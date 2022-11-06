After New York City Marathon, the U.S. Olympic women’s team picture is crowded

By Nov 6, 2022, 7:53 PM EST
Aliphine Tuliamuk
NEW YORK — It did not take long for Aliphine Tuliamuk to find air conditioning after finishing seventh as the top American in the warmest New York City Marathon since 1985.

She picked up her giggling 21-month-old daughter, Zoe, and placed her face directly in front of the cool air.

“To be honest with you, I don’t think it was actually as bad as I expected,” Tuliamuk said of the temperature, which reached 73 degrees when she crossed the Central Park finish line. “I was on point with my hydration.”

MORE: New York City Marathon Results

She clocked a personal-best 2:26:18, despite ankle swelling hampering her build up. She estimated that she only had five weeks of training before taking the last two weeks to taper.

“I excel when the conditions are not perfect,” she said. “I rise to the occasion, and I believe that today that was the case.”

Seventh was the lowest placing for the top American woman in New York City since 2015, when Laura Thweatt also finished seventh.

“I remember going into the race thinking, if I could get top seven, that would be really good,” Tuliamuk said. “I obviously wanted more.”

Tuliamuk is beginning to turn her attention to the Olympic Trials in the first quarter of 2024 at a to-be-announced site.

She plans on running a spring 2023 marathon, which could be her final marathon before trials, where the top three are expected to make up the team for the Paris Games.

“Once the [trials] schedule is out,” she said, “we’ll work backwards from that.

“I think that next Olympic team is going to be really, really hard to make.”

Tuliamuk identified Emma Bates, Keira D’Amato, Molly Seidel and Emily Sisson as her toughest competition. Sisson broke the American record at October’s Chicago Marathon, clocking 2:18:29 to lower D’Amato’s record from Jan. 16 by 43 seconds. Seidel claimed the bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics.

“There’s so many Americans right now that are doing amazing,” Tuliamuk said. “It’s like you just have to have a perfect day.”

Tuliamuk made her Olympic debut at the Tokyo Games. She did not finish the race, seven months after she gave birth.

“I really want to make the next Olympic team,” she said. “The last one, the pandemic and having a child, I never really got to represent my country the way I wanted it.”

Tuliamuk will be 35 in 2024. The U.S. Olympic women’s marathon team included a 35-year-old at three of the last four Games.

“I really want a medal for my country,” she said. “I think that I have a lot of running in me. I have a lot of speed.”

Bates, 30, finished 35 seconds behind Tuliamuk for eighth place on Sunday.

“Those hills were a lot harder than I imagined,” said Bates, who revealed that she did not look at the course map before the race.

Bates wore a matching snake ring and earrings as she made her New York City debut, one year after placing second at the Chicago Marathon.

“I think I’m going to take some more risks next time,” she said. “Hopefully I’ll do better next time. I want to be top five.”

It was a big 48 hours for Bates, who was inducted into the Boise State Hall of Fame on Friday. She planned on celebrating with a Modelo beer.

Tuliamuk envisioned a tamer celebration, including showing Zoe around Central Park and other tourist attractions.

“I’m really grateful that I’m able to do all of it,” she said. “I’m able to run at the very highest level of our sport and be a mom at the same time.”

2022 New York City Marathon Results

By Nov 6, 2022, 8:45 PM EST
2022 New York City Marathon
Top-10 and notable results from the 51st New York City Marathon on Nov. 6, 2022. Full, searchable results are here …

Men
1. Evans Chebet (KEN) — 2:08:41
2. Shura Kitata (ETH) — 2:08:54
3. Abdi Nageeye (NED) — 2:10:31
4. Mohamed El Aaraby (MAR) — 2:11:00
5. Suguru Osako (JPN) — 2:11:31
6. Tetsuya Yoroizaka (JPN) — 2:12:12
7. Albert Korir (KEN) — 2:13:27
8. Daniele Meucci (ITA) — 2:13:29
9. Scott Fauble (USA) — 2:13:35
10. Reed Fischer (USA) — 2:15:23
11. Jared Ward (USA) — 2:17:09
13. Leonard Korir (USA) — 2:17:29
24. Shadrack Kipchirchir (USA) — 2:28:15
DNF. Abdi Abdirahman (USA)
DNF. Daniel do Nascimento (BRA)
DNF. Galen Rupp (USA)

