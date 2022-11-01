U.S. women’s gymnastics team wins record-breaking world championship

By Nov 1, 2022, 6:14 PM EDT
A U.S. women’s gymnastics team mixing veterans and new stars won the program’s record-breaking sixth consecutive world championship in Liverpool, England, on Tuesday.

Shilese Jones, the U.S.’ new top all-arounder, plus Tokyo Olympic medalists Jade Carey and Jordan Chiles, Olympic alternate and 2021 World all-around silver medalist Leanne Wong and 17-year-old rookie Skye Blakely combined to crush the field.

The U.S. totaled 166.564 points with 11 of 12 hit routines, distancing silver medalist Great Britain by 3.201 to break its tie for the most consecutive world team titles with Romania (1994-2001).

It was the closest of its team titles since the start of its dynasty in 2011, though it wasn’t very close.

“It was fantastic,” said 2008 Olympian Chellsie Memmel, one of three leaders of the U.S. women’s program. “They all went out there and did their job.”

The Americans went three for three on vault and uneven bars to open up a 2.1-point lead at the halfway point. That allowed them to absorb Blakely’s fall off the balance beam and still cruise through the last rotation on floor to beat the host Brits, who earned their best-ever team finish at an Olympics or worlds.

Canada earned bronze, its first-ever Olympic or world team medal for men or women.

Russian gymnasts who won last year’s Olympic title were banned due to the war in Ukraine.

Brazil, which hoped to become the first Western Hemisphere nation other than the U.S. to win an Olympic or world team medal, finished fourth. Its hopes deflated minutes before the competition when co-star Flavia Saraiva was replaced on three of the four events, likely due to an ankle injury from Sunday’s qualifying.

Italy (fifth) and China (sixth) entered as medal contenders but dropped off in the first rotation with two gymnasts each falling.

Last year, the U.S. was relegated to silver at the Olympics, snapping a streak of six consecutive global titles (Olympics and worlds).

Olympic all-around gold medalists Simone Biles and Suni Lee haven’t competed in elite gymnastics since the Tokyo Games, and haven’t committed either way for a 2024 Olympic run. Konnor McClain, who won the U.S. all-around title in August, withdrew from world team consideration with a back injury last month.

So this U.S. team leaned on a recent trend of NCAA gymnasts returning to elite competition: Carey, Chiles and Wong all went last year from Tokyo into freshman years of college, where the gymnastics system is so different from elite that it mostly requires different routines. They returned to elite after April’s NCAA Championships.

Historically, before the name, image and likeness era, most top U.S. female gymnasts either went professional, becoming ineligible for the NCAA, or signaled a retirement from elite competition by taking an NCAA scholarship.

“This is a comeback season for a lot of us,” said Chiles, who earned her first global gold medal. “We’re going to continue it all the way to ’24.”

The U.S. women, competing in a team event without Biles for the first time since 2012, had the best score in Sunday’s qualifying by a significant 2.668 points over Great Britain.

The men’s team final is Wednesday (1:45 p.m. ET, Peacock). The U.S. can win its first medal since 2014 after placing third in qualifying behind Japan and Great Britain.

Jones and Carey are medal contenders in Thursday’s women’s all-around final. Jones, Carey, Chiles and Blakely also qualified for individual apparatus finals on Saturday and Sunday.

2022 World Gymnastics Championships results

By Nov 1, 2022, 4:57 PM EDT
Shilese Jones
Getty
Results from the 2022 World Gymnastics Championships in Liverpool, England (full results are here) …

FINALS
Women’s Team
Gold: USA — 166.564
Silver: Great Britain — 163.363
Bronze: Canada — 160.563
4. Brazil —- 159.661
5. Italy — 159.463
6. China — 157.529
7. Japan — 156.964
8. France — 155.863

QUALIFYING
Women’s Team (top eight make Tuesday’s team final)
1. USA — 167.263
2. Great Britain — 164.595
3. Brazil — 163.563
4. Italy — 162.798
5. Japan — 164.564
6. China — 162.064
7. France — 161.428
8. Canada — 159.661

