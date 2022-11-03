Erin Jackson, Olympic speed skating champion, wins world title on road

By Nov 3, 2022, 2:24 PM EDT
Speed Skating - Day 1"World Cup Speed Skating Final - Heerenveen"
Erin Jackson, the world’s fastest female speed skater, showed she can still move pretty swiftly on the roads, too.

Jackson, the Olympic 500m champion on ice, won the one-lap sprint at the World Skate Games on the roads of Buenos Aires on Wednesday.

In a 31-second race, Jackson prevailed by eight thousandths of a second. She nearly squandered the title by celebrating early.

Earlier at the World Skate Games, Jackson was second in the 500m on an outdoor track.

Jackson was one of the breakout stars of the Winter Olympics, entering the Games with most of her major accomplishments in inline skating (12 world medals, 47 national titles and three times the U.S. Female Roller Sports Athlete of the Year). She had not skated on ice until age 25.

Yet Jackson, who formerly competed in roller derby for the Ocala Cannibals in Florida, became the first individual U.S. speed skating medalist since 2010 and first U.S. woman to earn an individual medal in the sport since 2002.

She was the first Black woman to win a Winter Olympic gold medal in an individual event.

Before heading to Buenos Aires, Jackson was on the ice at the 2002 Olympic oval in Utah two weeks ago. She won a 500m and set personal-best times in the 1000m and 1500m to qualify for the U.S. team for this fall’s World Cups. The first stop is next week in Stavanger, Norway.

Jason Brown to return for U.S. Figure Skating Championships

By Nov 3, 2022, 12:56 PM EDT
Jason Brown
Two-time Olympic figure skater Jason Brown will end his break from competition at January’s U.S. Championships.

“Not finished quite yet… See you in San Jose,” Brown, 27, posted on social media Wednesday night.

Brown’s coaches, Brian Orser and Tracy Wilson, also shared an image Wednesday of him in skates tagged at the Toronto club where he trained throughout the last Olympic cycle.

A representative for Brown confirmed that the skater plans to compete at nationals in San Jose, California, from Jan. 28-29 and will not enter another competition before then.

Brown, after placing sixth at the Olympics, chose to sit out this fall’s Grand Prix Series while on “a mini break from the competitive grind of training,” a representative said in July. Brown’s plan at the time was to reevaluate his future in the fall.

Brown’s Olympic teammates, gold medalist Nathan Chen and Vincent Zhou, are also sitting out the Grand Prix Series and have not said if or when they will return to competition.

In their absences, Ilia Malinin emerged as the top U.S. male skater, winning the world junior title in April and Skate America two weeks ago.

It’s likely that the top three men at nationals in January are offered spots on the team for March’s world championships in Japan.

Brown, the 2015 U.S. champion, can become the oldest U.S. men’s singles skater to compete at worlds since Jeremy Abbott‘s last appearance in 2014.

WATCH LIVE: World Gymnastics Championships women's all-around final

By Nov 3, 2022, 11:40 AM EDT
The world’s top female gymnast is crowned in the world gymnastics championships women’s all-around final, live on Peacock on Thursday at 2:50 p.m. ET.

Rebeca Andrade, the Olympic all-around silver medalist, is favored to become the first Brazilian to win an all-around gold medal. Americans Shilese Jones and Jade Carey are also medal contenders in Liverpool, England.

A U.S. woman won all 10 Olympic and world all-around titles from 2011 through the Tokyo Games, with Simone Biles taking six of them. Biles and Tokyo Olympic all-around champion Suni Lee are on indefinite, perhaps permanent breaks from elite competition.

WATCH LIVE: World Gymnastics Championships women’s all-around final — STREAM LINK

Konnor McClain, who won the U.S. all-around title in August, is also not at worlds, withdrawing last month with a back injury.

Enter Jones, who went from 10th at last year’s Olympic Trials and mulling elite retirement to the top all-arounder on this year’s world team. Jones, 20, was second at nationals and won a selection camp competition last month.

Carey, eighth in the Tokyo Olympic all-around, beat out Tokyo team silver medalist Jordan Chiles for the second and final spot in the world all-around final.

GYMNASTICS WORLDS: Results

2022 World Gymnastics Championships Broadcast Schedule

Day Time (ET) Event Platform
Tuesday 2:30 p.m. Women’s Team Final Peacock
Wednesday 1:45 p.m. Men’s Team Final Peacock
Thursday 2:50 p.m. Women’s All-Around Peacock
Friday 2:05 p.m. Men’s All-Around Peacock
Saturday 9:30 a.m. Apparatus Finals Peacock
12 p.m.* Highlights NBC
Sunday 8:30 a.m. Apparatus Finals Peacock

*Delayed broadcast, also streaming on NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app.

