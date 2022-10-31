Brazil gymnasts’ hope for historic world championships medal clouded by pain

By Oct 31, 2022, 3:05 PM EDT
Flavia Saraiva
Getty
Rebeca AndradeFlavia Saraiva and the Brazil women’s gymnastics team were supposed to be the feel-good story of this week’s world championships. They still may be, but some of that promise was replaced by pain in qualifying.

Saraiva, whose Tokyo Olympics were beset by ankle problems, suffered another ankle injury in Liverpool, England, on Sunday, getting assistance after a vault. She finished qualification with a watered-down uneven bars dismount, then was in a boot in the media mixed zone, according to Olympics.com.

She was in medical care Monday afternoon in Liverpool, according to the Brazilian gymnastics federation. Her status for Tuesday evening’s team final (Peacock, 2:15 p.m. ET) is unknown, though she is listed to compete on all four apparatuses.

Brazil qualified in third place into the team final behind the U.S. and Great Britain, the silver and bronze medalists from the Tokyo Games. Scores are reset for the final. Russian gymnasts who took Olympic gold are banned from these worlds due to the war in Ukraine.

More than 300 teams of gymnasts have won Olympic or world championships medals all-time. But in the nearly 120 years of global competitions, the United States is the lone Western Hemisphere nation to make a men’s or women’s team podium.

Brazil’s women, who had not won an Olympic gymnastics medal in any event until last year and failed to qualify a full team for the Tokyo Games, can change that. They have been a revelation since the program nadir of missing the Olympic team event.

GYMNASTICS WORLDS: Broadcast Schedule | Results

In July, Brazil beat a U.S. B team at the Pan American Championships in Rio de Janeiro.

Brazil’s roster was the same as its quintet at this week’s worlds. It leaned heavily on Andrade and Saraiva (for seven of its 12 routines in the final). The U.S. team at Pan Ams included one woman who went on to make its world championships team (Skye Blakely), but none of its top all-arounders who are at worlds (Shilese JonesJade CareyJordan Chiles). Still, Brazil’s decisive victory (by 1.999 points) reverberated.

“The Pan Am title validated their work,” said Marcos Guerra, a producer for Brazilian broadcaster Globo. “The girls saw that they have a real shot at winning a team medal [at worlds] for the first time.”

Andrade, the Olympic all-around silver medalist, and Saraiva, precocious talents hardened by past injury setbacks, were expected to again carry the five-woman squad in Tuesday’s team final.

In qualifying, four gymnasts from each team of five were chosen for each of the four apparatuses, with the best three scores counting for 12 total. Andrade and Saraiva were used on each apparatus. All eight of their scores counted. Andrade is well-known for her individual Olympic success, and she is favored to win Brazil’s first world all-around title on Thursday.

If Andrade is the team’s Marta, then Saraiva is Cristiane. If Saraiva’s scores were replaced by the fourth Brazilian on each apparatus, Brazil would not have qualified for the eight-team final.

Andrade and Saraiva, born four months apart in 1999, have trained together in Rio for much of the last decade, said Gabriel Gentile, a Brazilian sports journalist.

“We have been a family since childhood,” Saraiva said this summer about not just Andrade, but a larger group of national team gymnasts, according to the International Gymnastics Federation, citing Olympics.com. “I live with them. I spend more time with them than with my own family.”

Andrade is originally from outside Sao Paulo, where she and seven siblings were raised by their mom, a house cleaner, before she left home for gymnastics at age 8.

A junior Pan American all-around champ at 13, she was then plagued by injuries. A broken big toe kept her out of the 2014 Youth Olympics. Three separate right ACL tears ruled her out of the world championships in 2015, 2017 and 2019. She still managed to compete at the 2016 Rio Games and became known as Rebeyoncé back home after performing to Beyoncé music on floor exercise.

Healthy in Tokyo, Andrade became the first Brazilian female gymnast to win an Olympic medal with her all-around silver behind Suni Lee. It would have been gold had she not gone out of bounds twice in her closing floor routine. Three days later, Andrade won Brazil’s first Olympic gymnastics gold medal, doing so on vault.

