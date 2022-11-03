Rebeca Andrade wins gymnastics worlds all-around, completes grueling climb to the top

By Nov 3, 2022, 7:59 PM EDT
0 Comments

Rebeca Andrade is Brazil’s first all-around gold medalist, crowned the top female gymnast at the world championships in Liverpool, England, on Thursday.

Andrade, the 23-year-old favorite, won with 56.899 points, distancing the silver medalist, American Shilese Jones, by 1.5 points. Jones was 10th at last year’s Olympic Trials and was ready to quit elite gymnastics. Now she’s the world’s second-best gymnast.

Jessica Gadirova earned bronze for Great Britain’s first world women’s all-around medal. Last year, Gadirova had Great Britain’s best Olympic women’s all-around finish in history — 10th.

Jade Carey, the other American in the final, was sixth, two places better than her result in Tokyo.

Andrade, the Olympic all-around silver medalist, had the highest score in qualifying by 1.566 points. With scores reset Thursday, she had no falls, though she had errors on uneven bars and the balance beam.

GYMNASTICS WORLDS: Broadcast Schedule | Results

Andrade completed Brazil’s rise since 2000 from non-existent in medal-level gymnastics to the top of the sport. Brazil had no active Olympic gymnasts when Andrade was born in 1999, one of eight siblings raised by her mom, a house cleaner.

Brazil’s emergence began with Daniele Hypolito, who won the nation’s first world championships medal in 2001 (floor silver). Daiane dos Santos, the 4-foot-9 firecracker, followed with gold on floor at the 2003 Worlds (and later appeared before Steve Prefontaine in a Nike commercial). In 2007, Jade Barbosa landed bronze in the world championships all-around. In 2012, Arthur Zanetti won Olympic still rings gold.

Andrade won Brazil’s second Olympic title in Tokyo, doing so on vault three days after taking silver in the all-around behind American Suni Lee. Andrade would have been Olympic all-around champion if not for landing out of bounds twice on her closing floor routine.

Andrade’s growing medal collection is the product of perseverance. Three separate right ACL tears ruled her out of the world championships in 2015, 2017 and 2019.

“I have had a lot of moments, not just in my sporting life but in my personal life too: my injuries, the things I needed to do to be here now,” she said, according to the International Gymnastics Federation. “There have been a lot of things that have helped me make adjustments when I need to. I don’t feel pressure doing gymnastics, because that’s my job.”

Andrade, who has four million followers between Instagram and TikTok, is the oldest woman to win a world all-around title since Russian Svetlana Khorkina in 2003. Khorkina’s back-to-back titles in 2001 and 2003 marked the last time the U.S. went consecutive worlds without winning the women’s all-around until now.

The U.S. won every Olympic and world all-around title from 2011 through the Tokyo Games, with Simone Biles taking six of those. Biles and Lee are on indefinite, perhaps permanent breaks from elite gymnastics.

Angelina Melnikova, who won last October’s world title with Biles, Lee and Andrade not in the field, missed these worlds due to the ban on Russian gymnasts for the war in Ukraine.

China’s Tang Xijing, the 2019 World silver medalist, withdrew before the start of Thursday’s final after struggling in Tuesday’s team final.

Konnor McClain, who won the U.S. all-around title in August, missed worlds due to a back injury.

That made Jones the top American all-arounder, one year after she was 10th at Olympic Trials. The top nine went to Tokyo — six on the team, three as alternates — and Jones was ready to end her elite gymnastics career and matriculate at the University of Florida.

After conversations with loved ones, notably her father, Jones changed her mind. She deferred enrollment until 2024 because she had designs on the Paris Games.

“I knew that wasn’t the ending,” Jones said Thursday. “I knew I was capable of more.”

In December, Jones’ father, Sylvester, died after a long kidney disease battle. In a GoFundMe to help with funeral and travel expenses, Jones wrote that it was her dad’s “dream to see me on the Olympic stage one day and he devoted anything and everything to my gymnastics. Beat tired after a long day of dialysis to drive and pick me up from practices. There was nothing he wouldn’t do to support my gymnastics.”

