2022 World Gymnastics Championships TV, live stream schedule

By Oct 25, 2022, 1:28 PM EDT
New-look U.S. teams headline the world gymnastics championships, live on Peacock from Nov. 1-6.

For the first time in a decade, the U.S. women will compete in a global championships team event without Simone Biles, who is on an indefinite, perhaps permanent, break from competition. Suni Lee, who succeeded Biles as Olympic all-around champion in Tokyo, is also sitting out elite competition this year.

Enter Shilese Jones, who went from 10th at last year’s Olympic Trials and mulling elite retirement to the top all-arounder on this year’s world team. Jones, 20, was second at the U.S. Championships in August and won a selection camp competition last Friday to clinch her spot on the five-woman roster.

Jones is joined by Olympic medalists Jordan Chiles and Jade Carey, who went from Tokyo to NCAA freshman seasons and back to elite gymnastics. Leanne Wong, an Olympic alternate and 2021 World all-around silver medalist, is also back on the U.S. team after competing in college last winter and spring.

Skye Blakely rounds out the squad in her world championships debut.

The U.S. took silver at the Tokyo Olympics, ending its run of gold medals dating to 2011. Russian gymnasts who won the Olympic team event are banned from worlds due to the war in Ukraine.

A U.S. woman won every Olympic and world all-around title from 2011 through the Tokyo Olympics. Russian Angelina Melnikova snapped that streak at last October’s worlds, but her absence from these worlds puts the spotlight on Jones and Brazilian Rebeca Andrade, the silver medalist in Tokyo behind Lee.

The U.S. men compete in a global championships team event without Sam Mikulak for the first time since 2015. He retired after his third Olympics in Tokyo.

Brody Malone took over as the top U.S. male gymnast last year and will lead a quintet looking to win the nation’s first men’s team medal since 2014. With Russia out, it’s likely the U.S. improves on its fifth-place finish from the Olympics.

2022 World Gymnastics Championships Live TV, Stream Schedule

Day Time (ET) Event Platform
Tuesday, Nov. 1 2:15 p.m. Women’s Team Final Peacock
Wednesday, Nov. 2 1:25 p.m. Men’s Team Final Peacock
Thursday, Nov. 3 2:30 p.m. Women’s All-Around Peacock
Friday, Nov. 4 1:45 p.m. Men’s All-Around Peacock
Saturday, Nov. 5 9:15 a.m. Apparatus Finals Peacock
12 p.m.* Highlights NBC
Sunday, Nov. 6 8:15 a.m. Apparatus Finals Peacock

*Delayed broadcast, also streaming on NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app.

Natalya Antyukh stripped of Olympic 400m hurdles title; Lashinda Demus in line for gold

By Oct 25, 2022, 3:25 PM EDT
In a doping case, Russian Natalya Antyukh has been stripped of her results from July 2012 through June 2013, a stretch that includes her Olympic title in the 400m hurdles, putting American Lashinda Demus in line for an upgrade to gold should medals be reallocated.

“Hearing the news didn’t impact my mood or feelings being that it has been 10 years since it has happened,” Demus, who last competed in 2016, wrote in an email Tuesday. “I have mixed emotions about it all. I do believe that if, in fact, there was doping involved with anyone in the Olympics that they should be stripped of their medal. With everything being said it looks like this is the case for my race. I’m not afraid to say that I then deserve the official title, medal, recognition, and missed compensation that goes along with it all. I wouldn’t want any athlete to go through this same situation and I hope that keeping athletes honest in our sport stays at the forefront for those who sacrifice a good part of their life to be great at it.”

Antyukh was found to have used a banned substance or method based on database evidence, which led to the retroactive stripping of her results from a decade ago, according to the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU), which handles doping cases in track and field. The retroactive ban, doled out by the Russian Anti-Doping Agency, can be appealed.

“It will become final and binding after 45 days if there is no appeal,” according to the AIU in an email Monday. “Thereafter, the AIU will send a sanction memo to the [World Athletics] Competition Department so they can proceed with the disqualification of the Athlete’s results. The AIU will then write to the IOC to confirm the Athlete’s sanction and let them know that they may now proceed with the re-allocation of medals and the update of the IOC database.”

