2022 World Gymnastics Championships results

Qualifying results from the 2022 World Gymnastics Championships in Liverpool, England (full results are here) …

Women’s Team (top eight make Tuesday’s team final)

1. USA — 167.263

2. Great Britain — 164.595

3. Brazil — 163.563

4. Italy — 162.798

5. Japan — 164.564

6. China — 162.064

7. France — 161.428

8. Canada — 159.661

Women’s All-Around (top 24, max. two per country, make Thursday’s final)

1. Rebeca Andrade (BRA) — 57.332

2. Shilese Jones (USA) — 55.766

3. Jade Carey (USA) — 55.132

4. Martina Maggio (ITA) — 54.800

5. Jessica Gadirova (GBR) — 54.599

6. Ou Yushan (CHN) — 54.466

7. Alice D’Amato (ITA) — 54.366

8. Shoko Miyata (JPN) — 54.166

9. Naomi Visser (NED) — 54.165

10. Flavia Saraiva (BRA) — 54.133

11. Ellie Black (CAN) — 54.131

12. Jordan Chiles (USA) — 53.998 (can’t qualify for final due to 2 per country rule)

12. Melanie de Jesus dos Santos (FRA) — 53.865

13. Alice Kinsella (GBR) — 53.798

14. Ondine Achampong (GBR) — 53.598 (can’t qualify for final due to 2 per country rule)

14. Georgia Godwin (AUS) — 52.866

15. Tang Xijing (CHN) — 52.865

16. Carolann Heduit (FRA) — 52.698

17. Chiharu Yamada (JPN) — 52.465

18. Lisa Vaelen (BEL) — 52.432

19. Tisha Volleman (NED) — 52.333

20. Aline Friess (FRA) — 52.265 (can’t qualify for final due to 2 per country rule)

20. Ana Barbosu (ROU) — 52.233

21. Laura Casabuena (ESP) — 52.032

22. Lee Yunseo (KOR) — 51.833

23. Manila Esposito (ITA) — 51.798 (can’t qualify for final due to 2 per country rule)

23. Eythora Throsdottir (NED) — 51.765 (can’t qualify for final due to 2 per country rule)

23. Romi Brown (AUS) — 51.731

24. Maisa Kuusikko (FIN) — 51.231

Uneven Bars (top eight, max. two per country, make Saturday’s final)

1. Luo Rui (CHN) — 14.900

2. Nina Derwael (BEL) — 14.700

3. Rebeca Andrade (BRA) — 14.666

4. Wei Xiaoyuan (CHN) — 14.600

5. Shilese Jones (USA) — 14.566

6. Sanna Veerman (NED) — 14.533

7. Naomi Visser (NED) — 14.400

8. Elisabeth Seitz (GER) — 14.400

Vault (top eight, max. two per country, make Saturday’s final)

1. Jade Carey (USA) — 14.483

2. Jordan Chiles (USA) — 14.316

3. Coline Devillard (FRA) — 14.299

4. Yeo Seojeong (KOR) — 14.249

5. Jessica Gadirova (GBR) — 14.200

6. Ellie Black (CAN) — 13.749

7. Shoko Miyata (JPN) — 13.666

8. Lisa Vaelen (BEL) — 13.499

Balance Beam (top eight, max. two per country, make Sunday’s final)

1. Ou Yushan (CHN) — 13.900

2. Skye Blakely (USA) — 13.733

3. Shoko Miyata (JPN) — 13.700

4. Marine Boyer (FRA) — 13.666

5. Hazuki Watanabe (JPN) — 13.600

6. Zsofia Kovacs (HUN) — 13.533

7. Ayaka Sagacuhi (JPN) — 13.466 (can’t qualify for final due to 2 per country rule)

7. Rebeca Andrade (BRA) — 13.400

8. Ellie Black (CAN) — 13.266

Floor Exercise (top eight, max. two per country, make Sunday’s final)