Women’s All-Around (top 24, max. two per country, make Thursday’s final)
1. Rebeca Andrade (BRA) — 57.332
2. Shilese Jones (USA) — 55.766
3. Jade Carey (USA) — 55.132
4. Martina Maggio (ITA) — 54.800
5. Jessica Gadirova (GBR) — 54.599
6. Ou Yushan (CHN) — 54.466
7. Alice D’Amato (ITA) — 54.366
8. Shoko Miyata (JPN) — 54.166
9. Naomi Visser (NED) — 54.165
10. Flavia Saraiva (BRA) — 54.133
11. Ellie Black (CAN) — 54.131
12. Jordan Chiles (USA) — 53.998 (can’t qualify for final due to 2 per country rule)
12. Melanie de Jesus dos Santos (FRA) — 53.865
13. Alice Kinsella (GBR) — 53.798
14. Ondine Achampong (GBR) — 53.598 (can’t qualify for final due to 2 per country rule)
14. Georgia Godwin (AUS) — 52.866
15. Tang Xijing (CHN) — 52.865
16. Carolann Heduit (FRA) — 52.698
17. Chiharu Yamada (JPN) — 52.465
18. Lisa Vaelen (BEL) — 52.432
19. Tisha Volleman (NED) — 52.333
20. Aline Friess (FRA) — 52.265 (can’t qualify for final due to 2 per country rule)
20. Ana Barbosu (ROU) — 52.233
21. Laura Casabuena (ESP) — 52.032
22. Lee Yunseo (KOR) — 51.833
23. Manila Esposito (ITA) — 51.798 (can’t qualify for final due to 2 per country rule)
23. Eythora Throsdottir (NED) — 51.765 (can’t qualify for final due to 2 per country rule)
23. Romi Brown (AUS) — 51.731
24. Maisa Kuusikko (FIN) — 51.231

Uneven Bars (top eight, max. two per country, make Saturday’s final)
1. Luo Rui (CHN) — 14.900
2. Nina Derwael (BEL) — 14.700
3. Rebeca Andrade (BRA) — 14.666
4. Wei Xiaoyuan (CHN) — 14.600
5. Shilese Jones (USA) — 14.566
6. Sanna Veerman (NED) — 14.533
7. Naomi Visser (NED) — 14.400
8. Elisabeth Seitz (GER) — 14.400

Vault (top eight, max. two per country, make Saturday’s final)
1. Jade Carey (USA) — 14.483
2. Jordan Chiles (USA) — 14.316
3. Coline Devillard (FRA) — 14.299
4. Yeo Seojeong (KOR) — 14.249
5. Jessica Gadirova (GBR) — 14.200
6. Ellie Black (CAN) — 13.749
7. Shoko Miyata (JPN) — 13.666
8. Lisa Vaelen (BEL) — 13.499

Balance Beam (top eight, max. two per country, make Sunday’s final)
1. Ou Yushan (CHN) — 13.900
2. Skye Blakely (USA) — 13.733
3. Shoko Miyata (JPN) — 13.700
4. Marine Boyer (FRA) — 13.666
5. Hazuki Watanabe (JPN) — 13.600
6. Zsofia Kovacs (HUN) — 13.533
7. Ayaka Sagacuhi (JPN) — 13.466 (can’t qualify for final due to 2 per country rule)
7. Rebeca Andrade (BRA) — 13.400
8. Ellie Black (CAN) — 13.266

Floor Exercise (top eight, max. two per country, make Sunday’s final)
1. Flavia Saraiva (BRA) — 14.200
2. Rebeca Andrade (BRA) — 14.200
3. Jessica Gadirova (GBR) — 14.100
4. Jordan Chiles (USA) — 14.100
5. Jade Carey (USA) — 14.066
6. Shilese Jones (USA) — 13.800 (can’t qualify for final due to 2 per country rule)
6. Naomi Visser (NED) — 13.666
7. Jennifer Gadirova (GBR) — 13.600
8. Alice D’Amato (ITA) — 13.600

Men’s Team (top eight make Wednesday’s team final)
1. Japan — 260.695
2. Great Britain — 252.793
3. USA — 252.295
4. China — 249.929
5. Italy — 247.661
6. Spain — 245.594
7. Brazil — 245.394
8. South Korea — 244.093

Men’s All-Around (top 24, max. two per country, make Friday’s final)
1. Wataru Tanigawa (JPN) — 84.731
2. Daiki Hashimoto (JPN) — 84.665
3. Carlos Yulo (PHI) — 84.664
4. Joe Fraser (GBR) — 83.964
5. Zhang Boheng (CHN) — 83.766
6. Asher Hong (USA) — 83.299
7. Joel Plata (ESP) — 82.799
8. Brody Malone (USA) — 82.631
9. Casimir Schmidt (NED) — 82.565
10. Caio Souza (BRA) — 82.564
11. Jake Jarman (GBR) — 82.365
12. Diogo Soares (BRA) — 82.264
13. Ryu Sung-Hyun (KOR) — 81.930
14. Adem Asil (TUR) — 81.764
15. Illia Kovtun (UKR) — 81.732
16. Yumin Abbadini (ITA) — 81.532
17. Tang Chia-Hung (TPE) — 80.698
18. Lukas Dauser (GER) — 80.431
19. Sofus Heggemsnes (NOR) — 80.099
20. Krisztian Balazs (HUN) — 80.065
21. Jossimar Calvo (COL) — 79.898
22. Luka Van Den Keybus (BEL) — 79.799
23. Gabriel Burtanete (ROU) — 79.798
24. Lorenzo Casali (ITA) — 79.765

