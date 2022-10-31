2023 World Relays track meet postponed

By Oct 31, 2022, 9:17 AM EDT
The next edition of the World Relays, a relays-only international track meet, have been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 2023 World Relays, scheduled for May 13-14 in Guangzhou, China, have been pushed to April and/or May 2025 “due to the ongoing pandemic conditions,” according to World Athletics, citing the local organizing committee and the Chinese track and field federation.

World Relays, which debuted in 2014, have been held in odd years since 2015. The last edition was in Poland in May 2021.

However, a World Relays will be held in 2024 as an Olympic qualifier for the 2024 Paris Games. The host of that meet will be awarded on Nov. 30, according to World Athletics.

2022 World Gymnastics Championships results

By Oct 31, 2022, 12:00 PM EDT
Shilese Jones
Qualifying results from the 2022 World Gymnastics Championships in Liverpool, England (full results are here) …

Women’s Team (top eight make Tuesday’s team final)
1. USA — 167.263
2. Great Britain — 164.595
3. Brazil — 163.563
4. Italy — 162.798
5. Japan — 164.564
6. China — 162.064
7. France — 161.428
8. Canada — 159.661

Women’s All-Around (top 24, max. two per country, make Thursday’s final)
1. Rebeca Andrade (BRA) — 57.332
2. Shilese Jones (USA) — 55.766
3. Jade Carey (USA) — 55.132
4. Martina Maggio (ITA) — 54.800
5. Jessica Gadirova (GBR) — 54.599
6. Ou Yushan (CHN) — 54.466
7. Alice D’Amato (ITA) — 54.366
8. Shoko Miyata (JPN) — 54.166
9. Naomi Visser (NED) — 54.165
10. Flavia Saraiva (BRA) — 54.133
11. Ellie Black (CAN) — 54.131
12. Jordan Chiles (USA) — 53.998 (can’t qualify for final due to 2 per country rule)
12. Melanie de Jesus dos Santos (FRA) — 53.865
13. Alice Kinsella (GBR) — 53.798
14. Ondine Achampong (GBR) — 53.598 (can’t qualify for final due to 2 per country rule)
14. Georgia Godwin (AUS) — 52.866
15. Tang Xijing (CHN) — 52.865
16. Carolann Heduit (FRA) — 52.698
17. Chiharu Yamada (JPN) — 52.465
18. Lisa Vaelen (BEL) — 52.432
19. Tisha Volleman (NED) — 52.333
20. Aline Friess (FRA) — 52.265 (can’t qualify for final due to 2 per country rule)
20. Ana Barbosu (ROU) — 52.233
21. Laura Casabuena (ESP) — 52.032
22. Lee Yunseo (KOR) — 51.833
23. Manila Esposito (ITA) — 51.798 (can’t qualify for final due to 2 per country rule)
23. Eythora Throsdottir (NED) — 51.765 (can’t qualify for final due to 2 per country rule)
23. Romi Brown (AUS) — 51.731
24. Maisa Kuusikko (FIN) — 51.231

Uneven Bars (top eight, max. two per country, make Saturday’s final)
1. Luo Rui (CHN) — 14.900
2. Nina Derwael (BEL) — 14.700
3. Rebeca Andrade (BRA) — 14.666
4. Wei Xiaoyuan (CHN) — 14.600
5. Shilese Jones (USA) — 14.566
6. Sanna Veerman (NED) — 14.533
7. Naomi Visser (NED) — 14.400
8. Elisabeth Seitz (GER) — 14.400

Vault (top eight, max. two per country, make Saturday’s final)
1. Jade Carey (USA) — 14.483
2. Jordan Chiles (USA) — 14.316
3. Coline Devillard (FRA) — 14.299
4. Yeo Seojeong (KOR) — 14.249
5. Jessica Gadirova (GBR) — 14.200
6. Ellie Black (CAN) — 13.749
7. Shoko Miyata (JPN) — 13.666
8. Lisa Vaelen (BEL) — 13.499

Balance Beam (top eight, max. two per country, make Sunday’s final)
1. Ou Yushan (CHN) — 13.900
2. Skye Blakely (USA) — 13.733
3. Shoko Miyata (JPN) — 13.700
4. Marine Boyer (FRA) — 13.666
5. Hazuki Watanabe (JPN) — 13.600
6. Zsofia Kovacs (HUN) — 13.533
7. Ayaka Sagacuhi (JPN) — 13.466 (can’t qualify for final due to 2 per country rule)
7. Rebeca Andrade (BRA) — 13.400
8. Ellie Black (CAN) — 13.266

Floor Exercise (top eight, max. two per country, make Sunday’s final)
1. Flavia Saraiva (BRA) — 14.200
2. Rebeca Andrade (BRA) — 14.200
3. Jessica Gadirova (GBR) — 14.100
4. Jordan Chiles (USA) — 14.100
5. Jade Carey (USA) — 14.066
6. Shilese Jones (USA) — 13.800 (can’t qualify for final due to 2 per country rule)
6. Naomi Visser (NED) — 13.666
7. Jennifer Gadirova (GBR) — 13.600
8. Alice D’Amato (ITA) — 13.600

Men’s Team (though three of six subdivisions; top eight overall make Wednesday’s team final)
1. Japan — 260.695
2. Great Britain — 252.793
3. USA — 252.295
4. China — 249.929
5. Spain — 245.594
6. South Korea — 244.093

