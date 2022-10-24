Jan Scherrer, Olympic snowboard medalist, ‘loses’ bet, gets funny tattoo chosen by wife

By Oct 24, 2022, 2:13 PM EDT
Jan Scherrer
Getty
0 Comments

Swiss snowboarder Jan Scherrer won an Olympic medal and lost an unusual Olympic bet. He recently paid up.

Scherrer said that, last year, he accepted a bet from his wife, Sasha, who gave birth to daughter Sienna in May. If he won an Olympic halfpipe medal, he had to get a tattoo of her choosing.

“I thought, ‘Well, if I’m going to end up in the top three, I’m not going to care about anything anyway,’ so I said yes,” Scherrer said.

In February, Scherrer won an Olympic bronze medal, relegating Shaun White to fourth place in the last contest of his career. Scherrer previously finished third at the 2021 World Championships and 2020 X Games.

Eight months later, Scherrer got that tattoo just above one of his knees and filmed Sasha’s reaction. He said that Sasha drew it, and the design was inspired by Hiller Goodspeed.

It features a person wearing the Olympic rings across their chest and a dunce cap with “#3” on it. Above the person is a banner reading, “GOOD BUT NOT THE BEST.”

Matterhorn Alpine skiing men’s World Cup downhills canceled

Associated PressOct 24, 2022, 2:28 PM EDT
Matterhorn
Getty
0 Comments

Two men’s World Cup downhill races next weekend that start in Switzerland and finish in Italy were called off Saturday due to a lack of snow on the final 300 meters of the course following an unseasonably warm fall.

Added to the calendar this season, the Zermatt-Cervinia downhill against the spectacular backdrop of the Matterhorn was set to become the first cross-border event in Alpine skiing’s World Cup history.

The International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS) said Saturday and Sunday races had to be canceled “due to the lack of snow and the safety situation on last section of the race track” and will not be replaced.

A decision on two women’s races scheduled on the same course for Nov. 5-6 was expected Tuesday.

FIS Secretary General Michel Vion said in a statement on the federation’s website that the cross-border downhill was “a new and unique project that we continue to believe in.”

“There is a possibility of a change in weather,” Vion said. “We are therefore giving the organizers until Tuesday to make a final decision about the women’s races.”

Earlier Saturday, the season-opening giant slalom of the women’s World Cup also had to be called off because of unfavorable weather conditions on the glacier in Austria.

The 4-kilometer Gran Becca course starts in Zermatt at an altitude of 3,700 meters and finishes in Laghi Cime Bianche above Cervinia at 2,835 meters.

While parts of the course are covered by over a meter of snow, mild temperatures in recent weeks hindered snowmaking for the lower section.

FIS usually carries out its snow control two weeks before a World Cup event but last week postponed its decision on the races to give organizers more time.

Vion said local organizers “achieved great things in the past few days. It was certainly not their fault that the men’s races could not take place.”

The new downhill is a signature event for FIS President Johan Eliasch, who labeled it “iconic.”

“I have been there, inspected the race course, and it is truly phenomenal,” Eliasch said the day before the event was canceled.

The introduction of the race was meant to give the speed racing season an early start, closing the gap between the traditional season-opening giant slalom in Austria in the third week of October and the downhill and super-G races in Lake Louise and Beaver Creek in late November and early December.

However, FIS men’s race director Markus Waldner said after Saturday’s cancellation that from next season the Zermatt-Cervina downhills might be moved to a later slot in the calendar.

“For the future, we absolutely need to review the dates because we need to have more guarantee,” Waldner said. “We have to observe the nature. We have this climate change, we had a very extremely warm summer, extremely warm autumn, also. These are signals and we need to respect this.”

Earlier, some racers voiced concerns over the project, which brings the speed season forward by a month with a demanding, high-altitude race.

“It’s not really a normal downhill, it’s a long one. And it’s also on 4,000 meters in the first downhill race of the year,” Norwegian speed specialist Aleksander Aamodt Kilde told The Associated Press in a recent video call.

“So, it’s not really an easy start, so that’s what I’m most concerned about,” Kilde added. “It’s really annoying to get injured in the first race.”

Victor Wembanyama, ‘Wembamania’ sweep France with two years until Paris Olympics

By Oct 24, 2022, 1:41 PM EDT
Victor Wembanyama
Getty
0 Comments

The U.S. lost to France by five points in the Tokyo Olympic men’s basketball final. Could Victor Wembanyama, a 7-foot-3 18-year-old favored to be the 2023 NBA Draft No. 1 pick, help Les Bleus reverse that result at the 2024 Paris Games?

“Wembamania” is sweeping France, and everyone is trying to get a look at the “alien,” as LeBron James described his talent, likely to become an NBA star.

Even 85-year-old former Prime Minister Lionel Jospin, who called Wembanyama’s French club team’s president to ask for a ticket.

His wingspan is nearly 8 feet, and he can nearly grab the rim — 10 feet in the air — without jumping.

“My goal,” Wembanyama told The Associated Press, “is to be like something you’ve never seen.”

Vincent Collet, who coaches Wembanyama’s club team Metropolitans 92 near Paris and the French national team, said the hype is normal and great for the French game.

