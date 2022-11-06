Kenyans sweep New York City Marathon after Brazilian men’s leader collapses

By Nov 6, 2022, 11:15 AM EST
Evans Chebet
Evans Chebet and Sharon Lokedi gave Kenya a sweep of the New York City Marathon men’s and women’s elite titles for the third consecutive time.

Chebet, who won the Boston Marathon on April 18, passed a collapsed Brazilian Daniel do Nascimento around mile 21 and later won in 2 hours, 8 minutes, 41 seconds. Ethiopian Shura Kitata was runner-up, 13 seconds behind.

“Boston was actually harder, and it prepared [me] for the win in New York,” Chebet, who became the sixth man to win Boston and New York City in the same year, said on the ESPN2 broadcast through a translator. Kenyan men won all six annual World Marathon Majors this year, the first time one nation did that since 2011 (before Tokyo was a major).

Do Nascimento took the lead from the start and crossed halfway in 1:01:22, on pace to destroy the course record of 2:05:06. He led by more than two minutes through 15 miles, then began to slow.

He took a reported 18-second portable toilet break around mile 18, then stopped and walked briefly in the 20th mile. Do Nascimento was rolling over on the ground when Chebet passed him about a mile after that.

Galen Rupp, a two-time Olympic medalist and headlining American in the men’s field, dropped out around mile 17 or 18, according to the broadcast.

Lokedi, the 2018 NCAA 10,000m champion for Kansas, outdueled Lonah Salpeter of Israel over the last two miles. Lokedi, 28, clocked 2:23:23 to prevail by seven seconds in her marathon debut.

“I’m out of words,” Lokedi said.

When Lokedi was 14, her family fled their home village of Burnt Forest that became an area of violence after a Kenyan presidential election. For a month, the family lived with no shelter or a steady source of food before returning after the conflict ended. Lokedi started running about two miles to and from school each day.

Olympic Trials winner Aliphine Tuliamuk was the top American runner in either race in seventh place. It’s the first time the U.S. didn’t have a runner in the top six of either race since 2015.

Swiss Marcel Hug, a two-time Paralympic marathon champion, won the men’s wheelchair race in a course record 1:25:26.

American Susannah Scaroni added the women’s wheelchair title, also in a course record (1:42:43), to her victory in Chicago last month.

New York City marked the last major marathon of 2022, but there is one more anticipated 26.2-mile race. On Dec. 4, Ethiopian Letesenbet Gidey, the 5000m and 10,000m world record holder, makes her marathon debut in Valencia, Spain.

Brody Malone ends gymnastics worlds with high bar gold; U.S. women win more medals

By Nov 6, 2022, 12:27 PM EST
Brody Malone ensured the U.S. men didn’t finish the world gymnastics championships without a medal. He also ensured they didn’t leave without a gold medal.

Malone became the second American to win on the capstone men’s apparatus at worlds — high bar — after Kurt Thomas in 1979. Malone, one year after taking bronze at worlds and missing his first Olympic medal by one spot, had what NBC Sports’ John Roethlisberger called his best high bar routine ever and scored 14.800 points.

That was enough to defeat Olympic and world all-around champion Daiki Hashimoto of Japan by one tenth in Liverpool, England.

Malone, the two-time U.S. all-around champion, capped a world championships where he improved throughout finals. He had a poor team final on Wednesday, improved to place fourth in the all-around on Friday and then upgraded to the top of the podium in the very last event Sunday.

GYMNASTICS WORLDS: Results

Earlier Sunday, Jordan Chiles and Jade Carey gave the U.S. two more medals. The Tokyo Olympians earned floor exercise silver and bronze, respectively, for their third medals of worlds.

Jessica Gadirova of Great Britain took gold with 14.200 points. She overtook Chiles, who scored 13.833 to add to her medal collection (team gold, vault silver).

Chiles originally tied Carey, and held the tiebreaker. Carey or the U.S. team challenged the difficulty score given to Carey’s routine, hoping it would be increased, Roethlisberger said. The review actually led to that score being lowered by one tenth, which meant Carey went from solo bronze to sharing bronze with Brazil’s Rebeca Andrade.