Worlds continue Friday with the men’s all-around final, live on Peacock at 2:05 p.m. ET.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

More: Olympics

Shilese Jones
2022 World Gymnastics Championships TV, live stream schedule
Shilese Jones
2022 World Gymnastics Championships results
Speed Skating - Day 1"World Cup Speed Skating Final - Heerenveen"
Erin Jackson, Olympic speed skating champion, wins world title on road

2022 World Gymnastics Championships TV, live stream schedule

By Nov 3, 2022, 5:00 PM EDT
25 Comments

New look U.S. gymnastics teams headline the world championships in Liverpool, England, live on Peacock this week.

For the first time in a decade, the U.S. women compete in a global championships team event without Simone Biles, who is on an indefinite, perhaps permanent, break from competition. Suni Lee, who succeeded Biles as Olympic all-around champion in Tokyo, is also sitting out elite competition this year.

Enter Shilese Jones, who went from 10th at last year’s Olympic Trials and mulling elite retirement to the top all-arounder on this year’s world team. Jones, 20, was second at the U.S. Championships in August and won a selection camp competition last month.

GYMNASTICS WORLDS: Results

The U.S. also has Olympic medalists Jordan Chiles and Jade Carey, who went from Tokyo to NCAA freshman seasons and back to elite gymnastics. Leanne Wong, an Olympic alternate and 2021 World all-around silver medalist, is also back on the U.S. team after competing in college last winter and spring.

Skye Blakely rounds out the squad in her world championships debut.

The U.S. took silver at the Tokyo Olympics, ending its run of gold medals dating to 2011. Russian gymnasts who won the Olympic team event are banned from worlds due to the war in Ukraine.

The U.S. men compete in a global championships team event without Sam Mikulak for the first time since 2015. He retired after his third Olympics in Tokyo.

Brody Malone took over as the top U.S. male gymnast last year and will lead a quintet looking to win the nation’s first men’s team medal since 2014. With Russia out, it’s likely the U.S. improves on its fifth-place finish from the Olympics.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

2022 World Gymnastics Championships Broadcast Schedule

Day Time (ET) Event Platform
Tuesday 2:30 p.m. Women’s Team Final Peacock
Wednesday 1:45 p.m. Men’s Team Final Peacock
Thursday 2:50 p.m. Women’s All-Around Peacock
Friday 2:05 p.m. Men’s All-Around Peacock
Saturday 9:30 a.m. Apparatus Finals Peacock
12 p.m.* Highlights NBC
Sunday 8:30 a.m. Apparatus Finals Peacock

*Delayed broadcast, also streaming on NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app.

More: Olympics

Rebeca Andrade
Rebeca Andrade wins gymnastics worlds all-around, completes grueling climb...
Shilese Jones
2022 World Gymnastics Championships results
Speed Skating - Day 1"World Cup Speed Skating Final - Heerenveen"
Erin Jackson, Olympic speed skating champion, wins world title on road

2022 World Gymnastics Championships results

By Nov 3, 2022, 5:00 PM EDT
3 Comments

Results from the 2022 World Gymnastics Championships in Liverpool, England (full results are here) …

FINALS
Women’s Team
Gold: USA — 166.564
Silver: Great Britain — 163.363
Bronze: Canada — 160.563
4. Brazil —- 159.661
5. Italy — 159.463
6. China — 157.529
7. Japan — 156.964
8. France — 155.863

Women’s All-Around
Gold: Rebeca Andrade (BRA) — 56.899
Silver: Shilese Jones (USA) — 55.399
Bronze: Jessica Gadirova (GBR) — 55.199
4. Alice Kinsella (GBR) — 55.065
5. Ellie Black (CAN) — 54.732
6. Jade Carey (USA) — 54.698
7. Ou Yushan (CHN) — 53.899
8. Shoko Miyata (JPN) — 53.798

Men’s Team
Gold: China — 257.858
Silver: Japan — 253.395
Bronze: Great Britain — 247.229
4. Italy — 245.995
5. USA — 245.692
6. Spain — 244.027
7. Brazil — 241.362
8. South Korea — 232.828

QUALIFYING
Women’s Team (top eight make Tuesday’s team final)
1. USA — 167.263
2. Great Britain — 164.595
3. Brazil — 163.563
4. Italy — 162.798
5. Japan — 164.564
6. China — 162.064
7. France — 161.428
8. Canada — 159.661

