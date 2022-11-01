The U.S. women’s gymnastics team goes for a record-breaking sixth consecutive title at the world championships, live on Peacock on Tuesday.
For the first time in a decade, the U.S. women will compete in a global championships team event without Simone Biles, who is on an indefinite, perhaps permanent, break from competition. Suni Lee, who succeeded Biles as Olympic all-around champion in Tokyo, is also sitting out elite competition this year.
Enter Shilese Jones, who went from 10th at last year’s Olympic Trials and mulling elite retirement to the top all-arounder on this year’s world team. Jones, 20, was second at the U.S. Championships in August and won a selection camp competition last month.
In qualifying, the U.S. distanced second place Great Britain by 2.668 points. Full qualifying results are here. Scores are reset for the final.
WATCH LIVE: World gymnastics championships women’s team final — STREAM LINK
The U.S. also has Olympic medalists Jordan Chiles and Jade Carey, who went from Tokyo to NCAA freshman seasons and back to elite gymnastics. Leanne Wong, an Olympic alternate and 2021 World all-around silver medalist, is also back on the U.S. team after competing in college last winter and spring.
Skye Blakely rounds out the squad in her world championships debut.
The U.S. took silver at the Tokyo Olympics, ending its run of gold medals dating to 2011. Russian gymnasts who won the Olympic team event are banned from worlds due to the war in Ukraine.
2022 World Gymnastics Championships Broadcast Schedule
|Day
|Time (ET)
|Event
|Platform
|Tuesday
|2:15 p.m.
|Women’s Team Final
|Peacock
|Wednesday
|1:25 p.m.
|Men’s Team Final
|Peacock
|Thursday
|2:30 p.m.
|Women’s All-Around
|Peacock
|Friday
|1:45 p.m.
|Men’s All-Around
|Peacock
|Saturday
|9:15 a.m.
|Apparatus Finals
|Peacock
|12 p.m.*
|Highlights
|NBC
|Sunday
|8:15 a.m.
|Apparatus Finals
|Peacock
*Delayed broadcast, also streaming on NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app.