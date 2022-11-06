Brody Malone ends gymnastics worlds with high bar gold; U.S. women win more medals

By Nov 6, 2022, 12:27 PM EST
0 Comments

Brody Malone ensured the U.S. men didn’t finish the world gymnastics championships without a medal. He also ensured they didn’t leave without a gold medal.

Malone became the second American to win on the capstone men’s apparatus at worlds — high bar — after Kurt Thomas in 1979. Malone, one year after taking bronze at worlds and missing his first Olympic medal by one spot, had what NBC Sports’ John Roethlisberger called his best high bar routine ever and scored 14.800 points.

That was enough to defeat Olympic and world all-around champion Daiki Hashimoto of Japan by one tenth in Liverpool, England.

Malone, the two-time U.S. all-around champion, capped a world championships where he improved throughout finals. He had a poor team final on Wednesday, improved to place fourth in the all-around on Friday and then upgraded to the top of the podium in the very last event Sunday.

GYMNASTICS WORLDS: Results

Earlier Sunday, Jordan Chiles and Jade Carey gave the U.S. two more medals. The Tokyo Olympians earned floor exercise silver and bronze, respectively, for their third medals of worlds.

Jessica Gadirova of Great Britain took gold with 14.200 points. She overtook Chiles, who scored 13.833 to add to her medal collection (team gold, vault silver).

Chiles originally tied Carey, and held the tiebreaker. Carey or the U.S. team challenged the difficulty score given to Carey’s routine, hoping it would be increased, Roethlisberger said. The review actually led to that score being lowered by one tenth, which meant Carey went from solo bronze to sharing bronze with Brazil’s Rebeca Andrade.

Carey previously earned team gold and vault gold.

The U.S. was the only nation to win two women’s golds at worlds and had seven total medals, distancing second-place Great Britain’s three. The Americans were expected to excel in the absence of Russian gymnasts who won the Olympic team title and are banned due to the invasion of Ukraine.

The Americans did not have Olympic all-around champions Simone Biles and Suni Lee (on indefinite, perhaps permanent breaks from competition) and national all-around champion Konnor McClain (back injury).

Also Sunday, Hazuki Watanabe became the second consecutive Japanese woman to win the world title on balance beam, scoring 13.600 and edging Ellie Black by 34 thousandths of a point. Black won Canada’s 13th world championships medal in history — all silver or bronze.

The top two qualifiers, China’s Ou Yushan and American Skye Blakely, fell off the beam. Blakely, 17, had a medal-contending routine going until a late fall, after her hair ribbon started coming undone and flapping around her face.

Absent from worlds were last year’s Olympic champion (Guan Chenchen, who the Chinese federation says retired) and world champion (Urara Ashikawa).

China’s Zou Jingyuan added his record-tying third world title on parallel bars to his Olympic title from last year. He scored 16.166 points, distancing Olympic silver medalist Lukas Dauser of Germany by .666. The 2021 World champion, Hu Xuwei, was not on China’s team this year.

In men’s vault, Armenian Artur Davtyan dethroned defending world champion Carlos Yulo of the Philippines by one tenth, averaging two vaults. Davtyan, 30 and the Olympic bronze medalist, became the first Armenian to win a world gymnastics title.

Olympic gold medalist Shin Jea-Hwan of South Korea did not compete at worlds.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

More: Olympics

Shilese Jones
2022 World Gymnastics Championships results
2022 New York City Marathon
2022 New York City Marathon Results
Evans Chebet
Kenyans sweep New York City Marathon after Brazilian men’s leader collapses

2022 World Gymnastics Championships results

By Nov 6, 2022, 12:00 PM EST
3 Comments

Results from the 2022 World Gymnastics Championships in Liverpool, England (full results are here) …

FINALS
Women’s Team
Gold: USA — 166.564
Silver: Great Britain — 163.363
Bronze: Canada — 160.563
4. Brazil —- 159.661
5. Italy — 159.463
6. China — 157.529
7. Japan — 156.964
8. France — 155.863

Women’s All-Around
Gold: Rebeca Andrade (BRA) — 56.899
Silver: Shilese Jones (USA) — 55.399
Bronze: Jessica Gadirova (GBR) — 55.199
4. Alice Kinsella (GBR) — 55.065
5. Ellie Black (CAN) — 54.732
6. Jade Carey (USA) — 54.698
7. Ou Yushan (CHN) — 53.899
8. Shoko Miyata (JPN) — 53.798