Women’s All-Around (top 24, max. two per country, make Thursday’s final)
1. Rebeca Andrade (BRA) — 57.332
2. Shilese Jones (USA) — 55.766
3. Jade Carey (USA) — 55.132
4. Martina Maggio (ITA) — 54.800
5. Jessica Gadirova (GBR) — 54.599
6. Ou Yushan (CHN) — 54.466
7. Alice D’Amato (ITA) — 54.366
8. Shoko Miyata (JPN) — 54.166
9. Naomi Visser (NED) — 54.165
10. Flavia Saraiva (BRA) — 54.133
11. Ellie Black (CAN) — 54.131
12. Jordan Chiles (USA) — 53.998 (can’t qualify for final due to 2 per country rule)
12. Melanie de Jesus dos Santos (FRA) — 53.865
13. Alice Kinsella (GBR) — 53.798
14. Ondine Achampong (GBR) — 53.598 (can’t qualify for final due to 2 per country rule)
14. Georgia Godwin (AUS) — 52.866
15. Tang Xijing (CHN) — 52.865
16. Carolann Heduit (FRA) — 52.698
17. Chiharu Yamada (JPN) — 52.465
18. Lisa Vaelen (BEL) — 52.432
19. Tisha Volleman (NED) — 52.333
20. Aline Friess (FRA) — 52.265 (can’t qualify for final due to 2 per country rule)
20. Ana Barbosu (ROU) — 52.233
21. Laura Casabuena (ESP) — 52.032
22. Lee Yunseo (KOR) — 51.833
23. Manila Esposito (ITA) — 51.798 (can’t qualify for final due to 2 per country rule)
23. Eythora Throsdottir (NED) — 51.765 (can’t qualify for final due to 2 per country rule)
23. Romi Brown (AUS) — 51.731
24. Maisa Kuusikko (FIN) — 51.231

Uneven Bars (top eight, max. two per country, make Saturday’s final)
1. Luo Rui (CHN) — 14.900
2. Nina Derwael (BEL) — 14.700
3. Rebeca Andrade (BRA) — 14.666
4. Wei Xiaoyuan (CHN) — 14.600
5. Shilese Jones (USA) — 14.566
6. Sanna Veerman (NED) — 14.533
7. Naomi Visser (NED) — 14.400
8. Elisabeth Seitz (GER) — 14.400

Vault (top eight, max. two per country, make Saturday’s final)
1. Jade Carey (USA) — 14.483
2. Jordan Chiles (USA) — 14.316
3. Coline Devillard (FRA) — 14.299
4. Yeo Seojeong (KOR) — 14.249
5. Jessica Gadirova (GBR) — 14.200
6. Ellie Black (CAN) — 13.749
7. Shoko Miyata (JPN) — 13.666
8. Lisa Vaelen (BEL) — 13.499

Balance Beam (top eight, max. two per country, make Sunday’s final)
1. Ou Yushan (CHN) — 13.900
2. Skye Blakely (USA) — 13.733
3. Shoko Miyata (JPN) — 13.700
4. Marine Boyer (FRA) — 13.666
5. Hazuki Watanabe (JPN) — 13.600
6. Zsofia Kovacs (HUN) — 13.533
7. Ayaka Sagacuhi (JPN) — 13.466 (can’t qualify for final due to 2 per country rule)
7. Rebeca Andrade (BRA) — 13.400
8. Ellie Black (CAN) — 13.266

Floor Exercise (top eight, max. two per country, make Sunday’s final)
1. Flavia Saraiva (BRA) — 14.200
2. Rebeca Andrade (BRA) — 14.200
3. Jessica Gadirova (GBR) — 14.100
4. Jordan Chiles (USA) — 14.100
5. Jade Carey (USA) — 14.066
6. Shilese Jones (USA) — 13.800 (can’t qualify for final due to 2 per country rule)
6. Naomi Visser (NED) — 13.666
7. Jennifer Gadirova (GBR) — 13.600
8. Alice D’Amato (ITA) — 13.600

Men’s Team (top eight make Wednesday’s team final)
1. Japan — 260.695
2. Great Britain — 252.793
3. USA — 252.295
4. China — 249.929
5. Italy — 247.661
6. Spain — 245.594
7. Brazil — 245.394
8. South Korea — 244.093

