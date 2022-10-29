Starr Andrews rallies for Skate Canada runner-up with career-best performance

By Oct 29, 2022, 9:29 PM EDT
Starr Andrews
Getty
Starr Andrews put up the top free skate of her international career, moving from fifth place to take runner-up at Skate Canada, matching the best full-fledged Grand Prix finish for an American woman in six years.

Andrews, 21, landed six triple jumps in the free skate in Mississauga, Ontario, to finish 6.33 points behind winner Rinka Watanabe of Japan.

It’s Andrews’ best result in seven career senior Grand Prix starts, displacing a fifth place from 2019. It’s one of, if not the best Grand Prix result for a Black singles skater. France’s Surya Bonaly won several events that became Grand Prixs before the Grand Prix Series began in 1995, then placed third in two Grand Prix Series events late in her career.

“It is a huge deal for me,” Andrews said, according to the International Skating Union. “I am one of the few people of color in the sport, and to bring home a medal is even more special.”

Andrews made a splash at 9 years old when a video of her skating to “Whip My Hair” went viral. She had another moment at the 2018 U.S. Championships, earning a standing ovation to her free skate to her own cover of “One Moment in Time” and finishing sixth overall.

Andrews made it back-to-back Grand Prix runner-up finishes for U.S. women after Isabeau Levito‘s senior Grand Prix debut at Skate America last week. Andrews’ total ranks her third among U.S. women on the early season behind Levito and Amber Glenn, who was third at Skate America.

The U.S. is in the midst of its longest women’s victory drought in a full-fledged Grand Prix — figure skating’s top international circuit — not counting Mariah Bell‘s win at a 2020 Skate America that was largely a domestic field due to COVID-19. Ashley Wagner claimed the last international Grand Prix title for an American woman in 2016.

Andrews will likely qualify for December’s six-skater Grand Prix Final with a podium finish in her later Grand Prix in Japan in three weeks.

The U.S. has three women’s spots for March’s world championships, to be doled out after January’s national championships. None of the three Olympians from last season are competing, with Alysa Liu and Bell both retired.

Watanabe landed a triple Axel in her free skate, improving from sixth place after the short and totaling 197.59 points. Watanabe, a 20-year-old who was sixth at last season’s Japan Nationals, won her senior Grand Prix debut.

Later Saturday, world champion Shoma Uno improved from second after the short program to win the men’s event. He had five quadruple jumps — one under-rotated and three others with negative grades of execution — en route to 273.15 total points. Uno beat fellow Japanese skater Kao Miura by 7.86. Miura dropped from first after the short to second overall for a second consecutive week.

American Ilia Malinin, who won Skate America over Miura last week, has the world’s best total score this season of 280.37. Malinin and Uno could face off for the first time this season at December’s Grand Prix Final, which takes the top six per discipline over the six-event Grand Prix Series.

World silver medalists Riku Miura and Ryuichi Kihara earned the biggest title for a Japanese pairs’ team in history, distancing Americans Emily Chan and Spencer Howe by 25.54 points. Miura and Kihara’s total score — 212.02 — ranks them first in the world this season, 10.63 points ahead of world champions Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier of the U.S.

Canadians Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier, the 2021 World bronze medalists, earned their third consecutive Skate Canada ice dance title. Their total score — 215.70 — ranks them first in the world this season. It’s 12.9 points better than 2022 World bronze medalists Madison Chock and Evan Bates‘ total to win Skate America last week.

The figure skating season continues with Grand Prix France next week, featuring world silver medalist Loena Hendrickx of Belgium, live on Peacock.

2022 World Gymnastics Championships results

By Oct 29, 2022, 8:04 PM EDT
Shilese Jones
Getty
Qualifying results from the 2022 World Gymnastics Championships in Liverpool, England through 2 of 10 subdivisions (full results are here) …

Women’s Team (top eight make Tuesday’s team final)
1. USA — 167.263
2. Belgium — 156.063
3. Spain — 149.162

Women’s All-Around (top 24, max. two per country, make Thursday’s final)
1. Shilese Jones (USA) — 55.766
2. Jade Carey (USA) — 55.132
3. Jordan Chiles (USA) — 53.998 (can’t qualify for final due to 2 per country rule)
3. Lisa Vaelen (BEL) — 52.432
4. Ana Barbosu (ROU) — 52.233
5. Laura Casabuena (ESP) — 52.032
6. Maellyse Brassart (BEL) — 50.699

Uneven Bars (top eight, max. two per country, make Saturday’s final)
1. Nina Derwael (BEL) — 14.7
2. Shilese Jones (USA) — 14.566
3. Jordan Chiles (USA) — 14.066
4. Ana Barbosu (ROU) — 13.433

Vault (top eight, max. two per country, make Saturday’s final)
1. Jade Carey (USA) — 14.483
2. Jordan Chiles (USA) — 14.316
3. Lisa Vaelen (BEL) — 13.499
4. Leanne Wong (USA) — 13.433 (can’t qualify for final due to 2 per country rule)
4. Lihie Raz (ISR) — 13.416

Balance Beam (top eight, max. two per country, make Sunday’s final)
1. Skye Blakely (USA) — 13.733
2. Shilese Jones (USA) — 13.2
3. Jade Carey (USA) — 13.133 (can’t qualify for final due to 2 per country rule)
3. Laura Casabuena (ESP) — 12.966
4. Lisa Vaelen (BEL) — 12.7

Floor Exercise (top eight, max. two per country, make Sunday’s final)
1. Jordan Chiles (USA) — 14.1
2. Jade Carey (USA) — 14.066
3. Shilese Jones (USA) — 13.8 (can’t qualify for final due to 2 per country rule)
4. Skye Blakely (USA) — 13.6 (can’t qualify for final due to 2 per country rule)
3. Ana Barbosu (ROU) — 13.3
4. Lisa Vaelen (BEL) — 13.2
5. Laura Casabuena (ESP) — 13.2

Shilese Jones leads the way for U.S. women in world gymnastics championships qualifying

By Oct 29, 2022, 7:44 PM EDT
Shilese Jones
Getty
Shilese Jones led the U.S. women with the team’s top all-around score in qualifying at the world gymnastics championships in Liverpool, England, on Saturday.

The U.S. had the top score — 167.263 points — of the first three teams to compete on the first of two days of women’s qualifying.

The other top nations, including China and Brazil, compete Sunday as fields are determined for the eight-team final, 24-gymnast all-around final and eight-gymnast apparatus finals next week.

The U.S. will make Tuesday’s team final, and is currently favored to win a record-breaking sixth consecutive world title dating to 2011.

GYMNASTICS WORLDS: Broadcast Schedule | Results

Jones, who considered quitting elite gymnastics after placing 10th at last year’s Olympic Trials, tallied 55.766 points with zero falls and is a medal favorite in Thursday’s all-around final.

She will be joined by Tokyo Olympic floor exercise champion Jade Carey, who beat out Olympic team silver medalist Jordan Chiles for the second and final U.S. spot in the all-around. Chiles had the top score of the Americans heading into the last rotation, then fell off the balance beam twice.

Brazil’s Rebeca Andrade, the Olympic all-around silver medalist, is the other top all-arounder at worlds.

Chiles could qualify for three apparatus finals — vault, floor and uneven bars. Carey and Jones could make two each (floor and vault for Carey, bars and beam for Jones). Skye Blakely is in strong position to make the beam final.

Men’s qualifying is Monday.

