Marco Odermatt dominates Alpine skiing World Cup season opener

Associated PressOct 23, 2022, 10:25 AM EDT
Marco Odermatt
Olympic giant slalom champion Marco Odermatt dominated the first run of the season-opening men’s World Cup race Sunday.

The Swiss skier had a near-flawless run on the steep glacier in the Austrian Alps to build a lead of more than four-tenths of a second over second-place Lucas Braathen of Norway.

Odermatt won the race last year for the first of his five GS victories on the road to his first overall title.

Norway’s Braathen, who triumphed in the traditional season opener in 2020, had .41 seconds to make up in the second run. The rest of the field, led by Zan Kranjec of Slovenia, was at least .69 behind Odermatt.

“Only half of the job is done,” Odermatt said. “I hope the second run goes just as well. I was way more relaxed coming here than in previous seasons.”

Henrik Kristoffersen was the only racer other than Odermatt to win a World Cup giant slalom last season, but the Norwegian had a costly mistake coming onto the flats and finished .95 off the lead.

In a remarkable move, Kristoffersen switched his ski equipment in the offseason, leaving his long-term supplier Rossignol to join the new Van Deer-Red Bull brand founded by his former rival Marcel Hirscher, the record eight-time overall champion who retired three years ago.

American skier Tommy Ford posted the fastest time in the second run to climb from 26th to sixth position. River Radamus was the leading contender for the U.S. ski team after the opening run but dropped to 26th.

The race took place in sunny conditions under blue skies, a day after the women’s race was canceled due to rain and wet snow.

Ilia Malinin lands quadruple Axel at Skate America, youngest men’s champion ever

By Oct 23, 2022, 6:52 AM EDT
Ilia Malinin landed the second quadruple Axel in history at Skate America and jumped from fourth place to become the youngest men’s champion in the event’s history.

Malinin, the 17-year-old world junior champion from Virginia, opened his free skate Saturday by landing the hardest quad jump — the four-and-half revolution Axel. He landed five quads total (one under-rotated) and also fell on a triple Salchow.

Last month, he became the first skater to land a clean, fully rotated quad Axel in competition at a lower-level event.

“This morning, I wasn’t really sure if I would attempt it or not,” Malinin said on NBC Sports. “It came over my mind. Everyone’s watching. I have to go for this. I went for it, and I just landed it, and I was in shock. I mean, the whole building was screaming for at least a couple of seconds after that. I didn’t even know the music was still playing.”

Malinin improved from fourth place after Friday’s short program to win his senior Grand Prix debut by 7.18 points over fellow 17-year-old Kao Miura of Japan.

Earlier, world champions Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier became the first U.S. pair to win a full-fledged Grand Prix event in 16 years. Knierim and Frazier topped both the short program and free skate, totaling 201.39 points to beat Canadians Deanna Stellato-Dudek and Maxime Deschamps by 3.5 points.

Knierim and Frazier, competing in the absence of the top pairs from Russia banned due to the war in Ukraine, became the first U.S. pair to win Skate America since 2006 (not counting 2020, when the field was almost entirely American due to pandemic travel restrictions).

Stellato-Dudek, 39, earned her first senior Grand Prix medal, 22 years after her Grand Prix debut as a singles skater. Stellato, who retired from singles skating at age 17 due to hip injuries, came back at 32 in pairs in 2016.

SKATE AMERICA: Broadcast Schedule

American ice dancers Madison Chock and Evan Bates along with Japan’s Kaori Sakamoto, the women’s world champion, took the lead after their short programs on Saturday.

Chock and Bates, who finished in fourth at the Beijing Olympics, scored 82.63 points for their rhumba, despite a couple of mistakes in the program. They struggled through their rotational lift and Bates made a bobble on his twizzle.

It was still enough to lead American teammates Kaitlin Hawayek and Jean-Luc Baker, the silver medalists at Skate America two years ago, who scored 79.12 points. Marie-Jade Lauriault and Romain le Gac were third with 72.12 points.

In the women’s event, Sakamoto breezed through a Janet Jackson medley to score 71.72 points, even though the Olympic bronze medalist followed her triple flip with a double toe loop rather than another triple.

Sakamoto has a slim lead heading into Sunday’s free skate over 15-year-old American Isabeau Levito, who scored 71.30 points in her senior Grand Prix debut. The highlight was a big opening triple flip, though she underrotated a triple loop on her triple-triple combination later in the program and that was enough to leave her in second place.

Levito’s teammate, Amber Glenn, was third with 68.42 points.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Shilese Jones, Olympic medalists lead U.S. women’s team for gymnastics worlds

By Oct 22, 2022, 10:08 PM EDT
Shilese Jones
John and Allison Cheng/USA Gymnastics
Shilese Jones and Tokyo Olympic medalists Jordan Chiles and Jade Carey headline the U.S. women’s gymnastics roster for the world championships that start next week.

Jones won the all-around at a selection camp to clinch her spot on the six-woman traveling team to worlds in Liverpool, England. She’s set to make her global championships debut, one year after placing 10th at the Olympic Trials and mulling quitting elite gymnastics.

“This has been my biggest dream for a long time now and my biggest goal since I came back,” Jones said after Friday’s all-around.

Chiles and Carey were second and third in Friday’s all-around in Katy, Texas. They were among four gymnasts chosen for the world team by a committee after the second and final day of selection camp competition Saturday night.

The team is rounded by Tokyo Olympic alternate and 2021 World all-around silver medalist Leanne Wong, plus Skye Blakely, set to compete at her first worlds. Lexi Zeiss is the traveling alternate.

Full selection camp results are here.

The U.S. won all seven Olympic and world women’s team titles between 2011 and 2019, then took silver behind a team of Russians at the Tokyo Olympics. Russian gymnasts are barred from these world championships due to the war in Ukraine.

The U.S. could still be tested in the team final, most likely by Brazil or China. The Americans lack Olympic all-around gold medalists Simone Biles and Suni Lee, who are on indefinite breaks from elite competition (Biles might not come back at all). Konnor McClain, who won the U.S. all-around title in August, is out due to a back injury.

That Chiles, Carey and Wong decided to continue elite careers while in college — rare before the NIL era — turned out to be a huge benefit to the U.S. team.

Jones, who led the all-around at the U.S. Championships before falling on her last skill of the meet, is a contender for the world all-around title.

An American won all ten Olympic and world all-around titles from 2011 through the Tokyo Games (with Biles accounting for six) before Russian Angelina Melnikova snapped the streak at last October’s worlds.

Brazil’s Rebeca Andrade, who didn’t do the all-around at last year’s worlds after taking a close second to Lee in Tokyo, could be Jones’ biggest competition.