“It’s something you can’t really control, and it’s because of what happened two weeks ago in the U.S.,” he said, referring to Metropolitans 92’s two exhibition games against G League teams outside Las Vegas. “In general it’s a good thing for basketball, for our club and for the game. It shines a light on basketball, it attracts people.”

Collet thinks that Wembanyama has enough mental strength to cope with the demands of the NBA, despite his young age.

“There’s what the Americans call ‘skills’ — an ability that is out of the ordinary. But remember that he’s only 18 1/2. In basketball at the highest level, there are many things to deal with,” Collet said. “But he has an uncommon capacity for learning. You don’t need to keep teaching him as he learns very quickly. That’s a great asset, along with all the others he has. It’s very valuable, believe me, as it’s very rare.”

Victor’s father, Felix, was a triple jumper, but did not compete at the Olympics. Victor’s mother, Elodie de Fautereau, played pro basketball and also coached.

It was hard to ignore basketball growing up: sister Eve — who is 20 — is a pro with Monaco in the second-tier LF2 league.

Younger brother Oscar is 15, won a national junior title with Nanterre and, just like his brother, then moved to l’ASVEL — which is owned by Parker.

Wembanyama is considered a near-certainty to be the first top-five NBA Draft pick from France.

The most notable French NBA player was soon-to-be Hall of Famer Tony Parker, who was drafted in 2001, one year after not being on the French team at the 2000 Olympics that lost in the final 85-75 to the U.S. Parker was 18 at the time of the Sydney Games.

The most notable French Olympic basketball player was, like Wembanyama, a 7-footer. That’s Frederic Weis, arguably the most well known French Olympian across all sports to Americans after he was posterized by Vince Carter in group play at the Sydney Games.

Like Wembanyama will be, Weis was drafted in the first round the year before the Olympics. He was taken 15th overall by the New York Knicks in 1999, but never played an NBA regular season game, choosing to stay in France.

Come the Paris Games, Wembanyama will be 20 1/2 years old — one year older than soccer star Kylian Mbappé was when he starred for France in its 2018 World Cup win. Both prodigies grew up in the suburbs of Paris, where Wembanyama could take the baton from judo great Teddy Riner as France’s new Olympic star in 2024.

The hype surrounding Wembanyama is growing. National news channel France 2 aired a report on him after his jaw-dropping performances outside Vegas.

“It’s normal, no problem. At PSG people always talk about Mbappe,” Collet said. “We all enjoyed that time in Las Vegas, which would never have happened if Victor wasn’t in the team. He’s a good teammate, and you can’t look for problems that aren’t there.”

Metropolitans president Alain Weisz, the head coach when Parker made his senior French national team debut two months after the Sydney Games, said tickets for last Friday’s game sold out in two hours. The game at Le Mans the previous Saturday — Wembanyama’s first after his Las Vegas bonanza — saw that modest club sell all 6,000 tickets for the first time.

“What the lad’s doing is unheard of,” Weisz told France Info radio. “It’s not just young people here or rappers who identity with Victor. Even Lionel Jospin called me for a ticket. What happened in the United States created an interest level what was unimaginable.”

The club has already sold twice as many jerseys as last season in one month of competition — 85% with Wembanyama’s name. An average of six scouts come to each game and one from the Sacramento Kings even spent two days watching him train before attending the Le Mans game.

“Victor’s determination is extraordinary,” Weisz said. “He reminds me a lot of Tony Parker.”

Wemby, as he is already affectionately called, was lethal in Las Vegas. He finished two exhibition games with 73 points, nine 3-pointers, 15 rebounds and nine blocked shots and an army of fans dreaming of what he might do in the NBA.

After the Vegas showcase, Wembanyama was named to the French roster for 2023 FIBA World Cup qualifiers taking place next month. They would mark his senior national team debut.

“We’ll try to help him as much as possible to stay focused because there’s a lot at stake. We need to help him in the best way possible,” Collet said. “He will have to get used to (the hype) because it’s not going to get any less.”

Wembanyama could be just what France’s national team needs to overtake the U.S. men’s basketball team, which won the last four Olympic titles. If the U.S. has any weakness, it is height. Anthony Davis, who skipped the Tokyo Olympics, is the lone U.S. center to make an All-NBA team in the last five seasons.

A wild card is Philadelphia 76ers All-Star center Joel Embiid, who is Cameroonian. In the spring, French media reported that Embiid started the process to become eligible to represent France in international basketball, quoting national team general manager Boris Diaw.

Then Embiid said last month that he gained U.S. citizenship.

Embiid, who has never played in a major international tournament, could choose to represent Cameroon in Olympic qualifying. Cameroon has never qualified for an Olympic basketball tournament. Or he could look to the U.S. or France, his decision having a significant impact on the 2024 Olympic men’s tournament.

In announcing his U.S. citizenship last month, Embiid said it was way too early to think about his international status.

France’s national team is already led by yet another 7-footer, three-time NBA All-Star Rudy Gobert. Adding Embiid and Wembanyama could give Les Bleus a triple tower frontcourt.

France’s Olympic team last year had five NBA players to the U.S.’ 12: Nicolas BatumEvan FournierTimothe Luwawu-CabarrotFrank Ntilikina and Gobert.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

