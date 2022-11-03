The world’s top female gymnast is crowned in the world gymnastics championships women’s all-around final, live on Peacock on Thursday at 2:50 p.m. ET.
Rebeca Andrade, the Olympic all-around silver medalist, is favored to become the first Brazilian to win an all-around gold medal. Americans Shilese Jones and Jade Carey are also medal contenders in Liverpool, England.
A U.S. woman won all 10 Olympic and world all-around titles from 2011 through the Tokyo Games, with Simone Biles taking six of them. Biles and Tokyo Olympic all-around champion Suni Lee are on indefinite, perhaps permanent breaks from elite competition.
WATCH LIVE: World Gymnastics Championships women’s all-around final — STREAM LINK
Konnor McClain, who won the U.S. all-around title in August, is also not at worlds, withdrawing last month with a back injury.
Enter Jones, who went from 10th at last year’s Olympic Trials and mulling elite retirement to the top all-arounder on this year’s world team. Jones, 20, was second at nationals and won a selection camp competition last month.
Carey, eighth in the Tokyo Olympic all-around, beat out Tokyo team silver medalist Jordan Chiles for the second and final spot in the world all-around final.
GYMNASTICS WORLDS: Results
2022 World Gymnastics Championships Broadcast Schedule
|Day
|Time (ET)
|Event
|Platform
|Tuesday
|2:30 p.m.
|Women’s Team Final
|Peacock
|Wednesday
|1:45 p.m.
|Men’s Team Final
|Peacock
|Thursday
|2:50 p.m.
|Women’s All-Around
|Peacock
|Friday
|2:05 p.m.
|Men’s All-Around
|Peacock
|Saturday
|9:30 a.m.
|Apparatus Finals
|Peacock
|12 p.m.*
|Highlights
|NBC
|Sunday
|8:30 a.m.
|Apparatus Finals
|Peacock
*Delayed broadcast, also streaming on NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app.