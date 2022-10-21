U.S. figure skating may rule at Skate America; TV, live stream schedule

By Oct 21, 2022, 10:35 AM EDT
1 Comment

U.S. figure skaters could win the majority of the gold medals at Skate America, the top annual international competition held in the States, for the first time since 2003.

NBC Sports and Peacock air live coverage Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Peacock also has a practice cam on Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Emerging American talent, mixed with the absence of Olympic medalists from other nations and Russia’s ban, means the U.S. should be all over the podium at the first event of the Grand Prix Series signaling the start of the season.

Americans are medal contenders in all four disciplines and the headliners in the men’s, pairs’ and ice dance fields.

The last time the U.S. won at least three of the four events at a single Skate America was in 2003 (not counting 2020, when the event was overwhelmingly red, white and blue due to pandemic travel restrictions).

Skate America Broadcast Schedule
All TV coverage also streams on NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app for subscribers.

Day Event Time (ET) Platform
Friday Pairs’ Short Program 7:20-8:45 p.m. Peacock
Pairs’/Men’s Short Programs 7:30-10:30 p.m. USA Network
Pairs’ Short Program 8:45-10:30 p.m. Peacock
Saturday Rhythm Dance 2:40-4:15 p.m. Peacock
Rhythm Dance/Women’s Short Program 3-6 p.m. NBC
Women’s Short Program 4:15-6 p.m. Peacock
Pairs’ Free Skate 7:15-8:45 p.m. Peacock
Pairs’/Men’s Free Skates 8-11 p.m. USA Network
Men’s Free Skate 9-11 p.m. Peacock
Sunday Free Dance 1-2:45 p.m. Peacock
Free Dance/Women’s Free Skate 2-5 p.m. E!
Women’s Free Skate 3-5 p.m. Peacock

In ice dance, Madison Chock and Evan Bates are favored to extend the U.S.’ 13-year win streak at Skate America. Chock and Bates, who won Skate America in 2014 and 2015 (their last Grand Prix title), placed fourth at the Olympics in February and earned bronze at March’s world championships.

They are the world’s top returning dance couple.

Olympic champions Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron of France are taking at least this season off. Olympic silver medalists Viktoria Sinitsina and Nikita Katsalapov cannot compete as all Russians are banned indefinitely due to the war in Ukraine. Olympic bronze medalists Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue, who won the last four Skate Americas, retired.

“It’s true much has changed in the last eight months since the Olympics, but nothing really changed for us,” said Bates, who at 33 is trying to become the oldest ice dancer to win a Skate America title. “I think with that kind of turnover, there’s a certain amount of embracing that we’ve done.”

In March, Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier delivered the U.S. its first world title in pairs since 1979. None of the top five finishers from the Olympics were in that field — the three Russian teams were banned due to the war and China didn’t send any skaters to worlds. None of them are at Skate America, either, clearing the way for Knierim and Frazier to possibly become the first American pair to win any Grand Prix since 2006 Skate America (again, not counting 2020).

The talk of the competition will likely be the reigning world junior champions from the U.S. who make their Grand Prix Series debuts.

Ilia Malinin, the 17-year-old son of Uzbek Olympic skaters, became the clear men’s favorite after Olympic and world silver medalist Yuma Kagiyama of Japan withdrew due to injury. Malinin, who last month became the first skater to land a quadruple Axel in competition, can become the youngest men’s champion in Skate America history.

Like Malinin, 15-year-old Isabeau Levito followed a podium finish at last January’s senior U.S. Championships by winning the world junior title in April. Levito can become the youngest U.S. woman to make a Skate America podium since 2007 (Caroline Zhang), but Japan’s Kaori Sakamoto is favored for the top step. She is the world’s top skater in the absence of the banned Russians after taking Olympic bronze and world championships gold last season.

Mikaela Shiffrin opens Alpine skiing World Cup season, live on Peacock

By Oct 21, 2022, 10:56 AM EDT
Mikaela Shiffrin
0 Comments

Mikaela Shiffrin begins what could be her busiest Alpine skiing season in years, perhaps ever, at the traditional opening race, a World Cup giant slalom in Soelden, Austria, on Saturday, live on Peacock.

The first run streams live at 4 a.m. ET. The second and final run is at 7:05 a.m.

Shiffrin, who won this race last season, eyes adding to her total of 74 career World Cup victories. She ranks second in history behind Swede Ingemar Stenmark (86 wins) and American Lindsey Vonn (82).

Shiffrin last raced a full season in 2018-19, when she won a record 17 times. Since, she has become more comfortable with the speed races of downhill and super-G and could race those disciplines more than ever this season.

But first, she tries to tame the Rettenbach glacier and better a field of accomplished women on Saturday. That includes reigning Olympic GS champion Sara Hector of Sweden and past world GS champions Tessa Worley of France and Petra Vlhova of Slovakia.

The men race in Soelden on Sunday, also live on Peacock (4 a.m. and 7 a.m.). Swiss Marco Odermatt is the defending winner and the favorite. River Radamus, sixth in Soelden last year and fourth in the Olympic GS, will look to deliver the first U.S. men’s podium in Soelden since 2015.

Paris 2024 Paralympic Opening Ceremony set for Place de la Concorde

By Oct 20, 2022, 7:41 AM EDT
Paris 2024 Paralympic Opening Ceremony
0 Comments

The 2024 Paris Paralympic Opening Ceremony will take place at the Place de la Concorde with an athlete parade along part of the Champs-Élysées, marking the first Paralympic Opening Ceremony to ever occur outside of a stadium.

The Paralympics, which open Aug. 28, 2024, start two and a half weeks after the Paris Olympics end. The Olympic Opening Ceremony in Paris will also be the first held outside of a stadium, happening along the Seine River and climaxing at the Eiffel Tower.

Paralympic organizers said 65,000 people will be able to attend the Opening Ceremony: 30,000 along the Champs-Élysées parade route and 35,000 in the Place de la Concorde area.

The Place de la Concorde, a public square on the east end of the Champs-Élysées, is famous for holding public executions during the French Revolution, including of King Louis XVI and Marie Antoinette.

In sports, it is seen annually during the last stage of the Tour de France, which ends with laps on the Champs-Élysées.

The Olympics and Paralympics will hold competition at other famous venues in and around Paris. For the Paralympics, with 12 days of competition, this includes:

• The Grand Palais for wheelchair fencing and taekwondo
• The Champ de Mars Arena for judo and wheelchair rugby
• The Esplanade des Invalides for archery
• A stadium at the Eiffel Tower for blind football
• The Château de Versailles for equestrian
• Roland Garros for wheelchair tennis

