Kamila Valiyeva doping case goes to Court of Arbitration for Sport

Associated PressNov 8, 2022, 11:07 AM EST
Kamila Valieva
The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) said Tuesday it sent the Beijing Olympics case of teenage figure skater Kamila Valiyeva to sport’s highest court, accusing Russian officials of making “no progress” toward resolving it.

Under a rarely used power, WADA can take cases out of national agencies’ hands and send them direct to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) if it can show that they are not being resolved in a “timely” manner, according to international anti-doping rules.

The Russian anti-doping agency (RUSADA) had indicated last month it was preparing to hold a hearing but wouldn’t make the verdict public because Valiyeva was only 15 at the time she tested positive.

“Despite putting RUSADA under formal notice to resolve the Kamila Valieva case promptly, no progress was made. Therefore, I can confirm WADA has now officially referred it directly to the Court of Arbitration for Sport,” WADA president Witold Banka wrote on Twitter.

WADA warned Russian officials last month to speed up their investigation, which could result in the United States team being upgraded from silver to gold medals.

A case at the sports court in Lausanne, Switzerland, is still likely to take several months to process.

A previous CAS panel of judges allowed Valiyeva to compete in the women’s individual event in Beijing even under suspicion of doping.

Valiyeva won Olympic gold in the team competition before finding out she tested positive for a banned substance before the Beijing Games at a Russian competition in December 2020. The coronavirus pandemic caused delays at the lab tasked with testing the sample and it was only reported once Valiyeva was at the Olympics.

She appealed a provisional suspension and was allowed to skate in the women’s individual event and placed fourth. While anti-doping procedures continued in Russia, Valiyeva has been skating in national competitions.

Summer Britcher, Emily Sweeney eye Olympic debut of women’s doubles luge

Summer Britcher
Americans Summer Britcher and Emily Sweeney, who own a combined five Olympic singles luge appearances, are joining forces for the debut of women’s doubles on the World Cup this season as the event’s Olympic debut nears.

“When the IOC announced womens doubles will be in the 2026 Olympics in pursuit of gender equality we decided to be all in,” Sweeney posted on social media. “Since Summer and I started training for doubles together in July we have been living in the learning curve. And I’m loving it. We’ll see how our experience in singles transfers over in the first World Cup.”

The first World Cup women’s doubles event is Dec. 3 in Igls, Austria.

In June, the IOC announced that Olympic doubles luge will be divided into separate events for men and women in 2026. Doubles was previously open to men and women, but no women ever competed at the Olympics.

“Back in May we decided to take on this challenge together, and then we waited with fingers crossed for the International Olympic Committee’s ruling on Women’s Doubles inclusion in the 2026 Olympics,” Britcher posted. “In June, they ruled in favor of gender equality and inclusion, and everything was set into motion.”

In December 2019, Canadians Caitlin Nash and Natalie Corless became the first female team to compete in a World Cup doubles race. Women’s doubles was added to the junior World Cup last year. A women’s doubles world championship was held last January. German teams went one-two. American teams finished third and fourth.

Britcher, who owns the U.S. luge record of five World Cup singles wins, and Sweeney, the 2019 World bronze medalist in singles, will not compete in singles and doubles every weekend. Singles will be the priority.

“I’ve heard for a really long time people compare [singles] to driving a Ferrari and then getting behind the wheel of a bus and trying to race [doubles],” Britcher said. “I wouldn’t say it’s a totally accurate description, but it’s definitely different.”

Britcher has the top Olympic finish between the two of 15th from the 2014 Sochi Games. Erin Hamlin is the lone U.S. woman to win an Olympic luge medal, bronze in 2014.

Chris Mazdzer, who added doubles to his plate after taking singles silver at the 2018 Olympics, plans to race a partial season and only in singles, according to USA Luge. Mazdzer, 34, wants to spend more time at home with wife Mara and 18-month-old son Nicolai.

Who were the fastest U.S. marathon runners in 2022?

The New York City Marathon marked the last major marathon of 2022. That in mind, a look at where U.S. marathon runners stand with 15 months until the Olympic Trials, where the top three finishers are likely to qualify for the Paris Games …

This was the greatest year in U.S. women’s marathon history going strictly by times. A 16-year-old American record was broken by Keira D’Amato in January, and then Emily Sisson broke D’Amato’s record in October. Nine women went under 2:26. Before 2022, a total of 15 U.S. women broke 2:26 all-time.

