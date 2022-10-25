2022 World Gymnastics Championships TV, live stream schedule

New-look U.S. teams headline the world gymnastics championships, live on Peacock from Nov. 1-6.
For the first time in a decade, the U.S. women will compete in a global championships team event without Simone Biles, who is on an indefinite, perhaps permanent, break from competition. Suni Lee, who succeeded Biles as Olympic all-around champion in Tokyo, is also sitting out elite competition this year.
Enter Shilese Jones, who went from 10th at last year’s Olympic Trials and mulling elite retirement to the top all-arounder on this year’s world team. Jones, 20, was second at the U.S. Championships in August and won a selection camp competition last Friday to clinch her spot on the five-woman roster.
Jones is joined by Olympic medalists Jordan Chiles and Jade Carey, who went from Tokyo to NCAA freshman seasons and back to elite gymnastics. Leanne Wong, an Olympic alternate and 2021 World all-around silver medalist, is also back on the U.S. team after competing in college last winter and spring.
Skye Blakely rounds out the squad in her world championships debut.
The U.S. took silver at the Tokyo Olympics, ending its run of gold medals dating to 2011. Russian gymnasts who won the Olympic team event are banned from worlds due to the war in Ukraine.
A U.S. woman won every Olympic and world all-around title from 2011 through the Tokyo Olympics. Russian Angelina Melnikova snapped that streak at last October’s worlds, but her absence from these worlds puts the spotlight on Jones and Brazilian Rebeca Andrade, the silver medalist in Tokyo behind Lee.
The U.S. men compete in a global championships team event without Sam Mikulak for the first time since 2015. He retired after his third Olympics in Tokyo.
Brody Malone took over as the top U.S. male gymnast last year and will lead a quintet looking to win the nation’s first men’s team medal since 2014. With Russia out, it’s likely the U.S. improves on its fifth-place finish from the Olympics.
2022 World Gymnastics Championships Live TV, Stream Schedule
|Day
|Time (ET)
|Event
|Platform
|Tuesday, Nov. 1
|2:15 p.m.
|Women’s Team Final
|Peacock
|Wednesday, Nov. 2
|1:25 p.m.
|Men’s Team Final
|Peacock
|Thursday, Nov. 3
|2:30 p.m.
|Women’s All-Around
|Peacock
|Friday, Nov. 4
|1:45 p.m.
|Men’s All-Around
|Peacock
|Saturday, Nov. 5
|9:15 a.m.
|Apparatus Finals
|Peacock
|12 p.m.*
|Highlights
|NBC
|Sunday, Nov. 6
|8:15 a.m.
|Apparatus Finals
|Peacock
*Delayed broadcast, also streaming on NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app.