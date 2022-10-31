Japan leads world gymnastics championships men’s qualifying

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Japan distanced the other medal favorites in men’s qualifying at the world gymnastics championships in Liverpool, England, on Monday.

Wataru Tanigawa and Olympic all-around champion Daiki Hashimoto posted the top two all-around scores with half of the qualifying subdivisions complete.

Japan totaled 260.695 points, 7.902 points ahead of Great Britain. For perspective, that’s greater than the margin separating Great Britain from sixth place South Korea, with more teams still to compete Monday.

The U.S. was in third place and China in fourth with all of the medal favorite teams having competed in the first half of qualifying. The top eight advance to Wednesday’s final. In all team and individual finals, scores are reset from qualifying.

In a surprise, 18-year-old Asher Hong was the top American in all-around qualifying in fifth place through the first half of subdivisions. Hong, the youngest U.S. male gymnast at a worlds since 2009, outscored two-time reigning U.S. all-around champion Brody Malone by .668.

Malone, considered an all-around medal threat, fell and went out of bounds on floor exercise. Both Hong and Malone will be in Friday’s all-around final.

“Qualification is just getting the kinks out,” Malone told GymCastic. “Just getting the nerves out. I feel pretty confident going into team finals that we got the kinks out this time.”

Stephen Nedoroscik, who last year became the first American to win a world title on pommel horse, had the top score on that apparatus through the first half of qualifying.

He will be in Saturday’s final, which will lack two-time Olympic champion Max Whitlock of Great Britain, who is on a break from competition.

Donnell Whittenburg could make Saturday’s eight-man still rings final (fifth place halfway through qualifying). Malone could make Sunday’s high bar final (fourth place halfway through qualifying).

Russian gymnasts, who won last year’s Olympic team title, are banned from worlds due to the war in Ukraine.

