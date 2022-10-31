Japan leads world gymnastics championships men’s qualifying

Qualifying results from the 2022 World Gymnastics Championships in Liverpool, England (full results are here) …
Women’s Team (top eight make Tuesday’s team final)
1. USA — 167.263
2. Great Britain — 164.595
3. Brazil — 163.563
4. Italy — 162.798
5. Japan — 164.564
6. China — 162.064
7. France — 161.428
8. Canada — 159.661
Women’s All-Around (top 24, max. two per country, make Thursday’s final)
1. Rebeca Andrade (BRA) — 57.332
2. Shilese Jones (USA) — 55.766
3. Jade Carey (USA) — 55.132
4. Martina Maggio (ITA) — 54.800
5. Jessica Gadirova (GBR) — 54.599
6. Ou Yushan (CHN) — 54.466
7. Alice D’Amato (ITA) — 54.366
8. Shoko Miyata (JPN) — 54.166
9. Naomi Visser (NED) — 54.165
10. Flavia Saraiva (BRA) — 54.133
11. Ellie Black (CAN) — 54.131
12. Jordan Chiles (USA) — 53.998 (can’t qualify for final due to 2 per country rule)
12. Melanie de Jesus dos Santos (FRA) — 53.865
13. Alice Kinsella (GBR) — 53.798
14. Ondine Achampong (GBR) — 53.598 (can’t qualify for final due to 2 per country rule)
14. Georgia Godwin (AUS) — 52.866
15. Tang Xijing (CHN) — 52.865
16. Carolann Heduit (FRA) — 52.698
17. Chiharu Yamada (JPN) — 52.465
18. Lisa Vaelen (BEL) — 52.432
19. Tisha Volleman (NED) — 52.333
20. Aline Friess (FRA) — 52.265 (can’t qualify for final due to 2 per country rule)
20. Ana Barbosu (ROU) — 52.233
21. Laura Casabuena (ESP) — 52.032
22. Lee Yunseo (KOR) — 51.833
23. Manila Esposito (ITA) — 51.798 (can’t qualify for final due to 2 per country rule)
23. Eythora Throsdottir (NED) — 51.765 (can’t qualify for final due to 2 per country rule)
23. Romi Brown (AUS) — 51.731
24. Maisa Kuusikko (FIN) — 51.231
Uneven Bars (top eight, max. two per country, make Saturday’s final)
1. Luo Rui (CHN) — 14.900
2. Nina Derwael (BEL) — 14.700
3. Rebeca Andrade (BRA) — 14.666
4. Wei Xiaoyuan (CHN) — 14.600
5. Shilese Jones (USA) — 14.566
6. Sanna Veerman (NED) — 14.533
7. Naomi Visser (NED) — 14.400
8. Elisabeth Seitz (GER) — 14.400
Vault (top eight, max. two per country, make Saturday’s final)
1. Jade Carey (USA) — 14.483
2. Jordan Chiles (USA) — 14.316
3. Coline Devillard (FRA) — 14.299
4. Yeo Seojeong (KOR) — 14.249
5. Jessica Gadirova (GBR) — 14.200
6. Ellie Black (CAN) — 13.749
7. Shoko Miyata (JPN) — 13.666
8. Lisa Vaelen (BEL) — 13.499
Balance Beam (top eight, max. two per country, make Sunday’s final)
1. Ou Yushan (CHN) — 13.900
2. Skye Blakely (USA) — 13.733
3. Shoko Miyata (JPN) — 13.700
4. Marine Boyer (FRA) — 13.666
5. Hazuki Watanabe (JPN) — 13.600
6. Zsofia Kovacs (HUN) — 13.533
7. Ayaka Sagacuhi (JPN) — 13.466 (can’t qualify for final due to 2 per country rule)
7. Rebeca Andrade (BRA) — 13.400
8. Ellie Black (CAN) — 13.266
Floor Exercise (top eight, max. two per country, make Sunday’s final)
1. Flavia Saraiva (BRA) — 14.200
2. Rebeca Andrade (BRA) — 14.200
