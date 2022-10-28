Kerri Walsh Jennings sets timeline to decide beach volleyball future

Kerri Walsh Jennings, the most decorated Olympic beach volleyball player in history, said she would begin deliberating this week as to whether she will make a 2024 Olympic run.

Walsh Jennings, 44 and a three-time Olympic gold medalist, was asked about the 2024 Paris Games at her induction into the International Volleyball Hall of Fame in Massachusetts last weekend.

“I’m going to start testing it next week and take the next couple months before the new year to test it out,” she told a local news station. “After the new year, I should have an answer.”

In her induction speech, Walsh Jennings said she had the same love for the sport as she did as a 10-year-old fifth-grader starting indoor volleyball. She emphasized that she competed in five Olympics so far and pursued six Olympics so far, after just missing a Tokyo Olympic spot.

Walsh Jennings said in a podcast published in April that she wanted to partner with 2000 Olympic indoor teammate Logan Tom for a 2024 Olympic run. Walsh Jennings last played competitively in June 2021, making this the longest break of her 21-year beach career.

“I’m trying to get her to come out to the beach and go win Paris with me, but we’ll see,” Walsh Jennings said then of Tom, a 41-year-old whose last Olympics was 2012. “If I come back, I want to play with the legend of all legends, who is Logan Tom.”

Efforts to reach Walsh Jennings for comment on her partner situation have been unsuccessful.

Qualifying for the Paris Olympics begins in January and lasts into June 2024. Each nation can qualify up to two teams per gender.