Balance Beam
Gold: Hazuki Watanabe (JPN) — 13.600
Silver: Ellie Black (CAN) — 13.566
Bronze: Shoko Miyata (JPN) — 13.533
4. Marine Boyer (FRA) — 13.300
5. Skye Blakely (USA) — 13.300
6. Ou Yushan (CHN) — 13.000
7. Zsofia Kovacs (HUN) — 12.733
8. Rebeca Andrade (BRA) — 12.733

Floor Exercise
Gold: Jessica Gadirova (GBR) — 14.200
Silver: Jordan Chiles (USA) — 13.833
Bronze: Rebeca Andrade (BRA) — 13.733
Bronze: Jade Carey (USA) — 13.733
5. Naomi Visser (NED) — 13.666
6. Martina Maggio (ITA) — 13.533
7. Jennifer Gadirova (GBR) — 13.166
8. Shoko Miyata (JPN) — 13.066

Uneven Bars
Gold: Wei Xiaoyuan (CHN) — 14.966
Silver: Shilese Jones (USA) — 14.766
Bronze: Nina Derwael (BEL) — 14.700
4. Elisabeth Seitz (GER) — 14.366
5. Sanna Veerman (NED) — 14.166
6. Luo Rui (CHN) — 13.800
7. Naomi Visser (NED) — 13.233
8. Rebeca Andrade (BRA) — 12.800

Women’s Vault
Gold: Jade Carey (USA) — 14.516
Silver: Jordan Chiles (USA) — 14.350
Bronze: Coline Devillard (FRA) — 14.166
4. Ellie Black (CAN) — 14.116
5. Shoko Miyata (JPN) — 13.999
6. Lisa Vaelen (BEL) — 13.733
7. Yeo Seo-Jeong (KOR) — 13.349
8. Lihie Raz (ISR) — 12.599

Men’s Team
Gold: China — 257.858
Silver: Japan — 253.395
Bronze: Great Britain — 247.229
4. Italy — 245.995
5. USA — 245.692
6. Spain — 244.027
7. Brazil — 241.362
8. South Korea — 232.828

Men’s All-Around
Gold: Daiki Hashimoto (JPN) — 87.198
Silver: Zhang Boheng (CHN) — 86.765
Bronze: Wataru Tanigawa (JPN) — 85.231
4. Brody Malone (USA) — 84.931
5. Jake Jarman (GBR) — 82.865
6. Asher Hong (USA) — 82.365
7. Illia Kovtun (UKR) — 82.365
8. Carlos Yulo (PHI) — 82.098

Men’s Floor Exercise
Gold: Giarnni Regini-Moran (GBR) — 14.533
Silver: Daiki Hashimoto (JPN) — 14.500
Bronze: Ryosuke Doi (JPN) — 14.266
4. Benjamin Osberger (FRA) — 14.233
5. Nicola Bartolini (ITA) — 14.233
6. Ryu Sung-Hyun (KOR) — 14.200
7. Carlos Yulo (PHI) — 13.300
8. Milad Karimi (KAZ) — 12.100

High Bar
Gold: Brody Malone (USA) — 14.800
Silver: Daiki Hashimoto (JPN) — 14.700
Bronze: Arthur Mariano (BRA) — 14.466
4. Sun Wei (CHN) — 14.433
5. Zhang Boheng (CHN) — 14.400
6. Ilias Georgiou (CYP) — 14.3
7. Yuya Kamoto (JPN) — 14.166
8. Tyson Bull (AUS) — 13.766

Parallel Bars
Gold: Zou Jingyuan (CHN) — 16.166
Silver: Lukas Dauser (GER) — 15.500
Bronze: Carlos Yulo (PHI) — 15.366
4. Ferhat Arican (TUR) — 15.066
5. Jossimar Calvo (COL) — 14.966
6. Yuya Kamoto (JPN) — 14.900
7. Giarnni Regini-Moran (GBR) — 14.733
8. Joe Fraser (GBR) — 14.700

Pommel Horse
Gold: Rhys McClenaghan (IRL) — 15.300
Silver: Ahmad Abu Al Soud (JOR) — 14.866
Bronze: Harutyun Merdinyan (ARM) — 14.733
4. Nariman Kurbanov (KAZ) — 14.533
5. Stephen Nedoroscik (USA) — 14.400
6. Loran de Munck (NED) — 13.533
7. Ryosuke Doi (JPN) — 12.933
8. Filip Ude (CRO) — 12.500