Carey previously earned team gold and vault gold.

The U.S. was the only nation to win two women’s golds at worlds and had seven total medals, distancing second-place Great Britain’s three. The Americans were expected to excel in the absence of Russian gymnasts who won the Olympic team title and are banned due to the invasion of Ukraine.

The Americans did not have Olympic all-around champions Simone Biles and Suni Lee (on indefinite, perhaps permanent breaks from competition) and national all-around champion Konnor McClain (back injury).

Also Sunday, Hazuki Watanabe became the second consecutive Japanese woman to win the world title on balance beam, scoring 13.600 and edging Ellie Black by 34 thousandths of a point. Black won Canada’s 13th world championships medal in history — all silver or bronze.

The top two qualifiers, China’s Ou Yushan and American Skye Blakely, fell off the beam. Blakely, 17, had a medal-contending routine going until a late fall, after her hair ribbon started coming undone and flapping around her face.

Absent from worlds were last year’s Olympic champion (Guan Chenchen, who the Chinese federation says retired) and world champion (Urara Ashikawa).

China’s Zou Jingyuan added his record-tying third world title on parallel bars to his Olympic title from last year. He scored 16.166 points, distancing Olympic silver medalist Lukas Dauser of Germany by .666. The 2021 World champion, Hu Xuwei, was not on China’s team this year.

In men’s vault, Armenian Artur Davtyan dethroned defending world champion Carlos Yulo of the Philippines by one tenth, averaging two vaults. Davtyan, 30 and the Olympic bronze medalist, became the first Armenian to win a world gymnastics title.

Olympic gold medalist Shin Jea-Hwan of South Korea did not compete at worlds.

2022 World Gymnastics Championships results

By Nov 6, 2022, 12:00 PM EST
Results from the 2022 World Gymnastics Championships in Liverpool, England (full results are here) …

FINALS
Women’s Team
Gold: USA — 166.564
Silver: Great Britain — 163.363
Bronze: Canada — 160.563
4. Brazil —- 159.661
5. Italy — 159.463
6. China — 157.529
7. Japan — 156.964
8. France — 155.863

Women’s All-Around
Gold: Rebeca Andrade (BRA) — 56.899
Silver: Shilese Jones (USA) — 55.399
Bronze: Jessica Gadirova (GBR) — 55.199
4. Alice Kinsella (GBR) — 55.065
5. Ellie Black (CAN) — 54.732
6. Jade Carey (USA) — 54.698
7. Ou Yushan (CHN) — 53.899
8. Shoko Miyata (JPN) — 53.798

Balance Beam
Gold: Hazuki Watanabe (JPN) — 13.600
Silver: Ellie Black (CAN) — 13.566
Bronze: Shoko Miyata (JPN) — 13.533
4. Marine Boyer (FRA) — 13.300
5. Skye Blakely (USA) — 13.300
6. Ou Yushan (CHN) — 13.000
7. Zsofia Kovacs (HUN) — 12.733
8. Rebeca Andrade (BRA) — 12.733

Floor Exercise
Gold: Jessica Gadirova (GBR) — 14.200
Silver: Jordan Chiles (USA) — 13.833
Bronze: Rebeca Andrade (BRA) — 13.733
Bronze: Jade Carey (USA) — 13.733
5. Naomi Visser (NED) — 13.666
6. Martina Maggio (ITA) — 13.533
7. Jennifer Gadirova (GBR) — 13.166
8. Shoko Miyata (JPN) — 13.066

Uneven Bars
Gold: Wei Xiaoyuan (CHN) — 14.966
Silver: Shilese Jones (USA) — 14.766
Bronze: Nina Derwael (BEL) — 14.700
4. Elisabeth Seitz (GER) — 14.366
5. Sanna Veerman (NED) — 14.166
6. Luo Rui (CHN) — 13.800
7. Naomi Visser (NED) — 13.233
8. Rebeca Andrade (BRA) — 12.800

