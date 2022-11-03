Jason Brown to return for U.S. Figure Skating Championships

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Two-time Olympic figure skater Jason Brown will end his break from competition at January’s U.S. Championships.

“Not finished quite yet… See you in San Jose,” Brown, 27, posted on social media Wednesday night.

Brown’s coaches, Brian Orser and Tracy Wilson, also shared an image Wednesday of him in skates tagged at the Toronto club where he trained throughout the last Olympic cycle.

A representative for Brown confirmed that the skater plans to compete at nationals in San Jose, California, from Jan. 28-29 and will not enter another competition before then.

Brown, after placing sixth at the Olympics, chose to sit out this fall’s Grand Prix Series while on “a mini break from the competitive grind of training,” a representative said in July. Brown’s plan at the time was to reevaluate his future in the fall.

Brown’s Olympic teammates, gold medalist Nathan Chen and Vincent Zhou, are also sitting out the Grand Prix Series and have not said if or when they will return to competition.

In their absences, Ilia Malinin emerged as the top U.S. male skater, winning the world junior title in April and Skate America two weeks ago.

It’s likely that the top three men at nationals in January are offered spots on the team for March’s world championships in Japan.

Brown, the 2015 U.S. champion, can become the oldest U.S. men’s singles skater to compete at worlds since Jeremy Abbott‘s last appearance in 2014.

