Alpine skiing World Cup season opener cancelled due to bad weather

Associated PressOct 22, 2022, 9:08 AM EDT
The first women's alpine skiing World Cup stop of the season was canceled due to unpredictable weather
Getty Images
0 Comments

Soelden, Austria (AP) — Rain and snowfall wiped out the first women’s race of the Alpine skiing World Cup season Saturday and made the men’s event for the next day doubtful.

Wet snow on the Austrian glacier affected the visibility on the softened course and made a safe race impossible.

Organizers initially delayed the planned start time of 10 a.m. by one hour but decided to call off the race soon after as conditions didn’t improve.

“This was the worst-case scenario — but this happened exactly,” FIS women’s race director Peter Gerdol said. “We had a couple of hours of rain tonight and then this wet snow around five or six o’clock this morning, so the surface was actually too soft to guarantee a safe race.”

The giant slalom will likely be rescheduled at another venue, to be confirmed “in a few days,” according to Gerdol.

Weather conditions were expected to improve in the afternoon, allowing organizers to start preparing the course for the men’s race on Sunday.

Chief of race Rainer Gstrein said they might need to use water and salt to make the weakened course suitable again for a World Cup race.

“It’s going to be a major effort,” Gstrein told Austrian broadcaster ORF.

It is the first time since 2006 that the women’s race of the traditional season-opening weekend in Austria was canceled. The men’s race was most recently called off in 2017 and 2018.

“Well, we’re trying. We’re all ready to go, everything’s been packed up,” Mikaela Shiffrin said in a video posted on her Twitter account.

“But the race has been canceled because, unfortunately, it’s really, really, really wet outside. But air smells fresh and that’s nice but we won’t be racing today.”

Shiffrin won the traditional season opener on the Rettenbach glacier last year and the American went on to win the overall World Cup title for a fourth time.

In a similar scenario, Marco Odermatt triumphed in the men’s race and the Swiss skier became overall champion for the first time last season.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

More: Olympics

Malinin trails Japan’s Miura after short program at Skate America
Mikaela Shiffrin
Mikaela Shiffrin opens Alpine skiing World Cup season, live on Peacock
Madison Chock, Evan Bates
U.S. figure skating may rule at Skate America; TV, live stream schedule

Malinin trails Japan’s Miura after short program at Skate America

Associated PressOct 21, 2022, 11:56 PM EDT
Getty
0 Comments

Kao Miura took advantage of the withdrawal of Japanese countryman Yuma Kagiyama, along with an uncharacteristic fall by American rival Ilia Malinin, to take the lead after the short program at Skate America on Friday night.

The 17-year-old Miura landed a big opening quad salchow-triple toe loop along with a triple axel and a quad toe loop to score a personal-best 94.96 points at the Tenley E. Albright Performance Center near Boston. That gave Miura a slim lead over South Korea’s Cha Junhwan, who moonwalked through a Michael Jackson mashup to a score of 94.44 points.

“I kind of am telling myself, `Why am I sitting here?’ Miura said afterward. “And it’s because I did everything I should have done on the ice. I just tried to be confident on the ice and that worked for me.”

Daniel Grassl of Italy was third with 88.43 points while Malinin, the 17-year-old who made history by landing the first quad axel in competition, was fourth after a fall on his quad toe loop left him with 86.06 points.

“I think at the very beginning I felt very confident going into it. I was very in the moment,” said Malinin, the junior world champion, who was making his senior Grand Prix debut. “After that little fall, it threw me off a little bit. I had to brush it off and just continue with the rest of the program.”

In the pairs competition, the American duo of Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier scored 75.19 points in their short program to take the lead over Canada’s Deanna Stellato-Dudek and Maxime Deschamps, who had 73.05 points.

Malinin became the favorite at Skate America when Kagiyama, the Olympic silver medalist, withdrew from the opening Grand Prix event because of an injury. But it was Miura, the 17-year-old Japanese junior champion, who took the lead going into the free skate thanks to a technical score that was more than five points higher than anyone else.

It was a full eight points more than Malinin, who just might need to land his quad axel Saturday night to have a chance.

“It really depends how I feel personally,” Malinin said of attempting the 4 1/2-rotation jump.

Knierim and Frazier, who helped the U.S. win team silver at the Beijing Olympics, were heavy favorites at Skate America after taking advantage of the absence of the powerful Russian teams to win their first world title earlier this year.

Performing to “Separate Ways” by the American rock band Journey, Knierim and Frazier dazzled a sellout crowd with their opening triple twist. Frazier two-footed the landing on their side-by-side triple toe loop, but the 2021 champions from Skate America came back with a beautiful throw triple flip to earn a solid component score.

“I never started my season off at a Grand Prix before,” Frazier said. “There was a lot of positivity out there tonight. It was a little bit of a fight tonight, but it was our starting base.”

Knierim and Frazier were expected to show out on the Grand Prix stage, though. The surprise came from Stellato-Dudek and Deschamps, whose performance to “Oblivion” by Astor Piazzolla put them solidly in second place.

The winners of the lower-level Nebelhorn Trophy earlier this year were solid from their opening triple twist, through their side-by-side triple toe and into their throw triple loop to keep within range of the gold medal.

Letizia Roscher and Luis Schuster of Germany were well behind in third with 54.87 points.

“We are very pleased with our performance, happy to be here,” said Stellato-Dudek, who calls Chicago home and previously skated for the U.S. “It’s kind of a homecoming for me. It’s like my wedding. It’s like I know everybody.”

SKATE AMERICA: Broadcast Schedule

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

More: Olympics

The first women's alpine skiing World Cup stop of the season was canceled due to unpredictable weather
Alpine skiing World Cup season opener cancelled due to bad weather
Mikaela Shiffrin
Mikaela Shiffrin opens Alpine skiing World Cup season, live on Peacock
Madison Chock, Evan Bates
U.S. figure skating may rule at Skate America; TV, live stream schedule

Mikaela Shiffrin opens Alpine skiing World Cup season, live on Peacock

By Oct 21, 2022, 10:56 AM EDT
Mikaela Shiffrin
Getty
0 Comments

Mikaela Shiffrin begins what could be her busiest Alpine skiing season in years, perhaps ever, at the traditional opening race, a World Cup giant slalom in Soelden, Austria, on Saturday, live on Peacock.

The first run streams live at 4 a.m. ET. The second and final run is at 7:05 a.m.

Shiffrin, who won this race last season, eyes adding to her total of 74 career World Cup victories. She ranks second in history behind Swede Ingemar Stenmark (86 wins) and American Lindsey Vonn (82).

Shiffrin last raced a full season in 2018-19, when she won a record 17 times. Since, she has become more comfortable with the speed races of downhill and super-G and could race those disciplines more than ever this season.

But first, she tries to tame the Rettenbach glacier and better a field of accomplished women on Saturday. That includes reigning Olympic GS champion Sara Hector of Sweden and past world GS champions Tessa Worley of France and Petra Vlhova of Slovakia.

The men race in Soelden on Sunday, also live on Peacock (4 a.m. and 7 a.m.). Swiss Marco Odermatt is the defending winner and the favorite. River Radamus, sixth in Soelden last year and fourth in the Olympic GS, will look to deliver the first U.S. men’s podium in Soelden since 2015.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

More: Olympics

The first women's alpine skiing World Cup stop of the season was canceled due to unpredictable weather
Alpine skiing World Cup season opener cancelled due to bad weather
Malinin trails Japan’s Miura after short program at Skate America
Madison Chock, Evan Bates
U.S. figure skating may rule at Skate America; TV, live stream schedule