WATCH LIVE: World gymnastics championships women’s team final

By Nov 1, 2022, 10:39 AM EDT
1 Comment

The U.S. women’s gymnastics team goes for a record-breaking sixth consecutive title at the world championships, live on Peacock on Tuesday.

For the first time in a decade, the U.S. women will compete in a global championships team event without Simone Biles, who is on an indefinite, perhaps permanent, break from competition. Suni Lee, who succeeded Biles as Olympic all-around champion in Tokyo, is also sitting out elite competition this year.

Enter Shilese Jones, who went from 10th at last year’s Olympic Trials and mulling elite retirement to the top all-arounder on this year’s world team. Jones, 20, was second at the U.S. Championships in August and won a selection camp competition last month.

In qualifying, the U.S. distanced second place Great Britain by 2.668 points. Full qualifying results are here. Scores are reset for the final.

WATCH LIVE: World gymnastics championships women’s team final — STREAM LINK

The U.S. also has Olympic medalists Jordan Chiles and Jade Carey, who went from Tokyo to NCAA freshman seasons and back to elite gymnastics. Leanne Wong, an Olympic alternate and 2021 World all-around silver medalist, is also back on the U.S. team after competing in college last winter and spring.

Skye Blakely rounds out the squad in her world championships debut.

The U.S. took silver at the Tokyo Olympics, ending its run of gold medals dating to 2011. Russian gymnasts who won the Olympic team event are banned from worlds due to the war in Ukraine.

2022 World Gymnastics Championships Broadcast Schedule

Day Time (ET) Event Platform
Tuesday 2:15 p.m. Women’s Team Final Peacock
Wednesday 1:25 p.m. Men’s Team Final Peacock
Thursday 2:30 p.m. Women’s All-Around Peacock
Friday 1:45 p.m. Men’s All-Around Peacock
Saturday 9:15 a.m. Apparatus Finals Peacock
12 p.m.* Highlights NBC
Sunday 8:15 a.m. Apparatus Finals Peacock

*Delayed broadcast, also streaming on NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app.

‘Hockey players aren’t runners’: Olympic captain Meghan Duggan set for NYC Marathon

By Nov 1, 2022, 11:33 AM EDT
Meghan Duggan
Getty
0 Comments

Meghan Duggan entered the year having never run more than two miles at a time.

“In hockey,” she said, “it was really a no-no to do any type of long endurance training.”

Now the three-time Olympic medalist is in her final preparations to race Sunday’s New York City Marathon.

“It’s opened up a whole new world to what my body can go through,” she said.

Duggan, who retired from hockey in 2020 after captaining the U.S. to the gold medal at the 2018 Winter Olympics, decided to make her 26.2-mile debut to raise awareness for the Women’s Sports Foundation, a nonprofit founded by Billie Jean King in 1974 to advance the lives of women and girls through sports.

In addition to serving as Women’s Sports Foundation president, Duggan is the New Jersey Devils director of player development and a mother of two.

Juggling so many responsibilities, the 35-year-old occasionally got out of bed at 4:30 a.m. to do long runs before her kids woke up. Or, she did them on the treadmill at night after her kids went to sleep.

“I’ve had to be flexible as we all do in life,” she said.

VIDEO: Duggan on training for New York City Marathon

Duggan’s two children, George and Olivia, are her biggest cheerleaders.

Meghan Duggan
Meghan Duggan at a triathlon relay in July in Ontario. (Courtesy Meghan Duggan)

During training runs, Duggan’s wife, Canadian Olympic hockey champion Gillian Apps, pulled the kids in a bike trailer as they clapped and screamed, “run mamma run!” Duggan often finds George running laps around the house yelling “marathon, marathon!”

“It’s important for me to show my kids you can do hard things,” Duggan said.

Duggan is planning to race alongside Haley Skarupa, a gold medal-winning teammate at the 2018 Winter Games. Erika Lawler, a 2010 Olympic silver medalist hockey player, also planned on running the race until she suffered an injury.

“Hockey players aren’t really meant to be runners,” Duggan said, “but I think that’s why Haley and I are so excited to do it.”

Duggan has not been shy in seeking advice. At the Women’s Sports Foundation’s Salute to Women in Sports ceremony last month, she cornered Jocelyn Rivas, the youngest person to run 100 marathons, and Alysia Montaño, a U.S. Olympic 800m runner who made worldwide headlines for racing while eight months pregnant at the 2014 USATF Outdoor Championships.

“It’s certainly made me really respect other sports and what goes into it,” Duggan said. “Not that I didn’t before, but I never had the opportunity to put myself in the shoes of another athlete in a different sport. This is kind of my first time, and it’s been eye-opening and enjoyable.”

Duggan’s goal is to complete the 26.2 miles in under four hours.

“I think it’s a realistic goal,” Duggan said. “That’s something that is not easy to do and will be incredibly challenging, but I think even just the accountability of saying it out loud makes it that much more exciting.”

This might not be the last marathon for Duggan, who grew up in Danvers, Mass.

“I’ve had a lot of friends run [the Boston Marathon],” she said. “I would love to do that, but I’m going to get through this one first, and then we’ll see.”

Japan tops world gymnastics championships men’s qualifying

By Oct 31, 2022, 7:12 PM EDT
Daiki Hashimoto
Getty
0 Comments

Japan distanced the other medal favorites in men’s qualifying at the world gymnastics championships in Liverpool, England, on Monday.

Wataru Tanigawa and Olympic all-around champion Daiki Hashimoto posted the top two all-around scores.

Japan totaled 260.695 points, 7.902 points ahead of Great Britain. For perspective, that’s greater than the margin separating Great Britain from eighth place South Korea, the last team to make Wednesday’s final.

The U.S. qualified third with China in fourth. In all team and individual finals, scores are reset from qualifying.

GYMNASTICS WORLDS: Broadcast Schedule | Results

In a surprise, 18-year-old Asher Hong was the top American in all-around qualifying in sixth place. Hong, the youngest U.S. male gymnast at a worlds since 2009, outscored two-time reigning U.S. all-around champion Brody Malone by .668.

Malone, considered an all-around medal threat, fell and went out of bounds on floor exercise. He qualified eighth into Friday’s 24-man all-around final.

“Qualification is just getting the kinks out,” Malone told GymCastic. “Just getting the nerves out. I feel pretty confident going into team finals that we got the kinks out this time.”

Stephen Nedoroscik, who last year became the first American to win a world title on pommel horse, was second in qualifying on that apparatus behind Ireland’s Rhys McClenaghan. Saturday’s final will lack two-time Olympic champion Max Whitlock of Great Britain, who is on a break from competition.

Malone qualified fifth into Sunday’s final on high bar, where he won bronze at last year’s worlds. Donnell Whittenburg made Saturday’s still rings final in the eighth and last spot.

Russian gymnasts, who won last year’s Olympic team title, are banned from worlds due to the war in Ukraine.

