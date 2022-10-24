Natalya Antyukh stripped of Olympic 400m hurdles title; Lashinda Demus in line for gold

By Oct 24, 2022, 12:30 PM EDT
Natalya Antyukh, Lashinda Demus
In a doping case, Russian Natalya Antyukh has been stripped of her results from July 2012 through June 2013, a stretch that includes her Olympic title in the 400m hurdles, putting American Lashinda Demus in line for an upgrade to gold should medals be reallocated.

Antyukh was found to have used a banned substance or method based on database evidence, which led to the retroactive stripping of her results from a decade ago, according to the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU), which handles doping cases in track and field. The retroactive ban, doled out by the Russian Anti-Doping Agency, can be appealed.

“It will become final and binding after 45 days if there is no appeal,” according to the AIU in an email Monday. “Thereafter, the AIU will send a sanction memo to the [World Athletics] Competition Department so they can proceed with the disqualification of the Athlete’s results. The AIU will then write to the IOC to confirm the Athlete’s sanction and let them know that they may now proceed with the re-allocation of medals and the update of the IOC database.”

Last year, Antyukh was banned four years in a doping case related to evidence from the 2016 McLaren report on Russian doping. Her results from July 2013 through December 2015 were also stripped. She last competed in 2016, according to World Athletics.

In the 2012 Olympic 400m hurdles final, Antyukh, then 31, lowered her personal best by 22 hundredths of a second to hold off Demus by seven hundredths for the gold medal.

“Of course, I wanted the gold medal; I will not stop until I get the gold medal,” Demus told Lewis Johnson on NBC after the race, voicing a desire to return for the 2016 Olympics (which she did not do after a series of injuries).

At the time, Demus was the third-fastest woman in history in the event and the American record holder with a personal best of 52.47.

Demus, a 2004 Olympian, missed the 2008 Beijing Games by one spot at Olympic Trials after giving birth to twins in June 2007. She also won world championships medals in 2005 (silver), 2009 (silver), 2011 (gold) and 2013 (bronze).

If Demus is upgraded to gold, she becomes, retroactively, the first U.S. woman to win an Olympic 400m hurdles title. Dalilah Muhammad won the event in 2016 and Sydney McLaughlin last year in Tokyo.

Russia originally won seven track and field gold medals at the 2012 Olympics. Due to doping, that number is now one — high jumper Anna Chicherova, who was stripped of her 2008 Olympic bronze medal for doping.

Matterhorn Alpine skiing men’s World Cup downhills canceled

Associated PressOct 24, 2022, 2:28 PM EDT
Matterhorn
Two men’s World Cup downhill races next weekend that start in Switzerland and finish in Italy were called off Saturday due to a lack of snow on the final 300 meters of the course following an unseasonably warm fall.

Added to the calendar this season, the Zermatt-Cervinia downhill against the spectacular backdrop of the Matterhorn was set to become the first cross-border event in Alpine skiing’s World Cup history.

The International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS) said Saturday and Sunday races had to be canceled “due to the lack of snow and the safety situation on last section of the race track” and will not be replaced.

A decision on two women’s races scheduled on the same course for Nov. 5-6 was expected Tuesday.

FIS Secretary General Michel Vion said in a statement on the federation’s website that the cross-border downhill was “a new and unique project that we continue to believe in.”

“There is a possibility of a change in weather,” Vion said. “We are therefore giving the organizers until Tuesday to make a final decision about the women’s races.”

Earlier Saturday, the season-opening giant slalom of the women’s World Cup also had to be called off because of unfavorable weather conditions on the glacier in Austria.

The 4-kilometer Gran Becca course starts in Zermatt at an altitude of 3,700 meters and finishes in Laghi Cime Bianche above Cervinia at 2,835 meters.

While parts of the course are covered by over a meter of snow, mild temperatures in recent weeks hindered snowmaking for the lower section.

FIS usually carries out its snow control two weeks before a World Cup event but last week postponed its decision on the races to give organizers more time.

Vion said local organizers “achieved great things in the past few days. It was certainly not their fault that the men’s races could not take place.”

The new downhill is a signature event for FIS President Johan Eliasch, who labeled it “iconic.”

“I have been there, inspected the race course, and it is truly phenomenal,” Eliasch said the day before the event was canceled.

The introduction of the race was meant to give the speed racing season an early start, closing the gap between the traditional season-opening giant slalom in Austria in the third week of October and the downhill and super-G races in Lake Louise and Beaver Creek in late November and early December.

However, FIS men’s race director Markus Waldner said after Saturday’s cancellation that from next season the Zermatt-Cervina downhills might be moved to a later slot in the calendar.

“For the future, we absolutely need to review the dates because we need to have more guarantee,” Waldner said. “We have to observe the nature. We have this climate change, we had a very extremely warm summer, extremely warm autumn, also. These are signals and we need to respect this.”

Earlier, some racers voiced concerns over the project, which brings the speed season forward by a month with a demanding, high-altitude race.

“It’s not really a normal downhill, it’s a long one. And it’s also on 4,000 meters in the first downhill race of the year,” Norwegian speed specialist Aleksander Aamodt Kilde told The Associated Press in a recent video call.

“So, it’s not really an easy start, so that’s what I’m most concerned about,” Kilde added. “It’s really annoying to get injured in the first race.”

Jan Scherrer, Olympic snowboard medalist, ‘loses’ bet, gets funny tattoo chosen by wife

By Oct 24, 2022, 2:13 PM EDT
Jan Scherrer
Swiss snowboarder Jan Scherrer won an Olympic medal and lost an unusual Olympic bet. He recently paid up.

Scherrer said that, last year, he accepted a bet from his wife, Sasha, who gave birth to daughter Sienna in May. If he won an Olympic halfpipe medal, he had to get a tattoo of her choosing.

“I thought, ‘Well, if I’m going to end up in the top three, I’m not going to care about anything anyway,’ so I said yes,” Scherrer said.

In February, Scherrer won an Olympic bronze medal, relegating Shaun White to fourth place in the last contest of his career. Scherrer previously finished third at the 2021 World Championships and 2020 X Games.

Eight months later, Scherrer got that tattoo just above one of his knees and filmed Sasha’s reaction. He said that Sasha drew it, and the design was inspired by Hiller Goodspeed.

It features a person wearing the Olympic rings across their chest and a dunce cap with “#3” on it. Above the person is a banner reading, “GOOD BUT NOT THE BEST.”

