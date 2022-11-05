Katie Ledecky breaks second world record in a week

By Nov 5, 2022, 6:26 PM EDT
0 Comments

Katie Ledecky broke a short-course world record for the second time in a one-week span, this time taking down the 800m freestyle record at a FINA World Cup meet in Indianapolis on Saturday.

Ledecky, the three-time Olympic 800m free champion, clocked 7 minutes, 57.42 seconds. She beat the previous record of 7:59.34 set by Spain’s Mireia Belmonte García in 2013.

Ledecky already owns the 28 fastest 800m free times in Olympic-size pools, which are 50 meters long.

Ledecky and some other top Americans rarely race in 25-meter, short-course pools. This was Ledecky’s third meet in a short-course meters pool since the start of 2014, and her first time ever swimming the short-course 800m free, according to USA Swimming’s database.

Last Saturday, Ledecky took nearly 10 seconds off the short-course world record in the 1500m free, swimming that event in a 25-meter pool for the first time.

In that race, she hit the 800-meter split at 8:00.58, an American record (by 7.09 seconds) that she just broke again.

Ledecky has broken 16 world records in individual events between short- and long-course, breaking her tie with Aaron Peirsol for the second-most among U.S. swimmers since 2000, according to Swimming Stats.

Michael Phelps broke 29 world records.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

More: Olympics

Jade Carey
Jade Carey wins vault at world gymnastics championships, redemption from...
Deanna Stellato-Dudek, Maxime Deschamps
Deanna Stellato-Dudek, retired for 15 years, is oldest Grand Prix figure...
Shilese Jones
2022 World Gymnastics Championships results

Jade Carey wins vault at world gymnastics championships, redemption from Olympics

By Nov 5, 2022, 5:26 PM EDT
0 Comments

Jade Carey won the world gymnastics championships title on vault in an American one-two, a measure of redemption from the Olympics.

Carey, 22, averaged 14.516 points between two vaults in Liverpool, England, on Saturday. Countrywoman Jordan Chiles earned silver, .166 of a point behind, for her first career individual medal at a global championships.

Coline Devillard took bronze to become the first Frenchwoman to win an Olympic or world gymnastics medal since 2009.

GYMNASTICS WORLDS: Broadcast Schedule | Results

Last year, Carey entered the Olympic vault final as the top qualifier after Simone Biles‘ withdrawal. But Carey misstepped on her run-up for her first vault in Tokyo and had to bail out with a simpler skill, taking her out of medal contention. She finished eighth in the eight-woman final, then won floor exercise the next day.

“I’m proud of myself for bouncing back,” Carey said Saturday.

Carey, the world vault silver medalist in 2017 and 2019, became the fifth different American to win the world title on the apparatus dating to 2009, joining Kayla Williams, Alicia Sacramone, McKayla Maroney and Biles.

Carey, who made a late move up to the elite level at age 17, is also the fifth American woman to own individual Olympic and world titles after Shannon Miller, Nastia Liukin, Shawn Johnson and Biles.

Saturday’s final lacked 2021 Olympic and World champion Rebeca Andrade of Brazil, who didn’t make the top eight after slipping off the table on one of her vaults in qualifying.

Also Saturday, American Shilese Jones followed her all-around silver medal with another silver on uneven bars at her first worlds. China’s Wei Xiaoyuan repeated as world champion. Belgium’s Nina Derwael, the Olympic gold medalist and two-time world champion, earned bronze.

Rhys McClenaghan became the first Irish gymnast to win a world title, dethroning American Stephen Nedoroscik on pommel horse. The top qualifier McClenaghan, who won Ireland’s first world medal in 2019 (bronze), scored 15.300 points.

Nedoroscik, who last year became the first American to win a world title on pommel horse, tallied 14.400 for fifth place. He would have taken silver if he repeated his score from qualifying.

The event lacked two-time Olympic champion Max Whitlock of Great Britain, on a break from competition since Tokyo.

Giarnni Regini-Moran became the first British man to win a world floor exercise title, edging Olympic and world all-around champion Daiki Hashimoto of Japan, 14.533 to 14.500.

Last year’s world champion, Nicola Bartolini of Italy, placed fifth. Carlos Yulo of the Philippines, the top qualifier by a half-point, fell on his first tumbling pass and finished seventh. Olympic champion Artem Dolgopyat of Israel failed to qualify for the final.