“This medal is not just mine, it’s one for everyone that knows my story, everything I have been through,” Andrade, who has four million followers between Instagram and TikTok, reportedly said in Tokyo.

Saraiva was listed at 4 feet, 5 inches when she made her Olympic debut in Rio at age 16 as a medal contender on the balance beam (she finished fifth). A Carioca, she developed at one of Rio’s government-sponsored sport programs for low-income children.

“Flavinha,” or little Flavia, missed the 2017 World Championships after injuring her spine. She had individual finishes of fourth, fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth at worlds between 2018 and 2019, setting her up to go for Brazil’s first Olympic women’s gymnastics medal in Tokyo.

But an ankle injury in qualifying at the Olympics ruled her out of the all-around. She celebrated Andrade’s silver instead. She returned on the last day of competition and was seventh on beam, then had surgery later that month.

“We keep fighting,” Saraiva posted in Portuguese on Instagram after last year’s ankle injury.

NBC Olympic research contributed to this report.

Japan tops world gymnastics championships men’s qualifying

By Oct 31, 2022, 7:12 PM EDT
Daiki Hashimoto
Getty
Japan distanced the other medal favorites in men’s qualifying at the world gymnastics championships in Liverpool, England, on Monday.

Wataru Tanigawa and Olympic all-around champion Daiki Hashimoto posted the top two all-around scores.

Japan totaled 260.695 points, 7.902 points ahead of Great Britain. For perspective, that’s greater than the margin separating Great Britain from eighth place South Korea, the last team to make Wednesday’s final.

The U.S. qualified third with China in fourth. In all team and individual finals, scores are reset from qualifying.

GYMNASTICS WORLDS: Broadcast Schedule | Results

In a surprise, 18-year-old Asher Hong was the top American in all-around qualifying in sixth place. Hong, the youngest U.S. male gymnast at a worlds since 2009, outscored two-time reigning U.S. all-around champion Brody Malone by .668.

Malone, considered an all-around medal threat, fell and went out of bounds on floor exercise. He qualified eighth into Friday’s 24-man all-around final.

“Qualification is just getting the kinks out,” Malone told GymCastic. “Just getting the nerves out. I feel pretty confident going into team finals that we got the kinks out this time.”

Stephen Nedoroscik, who last year became the first American to win a world title on pommel horse, was second in qualifying on that apparatus behind Ireland’s Rhys McClenaghan. Saturday’s final will lack two-time Olympic champion Max Whitlock of Great Britain, who is on a break from competition.

Malone qualified fifth into Sunday’s final on high bar, where he won bronze at last year’s worlds. Donnell Whittenburg made Saturday’s still rings final in the eighth and last spot.

Russian gymnasts, who won last year’s Olympic team title, are banned from worlds due to the war in Ukraine.

2022 World Gymnastics Championships results

By Oct 31, 2022, 7:12 PM EDT
Shilese Jones
Getty
Qualifying results from the 2022 World Gymnastics Championships in Liverpool, England (full results are here) …

Women’s Team (top eight make Tuesday’s team final)
1. USA — 167.263
2. Great Britain — 164.595
3. Brazil — 163.563
4. Italy — 162.798
5. Japan — 164.564
6. China — 162.064
7. France — 161.428
8. Canada — 159.661