Men’s All-Around (through three of six subdivisions; top 24, max. two per country, make Friday’s final)
1. Wataru Tanigawa (JPN) — 84.731
2. Daiki Hashimoto (JPN) — 84.665
3. Joe Fraser (GBR) — 83.964
4. Zhang Boheng (CHN) — 83.766
5. Asher Hong (USA) — 83.299
6. Joel Plata (ESP) — 82.799
7. Brody Malone (USA) — 82.631
8. Jake Jarman (GBR) — 82.365
9. Ryu Sung-Hyun (KOR) — 81.930
10. Illia Kovtun (UKR) — 81.732
11. Gabriel Burtanete (ROU) — 79.798
12. Nestor Abad (ESP) — 79.698
13. Abdulla Azimov (UZB) — 79.298
14. Lee Jun-Ho (KOR) — 78.898

Floor Exercise (through three of six subdivsions; top eight overall, max. two per country, make Saturday’s final)
1. Ryosuke Doi (JPN) — 14.766
2. Milad Karimi (KAZ) — 14.733
3. Giarnni Regini-Moran (GBR) — 14.533
4. Zhang Boheng (CHN) — 14.500
5. Ryu Sung-Hyun (KOR) — 14.466
6. Daiki Hashimoto (JPN) — 14.466

Pommel Horse (through three of six subdivsions; top eight overall, max. two per country, make Saturday’s final)
1. Stephen Nedoroscik (USA) — 15.233
2. Nariman Kurbanov (KAZ) — 15.033
3. Ryosuke Doi (JPN) — 14.466
4. Abdulla Azimov (UZB) — 14.300
5. Kakeru Tanigawa (JPN) — 14.266
6. Zachary Clay (CAN) — 14.200

Still Rings (through three of six subdivsions; top eight overall, max. two per country, make Saturday’s final)
1. Courtney Tulloch (GBR) — 14.666
2. Zou Jingyuan (CHN) — 14.666
3. You Hao (CHN) — 14.633
4. Yuya Kamoto (JPN) — 14.500
5. Donnell Whittenburg (USA) — 14.333
6. Daiki Hashimoto (JPN) — 14.000

High Bar (through three of six subdivsions; top eight overall, max. two per country, make Sunday’s final)
1. Daiki Hashimoto (JPN) — 15.100
2. Sun Wei (CHN) — 14.833
3. Zhang Boheng (CHN) — 14.733
4. Brody Malone (USA) — 14.433
5. Yuya Kamoto (JPN) — 14.400
6. Joe Fraser (GBR) — 14.266

Parallel Bars (through three of six subdivsions; top eight overall, max. two per country, make Sunday’s final)
1. Zou Jingyuan (CHN) — 15.700
2. Yuya Kamoto (JPN) — 15.433
3. Joe Fraser (GBR) — 15.066
4. Giarnni Regini-Moran (GBR) — 14.966
5. Illia Kovtun (UKR) — 14.966
6. Kakeru Tanigawa (JPN) — 14.933
7. Zhang Boheng (CHN) — 14.900
8. Colt Walker (USA) — 14.866

Vault (through three of six subdivsions; top eight overall, max. two per country, make Sunday’s final)
1. Gabriel Burtanete (ROU) — 14.633
2. Igor Radivilov (UKR) — 14.566
3. Lee Jun-Ho (KOR) — 14.450
4. Wataru Tanigawa (JPN) — 14.450
5. Kim Han-Sol (KOR) — 14.433
6. Courtney Tulloch (GBR) — 14.200
7. Jake Jarman (GBR) — 14.133
8. Asher Hong (USA) — 13.999

Japan leads world gymnastics championships men’s qualifying

By Oct 31, 2022, 11:42 AM EDT
Daiki Hashimoto
Japan distanced the other medal favorites in men’s qualifying at the world gymnastics championships in Liverpool, England, on Monday.

Wataru Tanigawa and Olympic all-around champion Daiki Hashimoto posted the top two all-around scores with half of the qualifying subdivisions complete.

Japan totaled 260.695 points, 7.902 points ahead of Great Britain. For perspective, that’s greater than the margin separating Great Britain from sixth place South Korea, with more teams still to compete Monday.

The U.S. was in third place and China in fourth with all of the medal favorite teams having competed in the first half of qualifying. The top eight advance to Wednesday’s final. In all team and individual finals, scores are reset from qualifying.

GYMNASTICS WORLDS: Broadcast Schedule | Results

In a surprise, 18-year-old Asher Hong was the top American in all-around qualifying in fifth place through the first half of subdivisions. Hong, the youngest U.S. male gymnast at a worlds since 2009, outscored two-time reigning U.S. all-around champion Brody Malone by .668.

Malone, considered an all-around medal threat, fell and went out of bounds on floor exercise. Both Hong and Malone will be in Friday’s all-around final.

“Qualification is just getting the kinks out,” Malone told GymCastic. “Just getting the nerves out. I feel pretty confident going into team finals that we got the kinks out this time.”

Stephen Nedoroscik, who last year became the first American to win a world title on pommel horse, had the top score on that apparatus through the first half of qualifying.

He will be in Saturday’s final, which will lack two-time Olympic champion Max Whitlock of Great Britain, who is on a break from competition.

Donnell Whittenburg could make Saturday’s eight-man still rings final (fifth place halfway through qualifying). Malone could make Sunday’s high bar final (fourth place halfway through qualifying).

Russian gymnasts, who won last year’s Olympic team title, are banned from worlds due to the war in Ukraine.