Adem Asil became the second man from Turkey to win the still rings title in the last three worlds. Asil tallied 14.933 points to edge Zou Jingyuan of China (14.866). Last year’s Olympic and world champions from China — Liu Yang and Lan Xingyu — did not compete at worlds this year.

Worlds conclude Sunday with the second and last day of individual apparatus finals including Americans Carey and Chiles on floor, Skye Blakely on uneven bars and Brody Malone on high bar.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

More: Olympics

Katie Ledecky
Katie Ledecky breaks second world record in a week
Deanna Stellato-Dudek, Maxime Deschamps
Deanna Stellato-Dudek, retired for 15 years, is oldest Grand Prix figure...
Shilese Jones
2022 World Gymnastics Championships results

Deanna Stellato-Dudek, retired for 15 years, is oldest Grand Prix figure skating champ

By Nov 5, 2022, 3:22 PM EDT
Deanna Stellato-Dudek, Maxime Deschamps
Getty
0 Comments

Canadian Deanna Stellato-Dudek, the 2000 World junior silver medalist who retired from figure skating in 2001 due to injuries, then came back in 2016, became the oldest skater to win a Grand Prix event at age 39.

Stellato-Dudek and pairs’ partner Maxime Deschamps won Grand Prix France and qualified for December’s Grand Prix Final, the most exclusive event in the sport taking the top six per discipline.

They totaled 185.84 points between two programs in France, beating French national champions Camille Kovalev and Pavel Kovalev by 5.99 despite a fall on a throw triple loop in both the short program and free skate.

GRAND PRIX FRANCE: Broadcast Schedule | Results

Stellato-Dudek and Deschamps prevailed two weeks after taking runner-up at Skate America, where she became the oldest skater to make a Grand Prix podium.

Their rise coincided with the absence of the world’s top pairs this fall. All Russians are banned due to the invasion of Ukraine. No Chinese pairs are entered in the Grand Prix Series. Russian and Chinese pairs took up the top five spots at the Olympics.

Stellato-Dudek, who is older than 2002 Olympic champion Sarah Hughes, retired from skating after several hip injuries, a year after taking silver at junior worlds (four spots ahead of Sasha Cohen, who is also younger than Stellato-Dudek).

More than a decade later, Stellato-Dudek was a director of aesthetics at a plastic surgery office in her native Chicagoland. While on a work retreat, she was asked to write down what she would do if she knew she couldn’t fail.

Return to figure skating, she wrote. That led to a comeback in pairs with 2014 Olympian Nathan Bartholomay. They finished third at the U.S. Championships in 2018 and 2019, after which she began the process of switching nationality to Canada and partnered with Deschamps, who previously had eight different partners, according to Olympics.com.

Come the next Winter Games, Stellato-Dudek will be 42 and older than any Olympic figure skater since World War II, according to Olympedia.org.

Earlier Saturday, Loena Hendrickx became the first Belgian skater to win a Grand Prix and the oldest Grand Prix women’s champion in a decade.

Hendrickx, the world silver medalist and the lone skater across all disciplines in France to have made an Olympic or senior world podium, totaled 216.34 points, distancing South Korean Kim Ye-Lim by 21.58 points. Hendrickx, 23, ranks third in the world this season by best score behind Japanese Mao Shimada (a junior) and Kaori Sakamoto.

Adam Siao Him Fa became the first Frenchman to win a Grand Prix since Brian Joubert in 2009, rallying past Japanese Sota Yamamoto and Kazuki Tomono with three quadruple jumps in his free skate.

Charlene Guignard and Marco Fabbri won the ice dance, as expected. The Italians totaled 207.95 for their first Grand Prix title after second- or third-place finishes in their last seven Grand Prix starts, including the 2018 Grand Prix Final. They rank second in the world by best score this season behind Canadians Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier.

The Grand Prix moves next weekend to Sheffield, England, headlined by Americans: world pairs’ champions Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier, two-time U.S. champion Bradie Tennell and world junior champion Isabeau Levito.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

More: Olympics

Katie Ledecky
Katie Ledecky breaks second world record in a week
Jade Carey
Jade Carey wins vault at world gymnastics championships, redemption from...
Shilese Jones
2022 World Gymnastics Championships results