1. Flavia Saraiva (BRA) — 14.200

2. Rebeca Andrade (BRA) — 14.200

3. Jessica Gadirova (GBR) — 14.100

4. Jordan Chiles (USA) — 14.100

5. Jade Carey (USA) — 14.066

6. Shilese Jones (USA) — 13.800 (can’t qualify for final due to 2 per country rule)

6. Naomi Visser (NED) — 13.666

7. Jennifer Gadirova (GBR) — 13.600

8. Alice D’Amato (ITA) — 13.600

Men’s Team (though three of six subdivisions; top eight overall make Wednesday’s team final)

1. Japan — 260.695

2. Great Britain — 252.793

3. USA — 252.295

4. China — 249.929

5. Spain — 245.594

6. South Korea — 244.093

Men’s All-Around (through three of six subdivisions; top 24, max. two per country, make Friday’s final)

1. Wataru Tanigawa (JPN) — 84.731

2. Daiki Hashimoto (JPN) — 84.665

3. Joe Fraser (GBR) — 83.964

4. Zhang Boheng (CHN) — 83.766

5. Asher Hong (USA) — 83.299

6. Joel Plata (ESP) — 82.799

7. Brody Malone (USA) — 82.631

8. Jake Jarman (GBR) — 82.365

9. Ryu Sung-Hyun (KOR) — 81.930

10. Illia Kovtun (UKR) — 81.732

11. Gabriel Burtanete (ROU) — 79.798

12. Nestor Abad (ESP) — 79.698

13. Abdulla Azimov (UZB) — 79.298

14. Lee Jun-Ho (KOR) — 78.898

Floor Exercise (through three of six subdivsions; top eight overall, max. two per country, make Saturday’s final)

1. Ryosuke Doi (JPN) — 14.766

2. Milad Karimi (KAZ) — 14.733

3. Giarnni Regini-Moran (GBR) — 14.533

4. Zhang Boheng (CHN) — 14.500

5. Ryu Sung-Hyun (KOR) — 14.466

6. Daiki Hashimoto (JPN) — 14.466

Pommel Horse (through three of six subdivsions; top eight overall, max. two per country, make Saturday’s final)

1. Stephen Nedoroscik (USA) — 15.233

2. Nariman Kurbanov (KAZ) — 15.033

3. Ryosuke Doi (JPN) — 14.466

4. Abdulla Azimov (UZB) — 14.300

5. Kakeru Tanigawa (JPN) — 14.266

6. Zachary Clay (CAN) — 14.200

Still Rings (through three of six subdivsions; top eight overall, max. two per country, make Saturday’s final)

1. Courtney Tulloch (GBR) — 14.666

2. Zou Jingyuan (CHN) — 14.666

3. You Hao (CHN) — 14.633

4. Yuya Kamoto (JPN) — 14.500

5. Donnell Whittenburg (USA) — 14.333

6. Daiki Hashimoto (JPN) — 14.000

High Bar (through three of six subdivsions; top eight overall, max. two per country, make Sunday’s final)

1. Daiki Hashimoto (JPN) — 15.100

2. Sun Wei (CHN) — 14.833

3. Zhang Boheng (CHN) — 14.733

4. Brody Malone (USA) — 14.433

5. Yuya Kamoto (JPN) — 14.400

6. Joe Fraser (GBR) — 14.266

Parallel Bars (through three of six subdivsions; top eight overall, max. two per country, make Sunday’s final)

1. Zou Jingyuan (CHN) — 15.700

2. Yuya Kamoto (JPN) — 15.433

3. Joe Fraser (GBR) — 15.066

4. Giarnni Regini-Moran (GBR) — 14.966

5. Illia Kovtun (UKR) — 14.966

6. Kakeru Tanigawa (JPN) — 14.933

7. Zhang Boheng (CHN) — 14.900

8. Colt Walker (USA) — 14.866

Vault (through three of six subdivsions; top eight overall, max. two per country, make Sunday’s final)

1. Gabriel Burtanete (ROU) — 14.633

2. Igor Radivilov (UKR) — 14.566

3. Lee Jun-Ho (KOR) — 14.450

4. Wataru Tanigawa (JPN) — 14.450

5. Kim Han-Sol (KOR) — 14.433

6. Courtney Tulloch (GBR) — 14.200

7. Jake Jarman (GBR) — 14.133

8. Asher Hong (USA) — 13.999