Last year, Antyukh was banned four years in a doping case related to evidence from the 2016 McLaren report on Russian doping. Her results from July 2013 through December 2015 were also stripped. She last competed in 2016, according to World Athletics.

In the 2012 Olympic 400m hurdles final, Antyukh, then 31, lowered her personal best by 22 hundredths of a second to hold off Demus by seven hundredths for the gold medal.

“Of course, I wanted the gold medal; I will not stop until I get the gold medal,” Demus told Lewis Johnson on NBC after the race, voicing a desire to return for the 2016 Olympics (which she did not do after a series of injuries).

At the time, Demus was the third-fastest woman in history in the event and the American record holder with a personal best of 52.47.

Demus, a 2004 Olympian, missed the 2008 Beijing Games by one spot at Olympic Trials after giving birth to twins in June 2007. She also won world championships medals in 2005 (silver), 2009 (silver), 2011 (gold) and 2013 (bronze).

If Demus is upgraded to gold, she becomes, retroactively, the first U.S. woman to win an Olympic 400m hurdles title. Dalilah Muhammad won the event in 2016 and Sydney McLaughlin last year in Tokyo.

Russia originally won seven track and field gold medals at the 2012 Olympics. Due to doping, that number is now one — high jumper Anna Chicherova, who was stripped of her 2008 Olympic bronze medal for doping.

Shoma Uno headlines Skate Canada; TV, live stream schedule

By Oct 25, 2022, 1:15 PM EDT
Shoma Uno
Getty
American Ilia Malinin threw down a quadruple Axel to win Skate America. World champion Shoma Uno of Japan gets his chance to respond at Skate Canada this week.

Uno leads the field at the second event of figure skating’s six-stop Grand Prix Series in Mississauga, Ontario, on Friday and Saturday, live on Peacock.

Uno is by far the most decorated male singles skater in action this fall — with two-time Olympic champion Yuzuru Hanyu of Japan retired, 2022 Olympic champion Nathan Chen on an indefinite break from competition and Olympic silver medalist Yuma Kagiyama of Japan injured.

At Skate Canada, Uno faces two-time world bronze medalist Jin Boyang of China and countryman Kao Miura, the runner-up to Malinin at Skate America. But he’s really performing against the winning score put up by the world junior champion Malinin at Skate America — 280.37 points.

Uno and Malinin will not go head-to-head until, likely, December’s Grand Prix Final. Until then, the best way to size them up is by their scores in separate Grand Prix events. Each skater competes twice on the six-event series, looking to qualify for the six-skater Final.

Skate Canada Broadcast Schedule

Day Time (ET) Event Platform
Friday 2-3:30 p.m. Women’s Short Peacock
3:45-5:15 p.m. Rhythm Dance Peacock
6:45-8 p.m. Pairs’ Short Peacock
8-9:45 p.m. Men’s Short Peacock
Saturday 1:15-3:15 p.m. Women’s Free Peacock
3:25-5 p.m. Free Dance Peacock
6-7:15 p.m. Pairs’ Free Peacock
7:30-9:30 p.m. Men’s Free Peacock
Sunday 12-1:30 p.m. Highlights NBC | NBC Sports app

Skate Canada also marks the senior Grand Prix debut for 16-year-old American Lindsay Thorngren, the world junior bronze medalist. She’ll look to extend the U.S. momentum from Skate America, where 15-year-old Isabeau Levito, the world junior champion, was runner-up in her senior Grand Prix debut and Amber Glenn earned her first Grand Prix medal.

Thorngren’s primary competition in Mississauga will be South Korean You Young (sixth at the Olympics) and Japan’s Rika Kihira, the 2018 Grand Prix Final winner who is competing on the Grand Prix for the first time since 2019 after being sidelined by an ankle injury last season.

World silver medalists Riku Miura and Ryuichi Kihara can win the biggest title ever for a Japanese pairs’ team. Canada’s Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier seek a third consecutive Skate Canada ice dance title.