Still Rings
Gold: Adem Asil (TUR) — 14.933
Silver: Zou Jingyuan (CHN) — 14.866
Bronze: Courtney Tulloch (GBR) — 14.733
4. Artur Avetisyan (ARM) — 14.600
5. You Hao (CHN) — 14.600
6. Vahagn Davtyan (ARM) — 14.533
7. Yuya Kamoto (JPN) — 14.466
8. Donnell Whittenburg (USA) — 14.433

Men’s Vault
Gold: Artur Davtyan (ARM) — 15.050
Silver: Carlos Yulo (PHI) — 14.950
Bronze: Igor Radivilov (UKR) — 14.733
4. Gabriel Burtanete (ROU) — 14.533
5. Caio Souza (BRA) — 14.416
6. Lee Junho (KOR) — 14.316
7. Wataru Tanigawa (JPN) — 13.999
8. Kim Hansol (KOR) — 13.900

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

More: Olympics

Brody Malone
Brody Malone ends gymnastics worlds with high bar gold; U.S. women win more...
2022 New York City Marathon
2022 New York City Marathon Results
Evans Chebet
Kenyans sweep New York City Marathon after Brazilian men’s leader collapses

2022 New York City Marathon Results

By Nov 6, 2022, 11:21 AM EST
2022 New York City Marathon
Getty
0 Comments

Top-10 and notable results from the 51st New York City Marathon on Nov. 6, 2022. Full, searchable results are here …

Men’s Elite
1. Evans Chebet (KEN) — 2:08:41
2. Shura Kitata (ETH) — 2:08:54
3. Abdi Nageeye (NED) — 2:10:31
4. Mohamed El Aaraby (MOR) — 2:11:00
5. Suguru Osako (JPN) — 2:11:31
6. Tetsuya Yoroizaka (JPN) — 2:12:12
7. Albert Korir (KEN) — 2:13:27
8. Daniele Meucci (ITA) — 2:13:29
9. Scott Fauble (USA) — 2:13:35
10. Reed Fischer (USA) — 2:15:23
Jared Ward (USA) — 2:17:09
Leonard Korir (USA) — 2:17:29
Shadrack Kipchirchir (USA) — 2:28:15
DNF. Abdi Abdirahman (USA)
DNF. Daniel do Nascimento (BRA)
DNF. Galen Rupp (USA)

Women’s Elite
1. Sharon Lokedi (KEN) — 2:23:23
2. Lonah Salpeter (ISR) — 2:23:30
3. Gotytom Gebreslase (ETH) — 2:23:39
4. Edna Kiplagat (KEN) — 2:24:16
5. Viola Cheptoo (KEN) — 2:25:34
6. Hellen Obiri (KEN) — 2:25:49
7. Aliphine Tuliamuk (USA) — 2:26:18
8. Emma Bates (USA) — 2:26:53
9. Jessica Stenson (AUS) — 2:27:27
10. Nell Rojas (USA) — 2:28:32
Keira D’Amato (USA) — 2:31:31
Des Linden (USA) — 2:32:37
Marit Bjørgen (NOR) — 3:08:52 (Winter Olympic medals record holder)

Men’s Wheelchair
1. Marcel Hug (SUI) — 1:25:26 CR
2. Daniel Romanchuk (USA) — 1:27:38
3. Jetze Plat (NED) — 1:31:28
4. Evan Correll (USA) — 1:37:01
5. Aaron Pike (USA) — 1:38:07
6. Sho Watanabe (JPN) — 1:39:20
7. Simon Lawson (GBR) — 1:39:38
8. Patrick Monahan (IRL) — 1:40:52
9. Ernst van Dyk (RSA) — 1:41:24
10. Krige Schabort (USA) — 1:41:26

Women’s Wheelchair
1. Susannah Scaroni (USA) — 1:42:43 CR
2. Manuela Schar (SUI) — 1:45:11
3. Madison de Rozario (AUS) — 1:45:24
4. Yen Hoang (USA) — 1:48:30
5. Jenna Fesemyer (USA) — 1:51:38
6. Christie Dawes (AUS) — 1:51:40
7. Vanessa de Souza (BRA) — 1:51:45
8. Tatyana McFadden (USA) — 1:52:59
9. Merle Menje (GER) — 1:54:49
10. Patricia Eachus (SUI) — 1:54:53

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

More: Olympics

Brody Malone
Brody Malone ends gymnastics worlds with high bar gold; U.S. women win more...
Shilese Jones
2022 World Gymnastics Championships results
Evans Chebet
Kenyans sweep New York City Marathon after Brazilian men’s leader collapses