Women’s Vault
Gold: Jade Carey (USA) — 14.516
Silver: Jordan Chiles (USA) — 14.350
Bronze: Coline Devillard (FRA) — 14.166
4. Ellie Black (CAN) — 14.116
5. Shoko Miyata (JPN) — 13.999
6. Lisa Vaelen (BEL) — 13.733
7. Yeo Seo-Jeong (KOR) — 13.349
8. Lihie Raz (ISR) — 12.599

Men’s Team
Gold: China — 257.858
Silver: Japan — 253.395
Bronze: Great Britain — 247.229
4. Italy — 245.995
5. USA — 245.692
6. Spain — 244.027
7. Brazil — 241.362
8. South Korea — 232.828

Men’s All-Around
Gold: Daiki Hashimoto (JPN) — 87.198
Silver: Zhang Boheng (CHN) — 86.765
Bronze: Wataru Tanigawa (JPN) — 85.231
4. Brody Malone (USA) — 84.931
5. Jake Jarman (GBR) — 82.865
6. Asher Hong (USA) — 82.365
7. Illia Kovtun (UKR) — 82.365
8. Carlos Yulo (PHI) — 82.098

Men’s Floor Exercise
Gold: Giarnni Regini-Moran (GBR) — 14.533
Silver: Daiki Hashimoto (JPN) — 14.500
Bronze: Ryosuke Doi (JPN) — 14.266
4. Benjamin Osberger (FRA) — 14.233
5. Nicola Bartolini (ITA) — 14.233
6. Ryu Sung-Hyun (KOR) — 14.200
7. Carlos Yulo (PHI) — 13.300
8. Milad Karimi (KAZ) — 12.100

High Bar
Gold: Brody Malone (USA) — 14.800
Silver: Daiki Hashimoto (JPN) — 14.700
Bronze: Arthur Mariano (BRA) — 14.466
4. Sun Wei (CHN) — 14.433
5. Zhang Boheng (CHN) — 14.400
6. Ilias Georgiou (CYP) — 14.3
7. Yuya Kamoto (JPN) — 14.166
8. Tyson Bull (AUS) — 13.766

Parallel Bars
Gold: Zou Jingyuan (CHN) — 16.166
Silver: Lukas Dauser (GER) — 15.500
Bronze: Carlos Yulo (PHI) — 15.366
4. Ferhat Arican (TUR) — 15.066
5. Jossimar Calvo (COL) — 14.966
6. Yuya Kamoto (JPN) — 14.900
7. Giarnni Regini-Moran (GBR) — 14.733
8. Joe Fraser (GBR) — 14.700

Pommel Horse
Gold: Rhys McClenaghan (IRL) — 15.300
Silver: Ahmad Abu Al Soud (JOR) — 14.866
Bronze: Harutyun Merdinyan (ARM) — 14.733
4. Nariman Kurbanov (KAZ) — 14.533
5. Stephen Nedoroscik (USA) — 14.400
6. Loran de Munck (NED) — 13.533
7. Ryosuke Doi (JPN) — 12.933
8. Filip Ude (CRO) — 12.500

Still Rings
Gold: Adem Asil (TUR) — 14.933
Silver: Zou Jingyuan (CHN) — 14.866
Bronze: Courtney Tulloch (GBR) — 14.733
4. Artur Avetisyan (ARM) — 14.600
5. You Hao (CHN) — 14.600
6. Vahagn Davtyan (ARM) — 14.533
7. Yuya Kamoto (JPN) — 14.466
8. Donnell Whittenburg (USA) — 14.433

Men’s Vault
Gold: Artur Davtyan (ARM) — 15.050
Silver: Carlos Yulo (PHI) — 14.950
Bronze: Igor Radivilov (UKR) — 14.733
4. Gabriel Burtanete (ROU) — 14.533
5. Caio Souza (BRA) — 14.416
6. Lee Junho (KOR) — 14.316
7. Wataru Tanigawa (JPN) — 13.999
8. Kim Hansol (KOR) — 13.900

