WATCH LIVE: World Gymnastics Championships women’s all-around final

The world’s top female gymnast is crowned in the world gymnastics championships women’s all-around final, live on Peacock on Thursday at 2:50 p.m. ET.

Rebeca Andrade, the Olympic all-around silver medalist, is favored to become the first Brazilian to win an all-around gold medal. Americans Shilese Jones and Jade Carey are also medal contenders in Liverpool, England.

A U.S. woman won all 10 Olympic and world all-around titles from 2011 through the Tokyo Games, with Simone Biles taking six of them. Biles and Tokyo Olympic all-around champion Suni Lee are on indefinite, perhaps permanent breaks from elite competition.

Konnor McClain, who won the U.S. all-around title in August, is also not at worlds, withdrawing last month with a back injury.

Enter Jones, who went from 10th at last year’s Olympic Trials and mulling elite retirement to the top all-arounder on this year’s world team. Jones, 20, was second at nationals and won a selection camp competition last month.

Carey, eighth in the Tokyo Olympic all-around, beat out Tokyo team silver medalist Jordan Chiles for the second and final spot in the world all-around final.

GYMNASTICS WORLDS: Results

2022 World Gymnastics Championships Broadcast Schedule

Day Time (ET) Event Platform Tuesday 2:30 p.m. Women’s Team Final Peacock Wednesday 1:45 p.m. Men’s Team Final Peacock Thursday 2:50 p.m. Women’s All-Around Peacock Friday 2:05 p.m. Men’s All-Around Peacock Saturday 9:30 a.m. Apparatus Finals Peacock 12 p.m.* Highlights NBC Sunday 8:30 a.m. Apparatus Finals Peacock

*Delayed broadcast, also streaming on NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app.