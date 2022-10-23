Madison Chock, Evan Bates extend U.S. ice dance streak at Skate America in close win

By Oct 23, 2022, 4:45 PM EDT
Madison Chock and Evan Bates extended the U.S. streak of ice dance titles at Skate America to 14 consecutive years, despite flaws in the rhythm dance and free dance.

They held off fellow Americans Kaitlin Hawayek and Jean Luc-Baker by .73 of a point. Hawayek and Baker won the free dance after Chock and Bates received zero points for their choreographic character step sequence. It marked the first time that Hawayek and Baker outscored their training partners Chock and Bates in a program in 45 career head-to-heads.

“Obviously, there’s work to do, but we’re not a couple to shy away from that,” Bates said on NBC Sports. “We definitely know what we need to work on. I think the programs just need mileage.”

Full Skate America results are here.

Chock and Bates, the world bronze medalists, earned their first Grand Prix Series victory since 2015. Bates, 33, became the oldest ice dancer to win Skate America. Chock and Bates, who got engaged in June, are the top returning ice dance couple.

Olympic gold medalists Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron of France are sitting out this season and may be done competing altogether. Olympic silver medalists Viktoria Sinitsina and Nikita Katsalapov are ineligible due to the ban on all Russian skaters for the war in Ukraine. Olympic bronze medalists Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue retired.

Also Sunday, world champion Kaori Sakamoto of Japan won the Skate America women’s title. Sakamoto, the Olympic bronze medalist, is the lone member of the top five from the Beijing Games competing this season. The gold and silver medalists are from Russia and thus banned indefinitely.

World junior champion Isabeau Levito finished second to Sakamoto to become, at 15, the youngest American woman to make a Skate America podium since 2007 (Caroline Zhang).

Levito, third at last season’s U.S. Championships, is the top returning American woman following the retirements of Mariah Bell and Alysa Liu. The third Olympic team member, Karen Chen, is on an indefinite, possibly permanent, break and taking classes at Cornell.

“I hope that I look mature, and I look like a senior and not like a junior anymore,” Levito said after the short program.

Another American, Amber Glenn, was third to make her first Grand Prix podium at age 22. Glenn attempted to become the sixth U.S. woman to land a triple Axel, but it was short of full rotation.

The U.S. won three of the four titles at Skate America for the first time since 2003 (not counting 2020, when the event was overwhelmingly red, white and blue due to pandemic travel restrictions).

The Grand Prix season continues with Skate Canada next week, live on Peacock. A full broadcast schedule is here.

Evan Bates calls Kamila Valiyeva doping case secrecy ‘an injustice’

Associated PressOct 23, 2022, 4:35 PM EDT
U.S. ice dancer Evan Bates blasted a decision by the Russian Anti-Doping Agency to treat the Kamila Valiyeva doping case from the Beijing Olympics as confidential, calling the secrecy of the investigation “an injustice” to those that performed clean.

Valiyeva helped the Russian team win gold at the Winter Games in February before finding out that she tested positive for a banned substance the previous December. The then-15-year-old Valiyeva appealed a provisional suspension and was allowed to skate in the women’s individual event, where she crashed several times and finished fourth.

The investigation stretched through the summer, and only this past Friday did Russia’s anti-doping body say it would not publish the results of its investigation because of Valiyeva’s status as a protected person due to her age.

“It’s been so frustrating,” said Bates, who helped the U.S. win the silver medal, which would be elevated to gold if Valiyeva was found to have doped ahead of the Winter Games. “Extremely disappointing to be at this point, eight months later, and to still have it so shrouded in secrecy. And I feel like, you know, as a base line we should hope for transparency, and not only for the public but especially for the athletes involved. It seems only right.”

Along with the Americans, the Japanese team could be elevated from bronze to silver and the Canadians into bronze.

The International Olympic Committee refused to hold a medal ceremony for the team event in Beijing, which left Bates and partner Madison Chock along with their teammates and the Japanese team to head home without their awards.

“It was hugely disappointing,” Bates said, “but it seems to be growing and becoming exponentially more disappointing as the days and months go by and there’s no resolution, and the most recent release by RUSADA about not making anything public compounds the frustration quite a bit. We’re just waiting like the rest of us to hear.”

World Anti-Doping Agency rules say public disclosure in cases involving a protected person is optional — publishing a verdict is mandatory for most cases — and it “shall be proportionate to the facts and circumstances of the case.”