3. Jessica Gadirova (GBR) — 14.100
4. Jordan Chiles (USA) — 14.100
5. Jade Carey (USA) — 14.066
6. Shilese Jones (USA) — 13.800 (can’t qualify for final due to 2 per country rule)
6. Naomi Visser (NED) — 13.666
7. Jennifer Gadirova (GBR) — 13.600
8. Alice D’Amato (ITA) — 13.600
Men’s Team (though three of six subdivisions; top eight overall make Wednesday’s team final)
1. Japan — 260.695
2. Great Britain — 252.793
3. USA — 252.295
4. China — 249.929
5. Spain — 245.594
6. South Korea — 244.093
Men’s All-Around (through three of six subdivisions; top 24, max. two per country, make Friday’s final)
1. Wataru Tanigawa (JPN) — 84.731
2. Daiki Hashimoto (JPN) — 84.665
3. Joe Fraser (GBR) — 83.964
4. Zhang Boheng (CHN) — 83.766
5. Asher Hong (USA) — 83.299
6. Joel Plata (ESP) — 82.799
7. Brody Malone (USA) — 82.631
8. Jake Jarman (GBR) — 82.365
9. Ryu Sung-Hyun (KOR) — 81.930
10. Illia Kovtun (UKR) — 81.732
11. Gabriel Burtanete (ROU) — 79.798
12. Nestor Abad (ESP) — 79.698
13. Abdulla Azimov (UZB) — 79.298
14. Lee Jun-Ho (KOR) — 78.898
Floor Exercise (through three of six subdivsions; top eight overall, max. two per country, make Saturday’s final)
1. Ryosuke Doi (JPN) — 14.766
2. Milad Karimi (KAZ) — 14.733
3. Giarnni Regini-Moran (GBR) — 14.533
4. Zhang Boheng (CHN) — 14.500
5. Ryu Sung-Hyun (KOR) — 14.466
6. Daiki Hashimoto (JPN) — 14.466
Pommel Horse (through three of six subdivsions; top eight overall, max. two per country, make Saturday’s final)
1. Stephen Nedoroscik (USA) — 15.233
2. Nariman Kurbanov (KAZ) — 15.033
3. Ryosuke Doi (JPN) — 14.466
4. Abdulla Azimov (UZB) — 14.300
5. Kakeru Tanigawa (JPN) — 14.266
6. Zachary Clay (CAN) — 14.200
Still Rings (through three of six subdivsions; top eight overall, max. two per country, make Saturday’s final)
1. Courtney Tulloch (GBR) — 14.666
2. Zou Jingyuan (CHN) — 14.666
3. You Hao (CHN) — 14.633
4. Yuya Kamoto (JPN) — 14.500
5. Donnell Whittenburg (USA) — 14.333
6. Daiki Hashimoto (JPN) — 14.000
High Bar (through three of six subdivsions; top eight overall, max. two per country, make Sunday’s final)
1. Daiki Hashimoto (JPN) — 15.100
2. Sun Wei (CHN) — 14.833
3. Zhang Boheng (CHN) — 14.733
4. Brody Malone (USA) — 14.433
5. Yuya Kamoto (JPN) — 14.400
6. Joe Fraser (GBR) — 14.266
Parallel Bars (through three of six subdivsions; top eight overall, max. two per country, make Sunday’s final)
1. Zou Jingyuan (CHN) — 15.700
2. Yuya Kamoto (JPN) — 15.433
3. Joe Fraser (GBR) — 15.066
4. Giarnni Regini-Moran (GBR) — 14.966
5. Illia Kovtun (UKR) — 14.966
6. Kakeru Tanigawa (JPN) — 14.933
7. Zhang Boheng (CHN) — 14.900
8. Colt Walker (USA) — 14.866
Vault (through three of six subdivsions; top eight overall, max. two per country, make Sunday’s final)
1. Gabriel Burtanete (ROU) — 14.633
2. Igor Radivilov (UKR) — 14.566
3. Lee Jun-Ho (KOR) — 14.450
4. Wataru Tanigawa (JPN) — 14.450
5. Kim Han-Sol (KOR) — 14.433
6. Courtney Tulloch (GBR) — 14.200
7. Jake Jarman (GBR) — 14.133
8. Asher Hong (USA) — 13.999