Women’s All-Around (top 24, max. two per country, make Thursday’s final)
1. Rebeca Andrade (BRA) — 57.332
2. Shilese Jones (USA) — 55.766
3. Jade Carey (USA) — 55.132
4. Martina Maggio (ITA) — 54.800
5. Jessica Gadirova (GBR) — 54.599
6. Ou Yushan (CHN) — 54.466
7. Alice D’Amato (ITA) — 54.366
8. Shoko Miyata (JPN) — 54.166
9. Naomi Visser (NED) — 54.165
10. Flavia Saraiva (BRA) — 54.133
11. Ellie Black (CAN) — 54.131
12. Jordan Chiles (USA) — 53.998 (can’t qualify for final due to 2 per country rule)
12. Melanie de Jesus dos Santos (FRA) — 53.865
13. Alice Kinsella (GBR) — 53.798
14. Ondine Achampong (GBR) — 53.598 (can’t qualify for final due to 2 per country rule)
14. Georgia Godwin (AUS) — 52.866
15. Tang Xijing (CHN) — 52.865
16. Carolann Heduit (FRA) — 52.698
17. Chiharu Yamada (JPN) — 52.465
18. Lisa Vaelen (BEL) — 52.432
19. Tisha Volleman (NED) — 52.333
20. Aline Friess (FRA) — 52.265 (can’t qualify for final due to 2 per country rule)
20. Ana Barbosu (ROU) — 52.233
21. Laura Casabuena (ESP) — 52.032
22. Lee Yunseo (KOR) — 51.833
23. Manila Esposito (ITA) — 51.798 (can’t qualify for final due to 2 per country rule)
23. Eythora Throsdottir (NED) — 51.765 (can’t qualify for final due to 2 per country rule)
23. Romi Brown (AUS) — 51.731
24. Maisa Kuusikko (FIN) — 51.231

Uneven Bars (top eight, max. two per country, make Saturday’s final)
1. Luo Rui (CHN) — 14.900
2. Nina Derwael (BEL) — 14.700
3. Rebeca Andrade (BRA) — 14.666
4. Wei Xiaoyuan (CHN) — 14.600
5. Shilese Jones (USA) — 14.566
6. Sanna Veerman (NED) — 14.533
7. Naomi Visser (NED) — 14.400
8. Elisabeth Seitz (GER) — 14.400

Vault (top eight, max. two per country, make Saturday’s final)
1. Jade Carey (USA) — 14.483
2. Jordan Chiles (USA) — 14.316
3. Coline Devillard (FRA) — 14.299
4. Yeo Seojeong (KOR) — 14.249
5. Jessica Gadirova (GBR) — 14.200
6. Ellie Black (CAN) — 13.749
7. Shoko Miyata (JPN) — 13.666
8. Lisa Vaelen (BEL) — 13.499

Balance Beam (top eight, max. two per country, make Sunday’s final)
1. Ou Yushan (CHN) — 13.900
2. Skye Blakely (USA) — 13.733
3. Shoko Miyata (JPN) — 13.700
4. Marine Boyer (FRA) — 13.666
5. Hazuki Watanabe (JPN) — 13.600
6. Zsofia Kovacs (HUN) — 13.533
7. Ayaka Sagacuhi (JPN) — 13.466 (can’t qualify for final due to 2 per country rule)
7. Rebeca Andrade (BRA) — 13.400
8. Ellie Black (CAN) — 13.266

Floor Exercise (top eight, max. two per country, make Sunday’s final)
1. Flavia Saraiva (BRA) — 14.200
2. Rebeca Andrade (BRA) — 14.200
3. Jessica Gadirova (GBR) — 14.100
4. Jordan Chiles (USA) — 14.100
5. Jade Carey (USA) — 14.066
6. Shilese Jones (USA) — 13.800 (can’t qualify for final due to 2 per country rule)
6. Naomi Visser (NED) — 13.666
7. Jennifer Gadirova (GBR) — 13.600
8. Alice D’Amato (ITA) — 13.600

Men’s Team (top eight make Wednesday’s team final)
1. Japan — 260.695
2. Great Britain — 252.793
3. USA — 252.295
4. China — 249.929
5. Italy — 247.661
6. Spain — 245.594
7. Brazil — 245.394
8. South Korea — 244.093

