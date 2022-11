Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Japan’s Daiki Hashimoto became the youngest man to add a world all-around gymnastics title to Olympic gold in the event, one year after becoming the first teenage man to claim the Olympic title.

Hashimoto, a 21-year-old who entered worlds with wrist problems, outdueled Chinese rival and defending world champion, 22-year-old Zhang Boheng, in a battle of two men who may lead the sport for years to come.

Hashimoto totaled 87.198 points in Liverpool, England on Friday to be crowned the world’s best male gymnast. Zhang was second with 86.765, a year after he defeated Hashimoto by 17 hundredths of a point at the world championships.

Japan’s Wataru Tanigawa took bronze.

Americans Brody Malone and Asher Hong placed fourth and sixth, two days after the U.S. finished a disappointing fifth in the team final. It’s the first time the U.S. put two men into the top 10 of a world all-around since 2003 (Paul Hamm gold, Jason Gatson eighth).

Hashimoto, who made his world championships debut as a high school student in 2019, has succeeded his gymnastics idol, six-time world all-around champion Kohei Uchimura, as king of the sport.

He followed two older brothers into gymnastics and was nicknamed “Mr. Infinite Stamina” by a coach for his appetite for training.

Like Uchimura, Hashimoto rocketed to individual stardom while his team has been unable to get on top of the podium.

Hashimoto owns world team silver and bronze medals and Olympic team silver. Uchimura, who made his Olympic debut in 2008, waited until 2015 to win his first team title.

Worlds conclude Saturday and Sunday with individual apparatus finals, live on Peacock.

