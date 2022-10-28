Kerri Walsh Jennings sets timeline to decide beach volleyball future

By Oct 28, 2022, 10:56 AM EDT
Kerri Walsh Jennings
Kerri Walsh Jennings, the most decorated Olympic beach volleyball player in history, said she would begin deliberating this week as to whether she will make a 2024 Olympic run.

Walsh Jennings, 44 and a three-time Olympic gold medalist, was asked about the 2024 Paris Games at her induction into the International Volleyball Hall of Fame in Massachusetts last weekend.

“I’m going to start testing it next week and take the next couple months before the new year to test it out,” she told a local news station. “After the new year, I should have an answer.”

In her induction speech, Walsh Jennings said she had the same love for the sport as she did as a 10-year-old fifth-grader starting indoor volleyball. She emphasized that she competed in five Olympics so far and pursued six Olympics so far, after just missing a Tokyo Olympic spot.

Walsh Jennings said in a podcast published in April that she wanted to partner with 2000 Olympic indoor teammate Logan Tom for a 2024 Olympic run. Walsh Jennings last played competitively in June 2021, making this the longest break of her 21-year beach career.

“I’m trying to get her to come out to the beach and go win Paris with me, but we’ll see,” Walsh Jennings said then of Tom, a 41-year-old whose last Olympics was 2012. “If I come back, I want to play with the legend of all legends, who is Logan Tom.”

Efforts to reach Walsh Jennings for comment on her partner situation have been unsuccessful.

Qualifying for the Paris Olympics begins in January and lasts into June 2024. Each nation can qualify up to two teams per gender.

Shoma Uno headlines Skate Canada; TV, live stream schedule

By Oct 28, 2022, 12:10 PM EDT
Shoma Uno
American Ilia Malinin threw down a quadruple Axel to win Skate America. World champion Shoma Uno of Japan gets his chance to respond at Skate Canada this week.

Uno leads the field at the second event of figure skating’s six-stop Grand Prix Series in Mississauga, Ontario, on Friday and Saturday, live on Peacock.

Uno is by far the most decorated male singles skater in action this fall — with two-time Olympic champion Yuzuru Hanyu of Japan retired, 2022 Olympic champion Nathan Chen on an indefinite break from competition and Olympic silver medalist Yuma Kagiyama of Japan injured.

At Skate Canada, Uno faces countryman Kao Miura, the runner-up to Malinin at Skate America, and American Camden Pulkinen, who was fifth at worlds. But he’s really performing against the winning score put up by the world junior champion Malinin at Skate America — 280.37 points.

Uno and Malinin will not go head-to-head until, likely, December’s Grand Prix Final. Until then, the best way to size them up is by their scores in separate Grand Prix events. Each skater competes twice on the six-event series, looking to qualify for the six-skater Final.

Skate Canada Broadcast Schedule

Day Time (ET) Event Platform
Friday 2-3:30 p.m. Women’s Short Peacock
3:45-5:15 p.m. Rhythm Dance Peacock
6:45-8 p.m. Pairs’ Short Peacock
8-9:45 p.m. Men’s Short Peacock
Saturday 1:15-3:15 p.m. Women’s Free Peacock
3:25-5 p.m. Free Dance Peacock
6-7:15 p.m. Pairs’ Free Peacock
7:30-9:30 p.m. Men’s Free Peacock
Sunday 12-1:30 p.m. Highlights NBC | NBC Sports app

Skate Canada also marks the senior Grand Prix debut for 16-year-old American Lindsay Thorngren, the world junior bronze medalist. She’ll look to extend the U.S. momentum from Skate America, where 15-year-old Isabeau Levito, the world junior champion, was runner-up in her senior Grand Prix debut and Amber Glenn earned her first Grand Prix medal.

Thorngren’s primary competition in Mississauga includes South Korean You Young (sixth at the Olympics) and Japan’s Rika Kihira, the 2018 Grand Prix Final winner who is competing on the Grand Prix for the first time since 2019 after being sidelined by an ankle injury last season.

World silver medalists Riku Miura and Ryuichi Kihara can win the biggest title ever for a Japanese pairs’ team. Canada’s Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier seek a third consecutive Skate Canada ice dance title.

Guan Chenchen, Olympic balance beam champion, leaves gymnastics for college

By Oct 28, 2022, 8:22 AM EDT
Guan Chenchen
Guan Chenchen, the Tokyo Olympic balance beam champion, has left gymnastics to attend college, according to China’s gymnastics federation.

In recent months, there were conflicting Chinese media reports on whether Guan, who enrolled at Zhejiang University, retired from the sport.

A federation contact said Friday in an email that the 18-year-old Guan “has retired from her artistic gymnastics career, and started her college life in a new stage.”

In Tokyo, Guan became the the third Chinese woman to win an Olympic balance beam title after Liu Xuan (2000) and Deng Linlin (2012).

China went one-two with Guan, who was the last gymnast to go in the eight-woman final, and Tang Xijing, ahead of bronze medalist Simone Biles, who returned for that event final after sitting out competition due to the twisties.

At the previous Olympics in 2016 in Rio, China did not win an individual women’s artistic gymnastics medal for the first time since 1988.

Tang is on the Chinese team for the world championships that start this weekend in Liverpool, England. Biles is on an indefinite, perhaps permanent, break from gymnastics.

