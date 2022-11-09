Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Two-time U.S. figure skating champion Bradie Tennell competes for the first time in 18 months at Grand Prix England, live on Peacock this weekend.

Tennell, a 2018 Olympian who missed all of last season due to a foot injury, returns to a very different U.S. women’s scene.

She is the only active U.S. women’s singles skater with Olympic experience with Alysa Liu and Mariah Bell retiring earlier this year and Karen Chen on an indefinite, perhaps permanent, break while she returns to Cornell.

Tennell, who this summer relocated to France, was due to return at last month’s Japan Open but withdrew Oct. 6, citing an ankle injury that she said was going to keep her off the ice “for a few weeks.”

Grand Prix England Broadcast Schedule

Day Time (ET) Event Platform Friday 1 p.m. Pairs’ Short Peacock 2:25 p.m. Men’s Short Peacock Saturday 8:45 a.m. Rhythm Dance Peacock 10:20 a.m. Women’s Short Peacock 1:30 p.m. Pairs’ Free Peacock 3 p.m. Men’s Free Peacock Sunday 6:15 a.m. Women’s Free Peacock 8:20 a.m. Free Dance Peacock 4 p.m. Highlights NBC | NBC Sports app

At Grand Prix England, she faces a field that includes the top returning woman from last January’s U.S. Championships — world junior champion Isabeau Levito. Levito, 15, was third at nationals but too young for the Olympics.

Levito was second at October’s Skate America in her senior Grand Prix debut. If she makes the podium again this week, she’ll likely qualify for December’s six-skater Grand Prix Final. Tennell is the lone U.S. woman to qualify for any of the last five Finals.

Morisi Kvitelashvili of Georgia, fourth at last season’s world championships, is the men’s headliner in England.

World champions Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier, the Skate America winners, will look to become the first U.S. pairs’ team to win two Grand Prix events in one season. They are the No. 1 team in this week’s field given the absences of the world’s top pairs from Russia (banned indefinitely due to the invasion of Ukraine) and China (not entered in the Grand Prix Series).

Italians Charlène Guignard and Marco Fabbri lead the ice dancers after earning their first Grand Prix title in France last week.

Lilah Fear and Lewis Gibson, second at Skate Canada two weeks ago, can become the second set of British skaters in any discipline to qualify for a Grand Prix Final (ice dancers Sinead Kerr and John Kerr in 2009). The Grand Prix Series began in 1995, a year after British dance legends Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean retired.

