Gymnastics worlds: Roof leak that dripped water on balance beam fixed before all-around

By Nov 3, 2022, 9:10 AM EDT
0 Comments

A small arena roof leak that led to water dripping onto the balance beam during the world gymnastics championships women’s team final on Tuesday was fixed before Thursday’s all-around final, according to organizers.

“We can confirm there was a very small leak in the arena roof during competition on Tuesday evening,” said an organizer for the event in Liverpool, England. “Once aware of it, we acted immediately, and contractors have been onsite and fixed the issue. We continue to monitor the situation. This type of incident is extremely rare and we apologize for any inconvenience caused.”

At least four U.S. gymnasts and a Canadian gymnast noticed a liquid either already on the four-inch-wide balance beam or dropping onto it during the team final won by the U.S. on a rainy day.

American Jade Carey said she saw a drip onto the beam during her routine.

“I was about to do my side aerial, and I was like, ‘Where did that come from?'” she told GymCastic.

GYMNASTICS WORLDS: Broadcast Schedule | Results

There were a significant number of falls off the beam — eight, according to reporters on site — among the 24 routines in the women’s team final.

Jordan Chiles, who had two beam falls in qualifying on Saturday, said she noticed part of the beam was wet in her 30-second warm-up before her routine Tuesday.

“I tried covering it before I could do my 30 seconds, but I was like, ‘I don’t have time for it,'” said Chiles, who then performed a clean beam set. “I was a little confused why there was water, but in that moment you can’t do anything about it, so you just have to go with the flow.”

Canadian Emma Spence said teammate Ellie Black mentioned it to her before she went on the beam. All three Canadians hit their beam routines without falling in the final rotation to snag the bronze medal, the program’s first Olympic or world medal in a men’s or women’s team event.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

More: Olympics

Speed Skating - Day 1"World Cup Speed Skating Final - Heerenveen"
Erin Jackson, Olympic speed skating champion, wins world title on road
Jason Brown
Jason Brown to return for U.S. Figure Skating Championships
Shilese Jones
WATCH LIVE: World Gymnastics Championships women’s all-around final

Erin Jackson, Olympic speed skating champion, wins world title on road

By Nov 3, 2022, 2:24 PM EDT
Speed Skating - Day 1"World Cup Speed Skating Final - Heerenveen"
Getty
0 Comments

Erin Jackson, the world’s fastest female speed skater, showed she can still move pretty swiftly on the roads, too.

Jackson, the Olympic 500m champion on ice, won the one-lap sprint at the World Skate Games on the roads of Buenos Aires on Wednesday.

In a 31-second race, Jackson prevailed by eight thousandths of a second. She nearly squandered the title by celebrating early. Video is here.

Earlier at the World Skate Games, Jackson was second in the 500m on an outdoor track.

Jackson was one of the breakout stars of the Winter Olympics, entering the Games with most of her major accomplishments in inline skating (12 world medals, 47 national titles and three times the U.S. Female Roller Sports Athlete of the Year). She had not skated on ice until age 25.

Yet Jackson, who formerly competed in roller derby for the Ocala Cannibals in Florida, became the first individual U.S. speed skating medalist since 2010 and first U.S. woman to earn an individual medal in the sport since 2002.

She was the first Black woman to win a Winter Olympic gold medal in an individual event.

Before heading to Buenos Aires, Jackson was on the ice at the 2002 Olympic oval in Utah two weeks ago. She won a 500m and set personal-best times in the 1000m and 1500m to qualify for the U.S. team for this fall’s World Cups. The first stop is next week in Stavanger, Norway.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

More: Olympics

Jason Brown
Jason Brown to return for U.S. Figure Skating Championships
Shilese Jones
WATCH LIVE: World Gymnastics Championships women’s all-around final
Jade Carey
Gymnastics worlds: Roof leak that dripped water on balance beam fixed before...

Jason Brown to return for U.S. Figure Skating Championships

By Nov 3, 2022, 12:56 PM EDT
Jason Brown
Getty
0 Comments

Two-time Olympic figure skater Jason Brown will end his break from competition at January’s U.S. Championships.

“Not finished quite yet… See you in San Jose,” Brown, 27, posted on social media Wednesday night.

Brown’s coaches, Brian Orser and Tracy Wilson, also shared an image Wednesday of him in skates tagged at the Toronto club where he trained throughout the last Olympic cycle.

A representative for Brown confirmed that the skater plans to compete at nationals in San Jose, California, from Jan. 28-29 and will not enter another competition before then.

Brown, after placing sixth at the Olympics, chose to sit out this fall’s Grand Prix Series while on “a mini break from the competitive grind of training,” a representative said in July. Brown’s plan at the time was to reevaluate his future in the fall.

Brown’s Olympic teammates, gold medalist Nathan Chen and Vincent Zhou, are also sitting out the Grand Prix Series and have not said if or when they will return to competition.

In their absences, Ilia Malinin emerged as the top U.S. male skater, winning the world junior title in April and Skate America two weeks ago.

It’s likely that the top three men at nationals in January are offered spots on the team for March’s world championships in Japan.

Brown, the 2015 U.S. champion, can become the oldest U.S. men’s singles skater to compete at worlds since Jeremy Abbott‘s last appearance in 2014.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

More: Olympics

Speed Skating - Day 1"World Cup Speed Skating Final - Heerenveen"
Erin Jackson, Olympic speed skating champion, wins world title on road
Shilese Jones
WATCH LIVE: World Gymnastics Championships women’s all-around final
Jade Carey
Gymnastics worlds: Roof leak that dripped water on balance beam fixed before...