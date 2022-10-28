World gymnastics championships team rosters missing Olympic gold medalists

By Oct 28, 2022, 6:30 AM EDT
Guan Chenchen
Getty
China’s team for the world gymnastics championships is without four of its seven reigning Olympic and world champions, plus past world all-around champion Xiao Ruoteng.

China’s federation said that Xiao, the 2017 World all-around champion, and Tokyo Olympic still rings champion Liu Yang are out due to surgeries following the September 2021 Chinese National Games.

Guan Chenchen, the Olympic balance beam champion, left the sport to attend college, according to the federation.

China’s six-man team is also missing reigning world champions Hu Xuwei (parallel bars, high bar) and Lan Xingyu (rings). It does include reigning world all-around champion Zhang Boheng, who is expected to duel with Olympic all-around champion Daiki Hashimoto of Japan for gold on Nov. 4 in Liverpool, England. Plus Zou Jingyuan, the reigning Olympic champ on parallel bars.

The teams of six must be cut to five ahead of qualifying, which starts Saturday for the women’s competition and is Monday for men.

China’s women’s team includes its reigning world champion on uneven bars, Wei Xiaoyuan, and 2019 World all-around silver medalist Tang Xijing.

Two other reigning individual Olympic champions are not entered: Brit Max Whitlock (pommel horse), who has not competed since Tokyo but is expected to return later in this Olympic cycle, and South Korean Shin Jea-Hwan (vault).

Russia’s ban due to the war in Ukraine means reigning world all-around champion Angelina Melnikova is absent, as are the four men who won team gold in Tokyo, led by 2019 World all-around champ Nikita Nagornyy.

Other meet headliners include Brazil’s Rebeca Andrade, the Olympic all-around silver medalist, Belgian Nina Derwael (Olympic bars champion) and Americans Shilese JonesJordan Chiles and Jade Carey.

Shoma Uno headlines Skate Canada; TV, live stream schedule

By Oct 28, 2022, 12:10 PM EDT
Shoma Uno
Getty
American Ilia Malinin threw down a quadruple Axel to win Skate America. World champion Shoma Uno of Japan gets his chance to respond at Skate Canada this week.

Uno leads the field at the second event of figure skating’s six-stop Grand Prix Series in Mississauga, Ontario, on Friday and Saturday, live on Peacock.

Uno is by far the most decorated male singles skater in action this fall — with two-time Olympic champion Yuzuru Hanyu of Japan retired, 2022 Olympic champion Nathan Chen on an indefinite break from competition and Olympic silver medalist Yuma Kagiyama of Japan injured.

At Skate Canada, Uno faces countryman Kao Miura, the runner-up to Malinin at Skate America, and American Camden Pulkinen, who was fifth at worlds. But he’s really performing against the winning score put up by the world junior champion Malinin at Skate America — 280.37 points.

Uno and Malinin will not go head-to-head until, likely, December’s Grand Prix Final. Until then, the best way to size them up is by their scores in separate Grand Prix events. Each skater competes twice on the six-event series, looking to qualify for the six-skater Final.

Skate Canada Broadcast Schedule

Day Time (ET) Event Platform
Friday 2-3:30 p.m. Women’s Short Peacock
3:45-5:15 p.m. Rhythm Dance Peacock
6:45-8 p.m. Pairs’ Short Peacock
8-9:45 p.m. Men’s Short Peacock
Saturday 1:15-3:15 p.m. Women’s Free Peacock
3:25-5 p.m. Free Dance Peacock
6-7:15 p.m. Pairs’ Free Peacock
7:30-9:30 p.m. Men’s Free Peacock
Skate Canada also marks the senior Grand Prix debut for 16-year-old American Lindsay Thorngren, the world junior bronze medalist. She’ll look to extend the U.S. momentum from Skate America, where 15-year-old Isabeau Levito, the world junior champion, was runner-up in her senior Grand Prix debut and Amber Glenn earned her first Grand Prix medal.

Thorngren’s primary competition in Mississauga includes South Korean You Young (sixth at the Olympics) and Japan’s Rika Kihira, the 2018 Grand Prix Final winner who is competing on the Grand Prix for the first time since 2019 after being sidelined by an ankle injury last season.

World silver medalists Riku Miura and Ryuichi Kihara can win the biggest title ever for a Japanese pairs’ team. Canada’s Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier seek a third consecutive Skate Canada ice dance title.

Kerri Walsh Jennings sets timeline to decide beach volleyball future

By Oct 28, 2022, 10:56 AM EDT
Kerri Walsh Jennings
Getty
Kerri Walsh Jennings, the most decorated Olympic beach volleyball player in history, said she would begin deliberating this week as to whether she will make a 2024 Olympic run.

Walsh Jennings, 44 and a three-time Olympic gold medalist, was asked about the 2024 Paris Games at her induction into the International Volleyball Hall of Fame in Massachusetts last weekend.

“I’m going to start testing it next week and take the next couple months before the new year to test it out,” she told a local news station. “After the new year, I should have an answer.”

In her induction speech, Walsh Jennings said she had the same love for the sport as she did as a 10-year-old fifth-grader starting indoor volleyball. She emphasized that she competed in five Olympics so far and pursued six Olympics so far, after just missing a Tokyo Olympic spot.

Walsh Jennings said in a podcast published in April that she wanted to partner with 2000 Olympic indoor teammate Logan Tom for a 2024 Olympic run. Walsh Jennings last played competitively in June 2021, making this the longest break of her 21-year beach career.

“I’m trying to get her to come out to the beach and go win Paris with me, but we’ll see,” Walsh Jennings said then of Tom, a 41-year-old whose last Olympics was 2012. “If I come back, I want to play with the legend of all legends, who is Logan Tom.”

Efforts to reach Walsh Jennings for comment on her partner situation have been unsuccessful.

Qualifying for the Paris Olympics begins in January and lasts into June 2024. Each nation can qualify up to two teams per gender.