No American woman made the top five in Boston or New York City (no American man did either, marking the first time that happened for both genders in one year since 2001). But the U.S. women had the best collective results of any nation at the world championships in July in Eugene, Oregon — fifth, seventh and eighth.

Sisson, 31, broke the American record in Chicago in her first mass marathon since dropping out of the February 2020 Olympic Trials as arguably the pre-race favorite.

D’Amato, a 38-year-old mother of two, left competitive running for eight years after college. She returned in the Tokyo Olympic cycle and placed 15th at the last Olympic Trials, when she was not considered a contender to make the team. Now she is very much in the discussion, if not a favorite.

Sara Hall, who with husband Ryan has raised four adopted Ethiopian sisters since 2015, ranks third in the nation this year. Since 2004, she raced seven Olympic Trials events without making a team spanning the 1500m, 5000m, 10,000m, 3000m steeplechase and the marathon. Come the Paris Games, she will be age 41, older than any previous U.S. Olympic female runner, according to Olympedia.org.

Emma Bates, 30, was the fastest American in 2021 and the No. 2 American finisher this year at worlds and in New York City. Among this year’s top tier, she has been the most consistent runner and is the youngest.

Others to watch: Aliphine Tuliamuk, the surprise 2020 Olympic Trials winner, was the top American in New York City (seventh, 2:26:18, on a difficult course) in her first marathon since running the Tokyo Games seven months after childbirth.

Molly Seidel, the Tokyo Olympic bronze medalist, ran one marathon in 2022, dropping out of Boston with hip pain. She then withdrew before the world championships, citing a “complete struggle” physically and mentally since Boston in April.

Fastest U.S. Women’s Marathons in 2022

Name Time Race Result
Emily Sisson 2:18:29 Chicago 2nd
Keira D’Amato 2:19:12 Houston 1st
Keira D’Amato 2:21:48 Berlin 6th
Sara Hall 2:22:10 World Championships 5th
Sara Hall 2:22:56 Tokyo 8th
Emma Bates 2:23:16 World Championships 7th
Keira D’Amato 2:23:34 World Championships 8th
Lindsay Flanagan 2:24:35 Gold Coast (Australia) 1st
Dakotah Lindwurm 2:25:01 Duluth 1st
Susanna Sullivan 2:25:14 Chicago 6th
Sarah Sellers 2:25:43 Duluth 2nd
Nell Rojas 2:25:57 Boston 10th

As has been the trend, the U.S. men have not been as strong as the U.S. women.

Conner Mantz, who made his marathon debut in Chicago and posted the fastest time for an American man this year, ranks 148th in the world for 2022 by best times. In comparison, 11 American women rank in the top 142 in the world this year.

If Mantz remains the fastest American through the end of the year, and 14 more men from other nations pass him in the world time rankings, it will be the first year in modern World Athletics records that an American man does not rank in the top 161 in the world.

In recent years, two-time Olympic medalist Galen Rupp kept American men’s marathon running afloat (Rupp was the lone U.S. man in the top 295 in the world last year). But Rupp, now 36, struggled with injuries this year, causing him to stop several times in the late miles of the world championships (finished 19th) and possibly being the reason for dropping out during New York City on Sunday.

The good news: Two U.S. men broke 2:09 for the first time since 2006, and four broke 2:09:30 for the first time ever. Ian Butler (personal best 2:09:45) and C.J. Albertson (personal best 2:10:23) are still to run the Valencia Marathon on Dec. 4.

Mantz was the fastest American from his one marathon in 2022. Scott Fauble, who entered the 2020 Olympic Trials as a contender and finished 12th, was the top American in Boston and New York City, putting him right up there, too.

Fastest U.S. Men’s Marathons in 2022

Name Time Race Result
Conner Mantz 2:08:16 Chicago 7th
Scott Fauble 2:08:52 Boston 7th
Elkanah Kibet 2:09:07 Boston 9th
Zach Panning 2:09:28 Chicago 11th
Galen Rupp 2:09:36 World Championships 19th
Matt McDonald 2:09:49 Chicago 12th
Nico Montanez 2:09:55 Chicago 13th
C.J. Albertson 2:10:23 Boston 13th
Matt McDonald 2:10:35 Boston 14th
C.J. Albertson 2:10:52 Duluth 5th
Reed Fischer 2:10:54 Boston 16th