Women
1. Sharon Lokedi (KEN) — 2:23:23
2. Lonah Salpeter (ISR) — 2:23:30
3. Gotytom Gebreslase (ETH) — 2:23:39
4. Edna Kiplagat (KEN) — 2:24:16
5. Viola Cheptoo (KEN) — 2:25:34
6. Hellen Obiri (KEN) — 2:25:49
7. Aliphine Tuliamuk (USA) — 2:26:18
8. Emma Bates (USA) — 2:26:53
9. Jessica Stenson (AUS) — 2:27:27
10. Nell Rojas (USA) — 2:28:32
15. Keira D’Amato (USA) — 2:31:31
16. Des Linden (USA) — 2:32:37
Marit Bjørgen (NOR) — 3:08:52 (Winter Olympic medals record holder)
Meghan Duggan (USA) — 3:52:06 (Olympic champion hockey player)

Men’s Wheelchair
1. Marcel Hug (SUI) — 1:25:26 CR
2. Daniel Romanchuk (USA) — 1:27:38
3. Jetze Plat (NED) — 1:31:28
4. Evan Correll (USA) — 1:37:01
5. Aaron Pike (USA) — 1:38:07
6. Sho Watanabe (JPN) — 1:39:20
7. Simon Lawson (GBR) — 1:39:38
8. Patrick Monahan (IRL) — 1:40:52
9. Ernst van Dyk (RSA) — 1:41:24
10. Krige Schabort (USA) — 1:41:26

Women’s Wheelchair
1. Susannah Scaroni (USA) — 1:42:43 CR
2. Manuela Schar (SUI) — 1:45:11
3. Madison de Rozario (AUS) — 1:45:24
4. Yen Hoang (USA) — 1:48:30
5. Jenna Fesemyer (USA) — 1:51:38
6. Christie Dawes (AUS) — 1:51:40
7. Vanessa de Souza (BRA) — 1:51:45
8. Tatyana McFadden (USA) — 1:52:59
9. Merle Menje (GER) — 1:54:49
10. Patricia Eachus (SUI) — 1:54:53

Kenyans sweep New York City Marathon after Brazilian men’s leader collapses

By Nov 6, 2022, 7:00 PM EST
Sharon Lokedi, Evans Chebet
Evans Chebet and Sharon Lokedi gave Kenya a sweep of the New York City Marathon men’s and women’s elite titles for the third consecutive time.

Chebet, who won the Boston Marathon on April 18, passed a collapsed Brazilian Daniel do Nascimento around mile 21 and later won in 2 hours, 8 minutes, 41 seconds. Ethiopian Shura Kitata was runner-up, 13 seconds behind.

“Boston was actually harder, and it prepared [me] for the win in New York,” Chebet, who became the sixth man to win Boston and New York City in the same year, said on the ESPN2 broadcast through a translator. Kenyan men won all six annual World Marathon Majors this year, the first time one nation did that since 2011 (before Tokyo was a major).

Do Nascimento took the lead from the start and crossed halfway in 1:01:22, on pace to destroy the course record of 2:05:06. He led by more than two minutes through 15 miles, then began to slow.

He took a reported 18-second portable toilet break around mile 18, then stopped and walked briefly in the 20th mile. Do Nascimento was rolling over on the ground when Chebet passed him about a mile after that. After dropping out of the race, he later posted on social media that he was OK.

Galen Rupp, a two-time Olympic medalist and headlining American in the men’s field, dropped out around mile 17 or 18, according to the broadcast.

MORE: New York City Marathon Results

Lokedi, the 2018 NCAA 10,000m champion for Kansas, outdueled Lonah Salpeter of Israel over the last two miles. Lokedi, 28, clocked 2:23:23 to prevail by seven seconds in her marathon debut, stunning the group of favorites that included two-time Olympic 5000m silver medalist Hellen Obiri.

“I didn’t expect to win,” Lokedi said. “I just wanted to go and put myself in it and race and just see where I’ll end up.”

When Lokedi was 14, her family fled their home village of Burnt Forest that became an area of violence after a Kenyan presidential election. For a month, the family lived with no shelter or a steady source of food before returning after the conflict ended. Lokedi started running about two miles to and from school each day.

Olympic Trials winner Aliphine Tuliamuk was the top American runner in either race in seventh place. It’s the first time the U.S. didn’t have a runner in the top six of either race since 2015.

Swiss Marcel Hug, a two-time Paralympic marathon champion, won the men’s wheelchair race in a course record 1:25:26.

American Susannah Scaroni added the women’s wheelchair title, also in a course record (1:42:43), to her victory in Chicago last month.

New York City marked the last major marathon of 2022, but there is one more anticipated 26.2-mile race. On Dec. 4, Ethiopian Letesenbet Gidey, the 5000m and 10,000m world record holder, makes her marathon debut in Valencia, Spain.

