time, it will become pretty consistent; especially if they were to raise the base value, then I feel like there’d be a reason to try and practice it a lot,” Malinin said, referencing the points assigned to a quad Axel by the International Skating Union (12.5, one more point than the next-highest jump, the quad Lutz). “But as of right now, I think we’re not really so sure what to do with it. For now, I think it’s more of practice, instead of like actually trying to put it into the program for value. In future years, when the base value is higher, it will be a lot more reasonable to put it in.”

He didn’t even mention the quad Axel, or any jump, when asked his goals for the season.

“Improve choreography and component score because in the past it’s not been the best,” he said.

Whether fully deserved or not, young jumping phenoms are often dinged in the component — or artistic — scores that can make up half of a skater’s total score. Chen experienced this as a teen, improved on his skating skills and music interpretation, and brought those marks up.

Malinin sees his style as a mix between Chen and his childhood idol, 2014 and 2018 Olympic champion Yuzuru Hanyu, with a little bit of his own taste splashed in. He’s sifting that last part, spending up to 90 minutes of his four-to-five-hour days on the ice on footwork and running through programs without jumps and spins.

Asked how much he travels across the country to see the jumping master Arutyunyan in California, Malinin noted he’ll primarily go out there to work on choreography with renowned Canadian Shae-Lynn Bourne. She also collaborated with Chen.

“I’m sort of in the process of finding my own style,” he said.

He is clearly confident in the jumps. Malinin started believing he could land the quad Axel last season, when skaters including Hanyu were attempting it (but not landing it clean in competition).

“At first it was kind of a joke,” to try it, he said. Malinin began by perfecting his triple Axel, then started practicing the quads in a pole harness (aiding in technique and preventing falls and injury).

“Eventually, it led to me trying a lot of attempts,” he said. “And then I landed it.”

He’s already thinking about an unprecedented quintuple jump. He would like to land one in practice by the end of this season.

“I truly believe this guy can make it happen,” Arutyunyan said.

The question is whether Malinin can do it on the biggest stages in the sport. And not just the jumps, but the whole package.

In January, when the spotlight was on Chen, he broke through with a runner-up in his senior U.S. Championships debut (and was left off the three-man Olympic team due to his youth and lack of overall resume).

At his senior worlds debut in March, he placed ninth after a four-quad free skate that included a fall and two under-rotated jumps.

At the event last month where he hit the quad Axel in his free skate, he also fell twice on quads in his short program. That was in front of few fans in Lake Placid, N.Y.

Malinin was told that this week’s Skate America, the biggest annual international competition held in the U.S., sold out a 2,500-seat arena outside Boston.

“That gets me really excited, but also kind of nerve-racking to see that I’ll be performing in front of a lot of people,” he said. “That will be one thing to just start getting used to with other big competitions, because who knows, there might be a huge stadium full of people that I have to perform to.”

NBC Sports’ Sarah Hughes (not the figure skater) contributed to this report.

