Jimmer Fredette resurfaces with USA Basketball 3×3 team, Olympics in mind

By Oct 27, 2022, 11:20 AM EDT
Jimmer Fredette
Getty
0 Comments

Jimmer Fredette, the 2011 NCAA Player of the Year for BYU, will make his U.S. national basketball team debut in 3×3 with the 2024 Paris Games on his mind.

Fredette, a 33-year-old who played in China until last year after his last NBA game in 2019, reportedly said he’s “working for” the Paris Games.

“Team USA asked me to come and see if it’s something I may be interested in, maybe looking to qualify for an Olympic run in the 2024 Olympics,” he said, according to the the Glens Falls (N.Y.) Post-Star newspaper in his hometown.

Those comments were published before Fredette was named to the U.S. 3×3 team for next week’s AmeriCup in Miami, a tournament for North and South American teams.

Fredette is joined on the team by Canyon Barry, Kareem Maddox and Dylan Travis. Maddox was on the U.S. team that failed to qualify for 3×3’s Olympic debut in Tokyo, two years after the Americans won the world title in the event.

Should the U.S. qualify for the Paris Olympics, the four-man team is expected to be chosen by a committee in 2024. Come the Paris Games, Fredette will be older than all but one previous U.S. Olympic men’s basketball player — Larry Bird in 1992.

The U.S. women’s AmeriCup team is Veronica Burton, Lexie Hull, NaLyssa Smith and Camille Zimmerman. In Tokyo, the U.S. took gold with Stefanie Dolson, Allisha Gray, Kelsey Plum and Jackie Young.

U.S. men’s and women’s teams lost in the quarterfinals of the World Cup in June.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

More: Olympics

Guan Chenchen
World gymnastics championships team rosters missing Olympic gold medalists
Mexico
Mexico launches Olympic bid
Pernille Blume
Pernille Blume, Olympic swimming champion, retires

World gymnastics championships team rosters missing Olympic gold medalists

By Oct 27, 2022, 11:45 AM EDT
Guan Chenchen
Getty
0 Comments

China’s team for the world gymnastics championships is without four of its seven reigning Olympic and world champions, plus past world all-around champion Xiao Ruoteng.

China’s federation has not replied to a request for comment on the absences of Xiao, the 2017 World all-around champion, and Tokyo Olympic gold medalists Guan Chenchen (balance beam) and Liu Yang (still rings). But in gymnastics, and especially for China’s teams, it is common for Olympic stars to take breaks the year after the Games or retire altogether.

China’s six-man team is also missing reigning world champions Hu Xuwei (parallel bars, high bar) and Lan Xingyu (rings). It does include reigning world all-around champion Zhang Boheng, who is expected to duel with Olympic all-around champion Daiki Hashimoto of Japan for gold on Nov. 4 in Liverpool, England. Plus Zou Jingyuan, the reigning world champ on parallel bars.

GYMNASTICS WORLDS: Broadcast Schedule | Entry Lists

The teams of six must be cut to five ahead of qualifying, which starts Saturday for the women’s competition and is Monday for men.

China’s women’s team includes its reigning world champion on uneven bars, Wei Xiaoyuan, and 2019 World all-around silver medalist Tang Xijing.

Two other reigning individual Olympic champions are not entered: Brit Max Whitlock (pommel horse), who has not competed since Tokyo but is expected to return later in this Olympic cycle, and South Korean Shin Jea-Hwan (vault).

Russia’s ban due to the war in Ukraine means reigning world all-around champion Angelina Melnikova is absent, as are the four men who won team gold in Tokyo, led by 2019 World all-around champ Nikita Nagornyy.

Other meet headliners include Brazil’s Rebeca Andrade, the Olympic all-around silver medalist, Belgian Nina Derwael (Olympic bars champion) and Americans Shilese JonesJordan Chiles and Jade Carey.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

More: Olympics

Jimmer Fredette
Jimmer Fredette resurfaces with USA Basketball 3×3 team, Olympics in...
Mexico
Mexico launches Olympic bid
Pernille Blume
Pernille Blume, Olympic swimming champion, retires

Mexico launches Olympic bid

By Oct 27, 2022, 10:58 AM EDT
Mexico
Getty
0 Comments

Mexico wants to host the Olympics in 2036 or 2040, its National Olympic Committee announced Wednesday.

“We would have 15 years, enough time to organize it,” foreign minister Marcelo Ebrard said, according to Reuters. “If Mexico proposes something, it is to achieve it.”

Ebrard said that in July, IOC President Thomas Bach sent a letter to Mexico’s Olympic Committee saying he was pleased with the nation’s interest in bidding for the Games.

A host city or cities for the bid has not been decided. Mexico City, Guadalajara and Monterrey will host matches at the 2026 men’s soccer World Cup.

Mexico hosted the Olympics once before — the 1968 Mexico City Games featuring Tommie SmithJohn CarlosBob Beamon and Věra Čáslavská. A Mexican city has not been a bid finalist for any Games since.

The 2028 Olympics will be in Los Angeles and the 2032 Games in Australia, centered on Brisbane. Europe has never gone three consecutive Summer Games without hosting.

Before recent reforms, Olympic hosts were chosen by IOC members vote seven years in advance. The process is more flexible now, including dialogue phases with interested nations.

The 2032 Olympics were awarded to Brisbane last year after what the IOC called “targeted dialogue” rather than the traditional IOC members vote among bidders.

The Winter Games for 2030 and 2034 have not yet been awarded.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

More: Olympics

Guan Chenchen
World gymnastics championships team rosters missing Olympic gold medalists
Jimmer Fredette
Jimmer Fredette resurfaces with USA Basketball 3×3 team, Olympics in...
Pernille Blume
Pernille Blume, Olympic swimming champion, retires