Men’s All-Around (top 24, max. two per country, make Friday’s final)
1. Wataru Tanigawa (JPN) — 84.731
2. Daiki Hashimoto (JPN) — 84.665
3. Carlos Yulo (PHI) — 84.664
4. Joe Fraser (GBR) — 83.964
5. Zhang Boheng (CHN) — 83.766
6. Asher Hong (USA) — 83.299
7. Joel Plata (ESP) — 82.799
8. Brody Malone (USA) — 82.631
9. Casimir Schmidt (NED) — 82.565
10. Caio Souza (BRA) — 82.564
11. Jake Jarman (GBR) — 82.365
12. Diogo Soares (BRA) — 82.264
13. Ryu Sung-Hyun (KOR) — 81.930
14. Adem Asil (TUR) — 81.764
15. Illia Kovtun (UKR) — 81.732
16. Yumin Abbadini (ITA) — 81.532
17. Tang Chia-Hung (TPE) — 80.698
18. Lukas Dauser (GER) — 80.431
19. Sofus Heggemsnes (NOR) — 80.099
20. Krisztian Balazs (HUN) — 80.065
21. Jossimar Calvo (COL) — 79.898
22. Luka Van Den Keybus (BEL) — 79.799
23. Gabriel Burtanete (ROU) — 79.798
24. Lorenzo Casali (ITA) — 79.765

Floor Exercise (top eight, max. two per country, make Saturday’s final)
1. Carlos Yulo (PHI) — 15.266
2. Ryosuke Doi (JPN) — 14.766
3. Milad Karimi (KAZ) — 14.733
4. Giarnni Regini-Moran (GBR) — 14.533
5. Zhang Boheng (CHN) — 14.500
6. Ryu Sung-Hyun (KOR) — 14.466
7. Daiki Hashimoto (JPN) — 14.466
8. Nicola Bartolini (ITA) — 14.433

Pommel Horse (top eight, max. two per country, make Saturday’s final)
1. Rhys McClenaghan (IRL) — 15.233
2. Stephen Nedoroscik (USA) — 15.233
3. Nariman Kurbanov (KAZ) — 15.033
4. Loran De Munck (NED) — 14.833
5. Harutyun Merdinyan (ARM) — 14.700
6. Ryosuke Doi (JPN) — 14.466
7. Filip Ude (CRO) — 14.400
8. Ahmad Abu Al Soud (JOR) — 14.366

Still Rings (top eight, max. two per country, make Saturday’s final)
1. Courtney Tulloch (GBR) — 14.666
2. Zou Jingyuan (CHN) — 14.666
2. Adem Asil (TUR) — 14.666
4. You Hao (CHN) — 14.633
5. Vahagn Davtyan (ARM) — 14.566
6. Yuya Kamoto (JPN) — 14.500
7. Artur Avetisyan (ARM) — 14.466
8. Donnell Whittenburg (USA) — 14.333

High Bar (top eight, max. two per country, make Sunday’s final)
1. Daiki Hashimoto (JPN) — 15.100
2. Sun Wei (CHN) — 14.833
3. Zhang Boheng (CHN) — 14.733
4. Ilias Georgiou (CYP) — 14.466
5. Brody Malone (USA) — 14.433
6. Yuya Kamoto (JPN) — 14.400
7. Arthur Mariano (BRA) — 14.366
8. Tyson Bull (AUS) — 14.333

Parallel Bars (top eight, max. two per country, make Sunday’s final)
1. Zou Jingyuan (CHN) — 15.700
2. Yuya Kamoto (JPN) — 15.433
3. Lukas Dauser (GER) — 15.400
4. Carlos Yulo (PHI) — 15.300
5. Ferhat Arican (TUR) — 15.200
6. Jossimar Calvo (COL) — 15.166
7. Joe Fraser (GBR) — 15.066
8. Giarnni Regini-Moran (GBR) — 14.966

Vault (top eight, max. two per country, make Sunday’s final)
1. Artur Davtyan (ARM) — 14.900
2. Carlos Yulo (PHI) — 14.849
3. Gabriel Burtanete (ROU) — 14.633
4. Igor Radvilov (UKR) — 14.566
5. Caio Souza (BRA) — 14.566
6.. Lee Jun-Ho (KOR) — 14.450
7. Wataru Tanigawa (JPN) — 14.450
8. Kim Hansol (KOR) — 14.433