Floor Exercise (top eight, max. two per country, make Saturday’s final)
1. Carlos Yulo (PHI) — 15.266
2. Ryosuke Doi (JPN) — 14.766
3. Milad Karimi (KAZ) — 14.733
4. Giarnni Regini-Moran (GBR) — 14.533
5. Zhang Boheng (CHN) — 14.500
6. Ryu Sung-Hyun (KOR) — 14.466
7. Daiki Hashimoto (JPN) — 14.466
8. Nicola Bartolini (ITA) — 14.433

Pommel Horse (top eight, max. two per country, make Saturday’s final)
1. Rhys McClenaghan (IRL) — 15.233
2. Stephen Nedoroscik (USA) — 15.233
3. Nariman Kurbanov (KAZ) — 15.033
4. Loran De Munck (NED) — 14.833
5. Harutyun Merdinyan (ARM) — 14.700
6. Ryosuke Doi (JPN) — 14.466
7. Filip Ude (CRO) — 14.400
8. Ahmad Abu Al Soud (JOR) — 14.366

Still Rings (top eight, max. two per country, make Saturday’s final)
1. Courtney Tulloch (GBR) — 14.666
2. Zou Jingyuan (CHN) — 14.666
2. Adem Asil (TUR) — 14.666
4. You Hao (CHN) — 14.633
5. Vahagn Davtyan (ARM) — 14.566
6. Yuya Kamoto (JPN) — 14.500
7. Artur Avetisyan (ARM) — 14.466
8. Donnell Whittenburg (USA) — 14.333

High Bar (top eight, max. two per country, make Sunday’s final)
1. Daiki Hashimoto (JPN) — 15.100
2. Sun Wei (CHN) — 14.833
3. Zhang Boheng (CHN) — 14.733
4. Ilias Georgiou (CYP) — 14.466
5. Brody Malone (USA) — 14.433
6. Yuya Kamoto (JPN) — 14.400
7. Arthur Mariano (BRA) — 14.366
8. Tyson Bull (AUS) — 14.333

Parallel Bars (top eight, max. two per country, make Sunday’s final)
1. Zou Jingyuan (CHN) — 15.700
2. Yuya Kamoto (JPN) — 15.433
3. Lukas Dauser (GER) — 15.400
4. Carlos Yulo (PHI) — 15.300
5. Ferhat Arican (TUR) — 15.200
6. Jossimar Calvo (COL) — 15.166
7. Joe Fraser (GBR) — 15.066
8. Giarnni Regini-Moran (GBR) — 14.966

Vault (top eight, max. two per country, make Sunday’s final)
1. Artur Davtyan (ARM) — 14.900
2. Carlos Yulo (PHI) — 14.849
3. Gabriel Burtanete (ROU) — 14.633
4. Igor Radvilov (UKR) — 14.566
5. Caio Souza (BRA) — 14.566
6.. Lee Jun-Ho (KOR) — 14.450
7. Wataru Tanigawa (JPN) — 14.450
8. Kim Hansol (KOR) — 14.433

2022 World Gymnastics Championships TV, live stream schedule

By Nov 1, 2022, 3:44 PM EDT
New look U.S. gymnastics teams headline the world championships in Liverpool, England, live on Peacock this week.

For the first time in a decade, the U.S. women compete in a global championships team event without Simone Biles, who is on an indefinite, perhaps permanent, break from competition. Suni Lee, who succeeded Biles as Olympic all-around champion in Tokyo, is also sitting out elite competition this year.

Enter Shilese Jones, who went from 10th at last year’s Olympic Trials and mulling elite retirement to the top all-arounder on this year’s world team. Jones, 20, was second at the U.S. Championships in August and won a selection camp competition last month.

GYMNASTICS WORLDS: Qualifying Results

The U.S. also has Olympic medalists Jordan Chiles and Jade Carey, who went from Tokyo to NCAA freshman seasons and back to elite gymnastics. Leanne Wong, an Olympic alternate and 2021 World all-around silver medalist, is also back on the U.S. team after competing in college last winter and spring.

Skye Blakely rounds out the squad in her world championships debut.

The U.S. took silver at the Tokyo Olympics, ending its run of gold medals dating to 2011. Russian gymnasts who won the Olympic team event are banned from worlds due to the war in Ukraine.

The U.S. men compete in a global championships team event without Sam Mikulak for the first time since 2015. He retired after his third Olympics in Tokyo.

Brody Malone took over as the top U.S. male gymnast last year and will lead a quintet looking to win the nation’s first men’s team medal since 2014. With Russia out, it’s likely the U.S. improves on its fifth-place finish from the Olympics.

2022 World Gymnastics Championships Broadcast Schedule

Day Time (ET) Event Platform
Tuesday 2:30 p.m. Women’s Team Final Peacock
Wednesday 1:45 p.m. Men’s Team Final Peacock
Thursday 2:50 p.m. Women’s All-Around Peacock
Friday 2:05 p.m. Men’s All-Around Peacock
Saturday 9:30 a.m. Apparatus Finals Peacock
12 p.m.* Highlights NBC
Sunday 8:30 a.m. Apparatus Finals Peacock

*Delayed broadcast, also streaming on NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app.

