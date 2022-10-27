2023 Tour de France, Tour de France Femmes routes revealed

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

The 2023 Tour de France covers France’s five biggest mountain ranges, including eight mountain stages and four summit finishes.

The July 1-23 Tour starts in Bilbao, Spain and visits, in order, the Pyrenees, Massif Central, Jura, Alps and Vosges mountains. The route was unveiled Thursday.

There will be summit finishes atop the Cauterets-Cambasque, Puy de Dôme, Grand Colombier and Saint-Gervais Mont-Blanc.

The last summit finish will be the 15th stage before the last rest day. That will be followed by the lone time trial, a 14-mile race of truth.

The Tour will not have a time trial on the penultimate day as it did the last three years. Instead, the 20th stage, which usually crowns the race winner, includes five significant climbs.

The eight-stage Tour de France Femmes, which debuted this past summer, again begins on the last day of the men’s Tour. It began in Paris this year, but will not visit the French capital in 2023. The route is here.

It starts in Clermont-Ferrand in central France and moves south, visiting the Massif Central and Pyrenees, including a summit finish at the Col du Tourmalet. It ends with a 13-mile time trial in Pau.

