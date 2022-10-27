Mexico launches Olympic bid

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Mexico wants to host the Olympics in 2036 or 2040, its National Olympic Committee announced Wednesday.

“We would have 15 years, enough time to organize it,” foreign minister Marcelo Ebrard said, according to Reuters. “If Mexico proposes something, it is to achieve it.”

Ebrard said that in July, IOC President Thomas Bach sent a letter to Mexico’s Olympic Committee saying he was pleased with the nation’s interest in bidding for the Games.

A host city or cities for the bid has not been decided. Mexico City, Guadalajara and Monterrey will host matches at the 2026 men’s soccer World Cup.

Mexico hosted the Olympics once before — the 1968 Mexico City Games featuring Tommie Smith, John Carlos, Bob Beamon and Věra Čáslavská. A Mexican city has not been a bid finalist for any Games since.

The 2028 Olympics will be in Los Angeles and the 2032 Games in Australia, centered on Brisbane. Europe has never gone three consecutive Summer Games without hosting.

Before recent reforms, Olympic hosts were chosen by IOC members vote seven years in advance. The process is more flexible now, including dialogue phases with interested nations.

The 2032 Olympics were awarded to Brisbane last year after what the IOC called “targeted dialogue” rather than the traditional IOC members vote among bidders.

The Winter Games for 2030 and 2034 have not yet been awarded.

