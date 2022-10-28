Jeff Plush out as USA Curling CEO

Associated PressOct 28, 2022, 8:08 PM EDT
The head of the organization that runs Olympic curling in the United States resigned Friday in the wake of an investigation that revealed he failed to act on allegations of sexual abuse and other harassment when he was commissioner of a women’s soccer league.

USA Curling said it had accepted the resignation of CEO Jeff Plush and appointed Dean Gemmell, who most recently worked as the federation’s director of development, as interim CEO.

USA Curling also said it was launching a full review of its bylaws and governance policies, including how it manages abuse claims.

“Change will come swiftly, with contributions from all kinds of people who play our great sport,” the federation said in a statement.

Plush’s tenure was already in turmoil when the governing body voted at a member’s assembly earlier this week to expel the country’s largest regional association for nonpayment of dues during the pandemic. Clubs complained that debate was shut down without having a chance to voice their opposition and about other irregularities in the voting process.

Unhappy curling clubs took to Twitter with calls to #FlushPlush, saying the purge clashed with the sport’s ethos as a welcoming, convivial community and its desire to grow beyond its upper midwestern roots.

Last week, citing the soccer investigation, a majority of USA Curling’s diversity task force called for his removal and, failing that, for the board to step down.

“He cannot be trusted to prioritize the safety and well-being of athletes in this organization,” the group said in a statement that was signed by 11 current and former members of the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Task Force. “We are concerned about the immediate safety of US curlers.”

At Skate Canada, surprise men’s and women’s leaders after short programs

By Oct 28, 2022, 9:45 PM EDT
Japan’s Kao Miura bettered countryman and world champion Shoma Uno in the short program at Skate Canada, which produced surprise men’s and women’s leaders.

Miura, fourth at last season’s Japan Championships, landed two quadruple jumps in his short program in Mississauga, Ontario. He tallied 94.06 points, distancing Uno by 4.08 going into Saturday’s free skate. Uno botched a planned quad-triple combination.

Uno was the clear No. 1 men’s skater going into the Grand Prix season absent Yuzuru Hanyu (retired), Nathan Chen (indefinite break) and Yuma Kagiyama (injured).

But now Miura, 17, has topped the short program at back-to-back Grand Prix events. He ended up finishing second at last week’s Skate America behind American Ilia Malinin, the talk of the skating world this fall with his quad Axel.

Uno, making his Grand Prix season debut, and Malinin are likely headed toward a showdown at December’s Grand Prix Final. Malinin’s total score of 280.37 from Skate America should be kept in mind on Saturday when Miura and Uno have their free skates.

Americans Camden Pulkinen and Jimmy Ma were fifth and ninth, respectively, in Friday’s short. Pulkinen, fifth at last season’s worlds, doubled a planned opening quad toe loop. Ma fell twice.

SKATE CANADA: Results | Broadcast Schedule

Earlier, Madeline Schizas was the surprise women’s short program leader. Schizas, the Canadian champion who was 19th at the Olympics, opened her short with a triple Lutz-triple toe loop combination and totaled 67.90 points.

She edged 2017 World bronze medalist Gabby Daleman, a Canadian competing on the Grand Prix for the first time in three years, by 1.25 points. Ava Ziegler, the U.S. junior silver medalist in her senior Grand Prix debut, was third after a clean short.

The pre-event favorites all had jump errors: You Young of South Korea (fourth place), Rinka Watanabe and Rika Kihira of Japan (sixth and eighth) and American Lindsay Thorngren (10th).

Canadians Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier, the 2021 World bronze medalists, topped the rhythm dance with 87.23 points, 3.43 points ahead of Brits Lilah Fear and Lewis Gibson.

World silver medalists Riku Miura and Ryuichi Kihara led the pairs’ short, looking for the biggest title ever for a Japanese pairs’ team.

Of note, Canadian junior champions Brooke McIntosh and Benjamin Mimar were fourth in their senior Grand Prix debut, skating one hour after and 30 miles west of where McIntosh’s younger sister, Summer, beat Katie Ledecky in a 400m freestyle race in Toronto. Summer swam the second-fastest 400m free time ever in 25-meter pool. Olympic swimming is in 50-meter pools.

Shoma Uno headlines Skate Canada; TV, live stream schedule

By Oct 28, 2022, 12:10 PM EDT
American Ilia Malinin threw down a quadruple Axel to win Skate America. World champion Shoma Uno of Japan gets his chance to respond at Skate Canada this week.

Uno leads the field at the second event of figure skating’s six-stop Grand Prix Series in Mississauga, Ontario, on Friday and Saturday, live on Peacock.

Uno is by far the most decorated male singles skater in action this fall — with two-time Olympic champion Yuzuru Hanyu of Japan retired, 2022 Olympic champion Nathan Chen on an indefinite break from competition and Olympic silver medalist Yuma Kagiyama of Japan injured.

At Skate Canada, Uno faces countryman Kao Miura, the runner-up to Malinin at Skate America, and American Camden Pulkinen, who was fifth at worlds. But he’s really performing against the winning score put up by the world junior champion Malinin at Skate America — 280.37 points.

Uno and Malinin will not go head-to-head until, likely, December’s Grand Prix Final. Until then, the best way to size them up is by their scores in separate Grand Prix events. Each skater competes twice on the six-event series, looking to qualify for the six-skater Final.

Skate Canada Broadcast Schedule

Day Time (ET) Event Platform
Friday 2-3:30 p.m. Women’s Short Peacock
3:45-5:15 p.m. Rhythm Dance Peacock
6:45-8 p.m. Pairs’ Short Peacock
8-9:45 p.m. Men’s Short Peacock
Saturday 1:15-3:15 p.m. Women’s Free Peacock
3:25-5 p.m. Free Dance Peacock
6-7:15 p.m. Pairs’ Free Peacock
7:30-9:30 p.m. Men’s Free Peacock
Sunday 12-1:30 p.m. Highlights NBC | NBC Sports app

Skate Canada also marks the senior Grand Prix debut for 16-year-old American Lindsay Thorngren, the world junior bronze medalist. She’ll look to extend the U.S. momentum from Skate America, where 15-year-old Isabeau Levito, the world junior champion, was runner-up in her senior Grand Prix debut and Amber Glenn earned her first Grand Prix medal.

Thorngren’s primary competition in Mississauga includes South Korean You Young (sixth at the Olympics) and Japan’s Rika Kihira, the 2018 Grand Prix Final winner who is competing on the Grand Prix for the first time since 2019 after being sidelined by an ankle injury last season.

World silver medalists Riku Miura and Ryuichi Kihara can win the biggest title ever for a Japanese pairs’ team. Canada’s Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier seek a third consecutive Skate Canada ice dance title.