Men’s All-Around (top 24, max. two per country, make Friday’s final)
1. Wataru Tanigawa (JPN) — 84.731
2. Daiki Hashimoto (JPN) — 84.665
3. Carlos Yulo (PHI) — 84.664
4. Joe Fraser (GBR) — 83.964
5. Zhang Boheng (CHN) — 83.766
6. Asher Hong (USA) — 83.299
7. Joel Plata (ESP) — 82.799
8. Brody Malone (USA) — 82.631
9. Casimir Schmidt (NED) — 82.565
10. Caio Souza (BRA) — 82.564
11. Jake Jarman (GBR) — 82.365
12. Diogo Soares (BRA) — 82.264
13. Ryu Sung-Hyun (KOR) — 81.930
14. Adem Asil (TUR) — 81.764
15. Illia Kovtun (UKR) — 81.732
16. Yumin Abbadini (ITA) — 81.532
17. Tang Chia-Hung (TPE) — 80.698
18. Lukas Dauser (GER) — 80.431
19. Sofus Heggemsnes (NOR) — 80.099
20. Krisztian Balazs (HUN) — 80.065
21. Jossimar Calvo (COL) — 79.898
22. Luka Van Den Keybus (BEL) — 79.799
23. Gabriel Burtanete (ROU) — 79.798
24. Lorenzo Casali (ITA) — 79.765

Floor Exercise (top eight, max. two per country, make Saturday’s final)
1. Carlos Yulo (PHI) — 15.266
2. Ryosuke Doi (JPN) — 14.766
3. Milad Karimi (KAZ) — 14.733
4. Giarnni Regini-Moran (GBR) — 14.533
5. Zhang Boheng (CHN) — 14.500
6. Ryu Sung-Hyun (KOR) — 14.466
7. Daiki Hashimoto (JPN) — 14.466
8. Nicola Bartolini (ITA) — 14.433

Pommel Horse (top eight, max. two per country, make Saturday’s final)
1. Rhys McClenaghan (IRL) — 15.233
2. Stephen Nedoroscik (USA) — 15.233
3. Nariman Kurbanov (KAZ) — 15.033
4. Loran De Munck (NED) — 14.833
5. Harutyun Merdinyan (ARM) — 14.700
6. Ryosuke Doi (JPN) — 14.466
7. Filip Ude (CRO) — 14.400
8. Ahmad Abu Al Soud (JOR) — 14.366

Still Rings (top eight, max. two per country, make Saturday’s final)
1. Courtney Tulloch (GBR) — 14.666
2. Zou Jingyuan (CHN) — 14.666
2. Adem Asil (TUR) — 14.666
4. You Hao (CHN) — 14.633
5. Vahagn Davtyan (ARM) — 14.566
6. Yuya Kamoto (JPN) — 14.500
7. Artur Avetisyan (ARM) — 14.466
8. Donnell Whittenburg (USA) — 14.333

High Bar (top eight, max. two per country, make Sunday’s final)
1. Daiki Hashimoto (JPN) — 15.100
2. Sun Wei (CHN) — 14.833
3. Zhang Boheng (CHN) — 14.733
4. Ilias Georgiou (CYP) — 14.466
5. Brody Malone (USA) — 14.433
6. Yuya Kamoto (JPN) — 14.400
7. Arthur Mariano (BRA) — 14.366
8. Tyson Bull (AUS) — 14.333

Parallel Bars (top eight, max. two per country, make Sunday’s final)
1. Zou Jingyuan (CHN) — 15.700
2. Yuya Kamoto (JPN) — 15.433
3. Lukas Dauser (GER) — 15.400
4. Carlos Yulo (PHI) — 15.300
5. Ferhat Arican (TUR) — 15.200
6. Jossimar Calvo (COL) — 15.166
7. Joe Fraser (GBR) — 15.066
8. Giarnni Regini-Moran (GBR) — 14.966

Vault (top eight, max. two per country, make Sunday’s final)
1. Artur Davtyan (ARM) — 14.900
2. Carlos Yulo (PHI) — 14.849
3. Gabriel Burtanete (ROU) — 14.633
4. Igor Radvilov (UKR) — 14.566
5. Caio Souza (BRA) — 14.566
6.. Lee Jun-Ho (KOR) — 14.450
7. Wataru Tanigawa (JPN) — 14.450
8. Kim Hansol (KOR) — 14.433

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

More: Olympics

Rebeca Andrade
Rebeca Andrade wins gymnastics worlds all-around, completes grueling climb...
Shilese Jones
2022 World Gymnastics Championships TV, live stream schedule
Speed Skating - Day 1"World Cup Speed Skating Final - Heerenveen"
Erin Jackson, Olympic speed skating champion, wins world title on road