Katie Ledecky breaks second world record in a week

Jade Carey won the world gymnastics championships title on vault in an American one-two, a measure of redemption from the Olympics.

Carey, 22, averaged 14.516 points between two vaults in Liverpool, England, on Saturday. Countrywoman Jordan Chiles earned silver, .166 of a point behind, for her first career individual medal at a global championships.

Coline Devillard took bronze to become the first Frenchwoman to win an Olympic or world gymnastics medal since 2009.

GYMNASTICS WORLDS: Broadcast Schedule | Results

Last year, Carey entered the Olympic vault final as the top qualifier after Simone Biles‘ withdrawal. But Carey misstepped on her run-up for her first vault in Tokyo and had to bail out with a simpler skill, taking her out of medal contention. She finished eighth in the eight-woman final, then won floor exercise the next day.

“I’m proud of myself for bouncing back,” Carey said Saturday.

Carey, the world vault silver medalist in 2017 and 2019, became the fifth different American to win the world title on the apparatus dating to 2009, joining Kayla Williams, Alicia Sacramone, McKayla Maroney and Biles.

Carey, who made a late move up to the elite level at age 17, is also the fifth American woman to own individual Olympic and world titles after Shannon Miller, Nastia Liukin, Shawn Johnson and Biles.

Saturday’s final lacked 2021 Olympic and World champion Rebeca Andrade of Brazil, who didn’t make the top eight after slipping off the table on one of her vaults in qualifying.

Also Saturday, American Shilese Jones followed her all-around silver medal with another silver on uneven bars at her first worlds. China’s Wei Xiaoyuan repeated as world champion. Belgium’s Nina Derwael, the Olympic gold medalist and two-time world champion, earned bronze.

Rhys McClenaghan became the first Irish gymnast to win a world title, dethroning American Stephen Nedoroscik on pommel horse. The top qualifier McClenaghan, who won Ireland’s first world medal in 2019 (bronze), scored 15.300 points.

Nedoroscik, who last year became the first American to win a world title on pommel horse, tallied 14.400 for fifth place. He would have taken silver if he repeated his score from qualifying.

The event lacked two-time Olympic champion Max Whitlock of Great Britain, on a break from competition since Tokyo.

Giarnni Regini-Moran became the first British man to win a world floor exercise title, edging Olympic and world all-around champion Daiki Hashimoto of Japan, 14.533 to 14.500.

Last year’s world champion, Nicola Bartolini of Italy, placed fifth. Carlos Yulo of the Philippines, the top qualifier by a half-point, fell on his first tumbling pass and finished seventh. Olympic champion Artem Dolgopyat of Israel failed to qualify for the final.

Adem Asil became the second man from Turkey to win the still rings title in the last three worlds. Asil tallied 14.933 points to edge Zou Jingyuan of China (14.866). Last year’s Olympic and world champions from China — Liu Yang and Lan Xingyu — did not compete at worlds this year.

Worlds conclude Sunday with the second and last day of individual apparatus finals including Americans Carey and Chiles on floor, Skye Blakely on uneven bars and Brody Malone on high bar.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