“If she is exonerated, there is nothing to hide and it should be made public,” Travis Tygart, the CEO of the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency, told The Associated Press. “Certainly, keeping the decision and facts secret make a mockery of the whole process, and there is no wonder athletes and the public do not trust the global WADA anti-doping system.”

Tygart called on WADA, the IOC and the International Skate Union to immediately announce an appeal of any decision and hold an open process, as the rules provide, so there is confidence in the final outcome.

“Short of this,” Tygart said, “it’s impossible for athletes or the public to believe what happened at the 2022 Beijing Games was real and not just another fraudulent win by the Russians like so many before, as the evidence has clearly shown.”

Since the Valiyeva case became public, the ISU raised the minimum age for skaters comping at the next Winter Games in 2026 in Italy to 17 years old. But that does nothing for those who were impacted by the Valiyeva case in Beijing.

“Again, like, 19 athletes or however many are waiting for their medals all competed clean,” said Bates, who along with Chock won Skate America on Sunday, “and I think we’ve been pretty respectfully quiet through these months.”

Marco Odermatt dominates Alpine skiing World Cup season opener

Associated PressOct 23, 2022, 3:06 PM EDT
Marco Odermatt
Getty
SÖLDEN, Austria — After dominating the season-opening men’s World Cup race Sunday, Marco Odermatt took off his race helmet and pointed at the Red Bull logo.

The Swiss skier’s victory came a day after Dietrich Mateschitz, co-founder and owner of the Austrian energy drink brand, had died age 78.

“I hope I have given him something to take along,” Odermatt said.

“I heard the news this morning in the media. Then we spoke with the Red Bull team here and I passed my condolences.”

Another Red Bull sponsored skier, Henrik Kristoffersen, made the podium in third place and paid tribute to the late billionaire.

“He has done so much for our sport, for the skiers, for other sports. An incredible human being, and I am very grateful for what he has done for me and for other athletes,” the Norwegian said.

Odermatt, the Olympic giant slalom champion, lived up to his billing as the favorite for the overall World Cup title, beating the field by more than seven-tenths of a second for his 12th career win.

The Swiss skier had a near-flawless first run and overcame a few mistakes in his second on the steep glacier in the Austrian Alps to finish .76 seconds ahead of Zan Kranjec of Slovenia.

Kristoffersen finished .97 behind in third, ahead of Norwegian teammates Lucas Braathen, who dropped from second after the opening run to fourth, and Rasmus Windingstad.

American skier Tommy Ford posted the fastest time in the second run to climb from 26th to sixth position. River Radamus was the leading contender for the U.S. ski team after the opening run but dropped to 26th.

Odermatt held a big first-run lead of more than four-tenths of a second, but said he didn’t take anything for granted.

“I was not sure (the lead) was enough, this was really a big fight. The snow got worse and worse. Everybody made some mistakes,” said Odermatt, who also won the race last year for the first of his five GS victories on the road to his first overall title.

“You have to be mentally prepared. You have to face the challenge,” he added.

Odermatt won the sport’s biggest prize with a massive 467-point lead over Norwegian speed specialist Aleksander Aamodt Kilde last season.

Kilde, winner of the downhill and super-G titles last season, skied out in the second run.

While he is widely expected to successfully defend his title, Odermatt tried to downplay his dominance.

“I see a lot of competitors for the overall title. But all extra points I can earn now may help me at the end,” he said.

Kristoffersen, who was the only racer other than Odermatt to win a World Cup giant slalom last year, was all smiles after making the podium in the traditional season opener for the first time.

In a remarkable move, the Norwegian 2018 Olympic GS silver medalist switched his ski equipment in the offseason, leaving his long-term supplier Rossignol to join the new Van Deer-Red Bull brand founded by his former rival Marcel Hirscher, the record eight-time overall champion who retired three years ago.

While many regarded it a risky move, Kristoffersen said he never had any doubts.

“The advantage with the new company is that we can adapt things very quickly if we want. Van Deer-Red Bull is a racing company: the main goal is not selling skis but winning races,” said Kristoffersen. “But when you win races, you will sell skis, for sure.”

The race was watched by 14,000 spectators in sunny conditions under blue skies, a day after the women’s race was canceled due to rain and wet snow.

The men’s World Cup continues with a parallel race in Lech-Zürs on Nov. 13, after FIS on Saturday canceled the two Zermatt-Cervinia downhills scheduled for next week due to a lack of snow.

