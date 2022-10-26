Shoma Uno headlines Skate Canada; TV, live stream schedule

By Oct 26, 2022, 10:25 AM EDT
Shoma Uno
Getty
American Ilia Malinin threw down a quadruple Axel to win Skate America. World champion Shoma Uno of Japan gets his chance to respond at Skate Canada this week.

Uno leads the field at the second event of figure skating’s six-stop Grand Prix Series in Mississauga, Ontario, on Friday and Saturday, live on Peacock.

Uno is by far the most decorated male singles skater in action this fall — with two-time Olympic champion Yuzuru Hanyu of Japan retired, 2022 Olympic champion Nathan Chen on an indefinite break from competition and Olympic silver medalist Yuma Kagiyama of Japan injured.

At Skate Canada, Uno faces countryman Kao Miura, the runner-up to Malinin at Skate America, and American Camden Pulkinen, who was fifth at worlds. But he’s really performing against the winning score put up by the world junior champion Malinin at Skate America — 280.37 points.

Uno and Malinin will not go head-to-head until, likely, December’s Grand Prix Final. Until then, the best way to size them up is by their scores in separate Grand Prix events. Each skater competes twice on the six-event series, looking to qualify for the six-skater Final.

Skate Canada Broadcast Schedule

Day Time (ET) Event Platform
Friday 2-3:30 p.m. Women’s Short Peacock
3:45-5:15 p.m. Rhythm Dance Peacock
6:45-8 p.m. Pairs’ Short Peacock
8-9:45 p.m. Men’s Short Peacock
Saturday 1:15-3:15 p.m. Women’s Free Peacock
3:25-5 p.m. Free Dance Peacock
6-7:15 p.m. Pairs’ Free Peacock
7:30-9:30 p.m. Men’s Free Peacock
Sunday 12-1:30 p.m. Highlights NBC | NBC Sports app

Skate Canada also marks the senior Grand Prix debut for 16-year-old American Lindsay Thorngren, the world junior bronze medalist. She’ll look to extend the U.S. momentum from Skate America, where 15-year-old Isabeau Levito, the world junior champion, was runner-up in her senior Grand Prix debut and Amber Glenn earned her first Grand Prix medal.

Thorngren’s primary competition in Mississauga will be South Korean You Young (sixth at the Olympics) and Japan’s Rika Kihira, the 2018 Grand Prix Final winner who is competing on the Grand Prix for the first time since 2019 after being sidelined by an ankle injury last season.

World silver medalists Riku Miura and Ryuichi Kihara can win the biggest title ever for a Japanese pairs’ team. Canada’s Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier seek a third consecutive Skate Canada ice dance title.

World gymnastics championships team rosters missing Olympic gold medalists

By Oct 27, 2022, 11:45 AM EDT
Guan Chenchen
Getty
China’s team for the world gymnastics championships is without four of its seven reigning Olympic and world champions, plus past world all-around champion Xiao Ruoteng.

China’s federation has not replied to a request for comment on the absences of Xiao, the 2017 World all-around champion, and Tokyo Olympic gold medalists Guan Chenchen (balance beam) and Liu Yang (still rings). But in gymnastics, and especially for China’s teams, it is common for Olympic stars to take breaks the year after the Games or retire altogether.

China’s six-man team is also missing reigning world champions Hu Xuwei (parallel bars, high bar) and Lan Xingyu (rings). It does include reigning world all-around champion Zhang Boheng, who is expected to duel with Olympic all-around champion Daiki Hashimoto of Japan for gold on Nov. 4 in Liverpool, England. Plus Zou Jingyuan, the reigning world champ on parallel bars.

GYMNASTICS WORLDS: Broadcast Schedule | Entry Lists

The teams of six must be cut to five ahead of qualifying, which starts Saturday for the women’s competition and is Monday for men.

China’s women’s team includes its reigning world champion on uneven bars, Wei Xiaoyuan, and 2019 World all-around silver medalist Tang Xijing.

Two other reigning individual Olympic champions are not entered: Brit Max Whitlock (pommel horse), who has not competed since Tokyo but is expected to return later in this Olympic cycle, and South Korean Shin Jea-Hwan (vault).

Russia’s ban due to the war in Ukraine means reigning world all-around champion Angelina Melnikova is absent, as are the four men who won team gold in Tokyo, led by 2019 World all-around champ Nikita Nagornyy.

Other meet headliners include Brazil’s Rebeca Andrade, the Olympic all-around silver medalist, Belgian Nina Derwael (Olympic bars champion) and Americans Shilese JonesJordan Chiles and Jade Carey.

Jimmer Fredette resurfaces with USA Basketball 3×3 team, Olympics in mind

By Oct 27, 2022, 11:20 AM EDT
Jimmer Fredette
Getty
Jimmer Fredette, the 2011 NCAA Player of the Year for BYU, will make his U.S. national basketball team debut in 3×3 with the 2024 Paris Games on his mind.

Fredette, a 33-year-old who played in China until last year after his last NBA game in 2019, reportedly said he’s “working for” the Paris Games.

“Team USA asked me to come and see if it’s something I may be interested in, maybe looking to qualify for an Olympic run in the 2024 Olympics,” he said, according to the the Glens Falls (N.Y.) Post-Star newspaper in his hometown.

Those comments were published before Fredette was named to the U.S. 3×3 team for next week’s AmeriCup in Miami, a tournament for North and South American teams.

Fredette is joined on the team by Canyon Barry, Kareem Maddox and Dylan Travis. Maddox was on the U.S. team that failed to qualify for 3×3’s Olympic debut in Tokyo, two years after the Americans won the world title in the event.

Should the U.S. qualify for the Paris Olympics, the four-man team is expected to be chosen by a committee in 2024. Come the Paris Games, Fredette will be older than all but one previous U.S. Olympic men’s basketball player — Larry Bird in 1992.

The U.S. women’s AmeriCup team is Veronica Burton, Lexie Hull, NaLyssa Smith and Camille Zimmerman. In Tokyo, the U.S. took gold with Stefanie Dolson, Allisha Gray, Kelsey Plum and Jackie Young.

U.S. men’s and women’s teams lost in the quarterfinals of the World Cup in June.

