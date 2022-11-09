Hungary’s history-making short track speed skating brothers seek new country

By Nov 9, 2022, 1:47 PM EST
Liu Shaolin Sandor, Liu Shaoang
Brothers Liu Shaolin Sandor and Liu Shaoang, short track speed skaters who helped Hungary win its first Winter Olympic gold medals, want to start the process of changing nationality.

The brothers requested the consent of Hungary’s federation to switch countries, though they did not name the country, according to the federation. The brothers were born in Budapest to a Hungarian mother and a Chinese father and now train in China, according to the federation.

The brothers have not commented on the federation’s annoucement.

Any skater wishing to change countries must be granted a release from their original country and sit out competition for 12 months, according to the federation, citing International Skating Union rules.

The Hungarian federation said it will address the situation at its next board meeting.

After last season, the brothers followed the Hungarian national team coach, who returned to her home country of China to take its head coaching job. The Hungarian federation said the brothers trained with the Chinese national team while also receiving assistance from a Hungarian national team coach but did not find the situation suitable.

In 2018, the Liu brothers made up half of the Hungarian men’s 5000m relay team that won the nation’s first Winter Olympic gold medal.

This year, Liu Shaoang won the Olympic 500m to become the first Hungarian to win an individual Winter Olympic title. He then won the overall world title in April in the last international competition for either brother. Liu Shaolin Sandor did not compete at worlds.

Neither brother competed in the first two World Cups this season in Montreal and Salt Lake City the last two weeks.

Another Hungarian skater, 2018 U.S. Olympic silver medalist John-Henry Krueger, will no longer compete for the national team after an unspecified disciplinary situation, according to Hungarian media in July quoting a national team manager. Efforts to reach Krueger, who switched from the U.S. to Hungary after the 2018 Olympics at least in part for financial reasons, have been unsuccessful.

Bradie Tennell returns at Grand Prix England; TV, live stream schedule

By Nov 9, 2022, 12:47 PM EST
Bradie Tennell
Two-time U.S. figure skating champion Bradie Tennell competes for the first time in 18 months at Grand Prix England, live on Peacock this weekend.

Tennell, a 2018 Olympian who missed all of last season due to a foot injury, returns to a very different U.S. women’s scene.

She is the only active U.S. women’s singles skater with Olympic experience with Alysa Liu and Mariah Bell retiring earlier this year and Karen Chen on an indefinite, perhaps permanent, break while she returns to Cornell.

Tennell, who this summer relocated to France, was due to return at last month’s Japan Open but withdrew Oct. 6, citing an ankle injury that she said was going to keep her off the ice “for a few weeks.”

Grand Prix England Broadcast Schedule

Day Time (ET) Event Platform
Friday 1 p.m. Pairs’ Short Peacock
2:25 p.m. Men’s Short Peacock
Saturday 8:45 a.m. Rhythm Dance Peacock
10:20 a.m. Women’s Short Peacock
1:30 p.m. Pairs’ Free Peacock
3 p.m. Men’s Free Peacock
Sunday 6:15 a.m. Women’s Free Peacock
8:20 a.m. Free Dance Peacock
4 p.m. Highlights NBC | NBC Sports app

At Grand Prix England, she faces a field that includes the top returning woman from last January’s U.S. Championships — world junior champion Isabeau Levito. Levito, 15, was third at nationals but too young for the Olympics.

Levito was second at October’s Skate America in her senior Grand Prix debut. If she makes the podium again this week, she’ll likely qualify for December’s six-skater Grand Prix Final. Tennell is the lone U.S. woman to qualify for any of the last five Finals.

Morisi Kvitelashvili of Georgia, fourth at last season’s world championships, is the men’s headliner in England.

World champions Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier, the Skate America winners, will look to become the first U.S. pairs’ team to win two Grand Prix events in one season. They are the No. 1 team in this week’s field given the absences of the world’s top pairs from Russia (banned indefinitely due to the invasion of Ukraine) and China (not entered in the Grand Prix Series).

Italians Charlène Guignard and Marco Fabbri lead the ice dancers after earning their first Grand Prix title in France last week.

Lilah Fear and Lewis Gibson, second at Skate Canada two weeks ago, can become the second set of British skaters in any discipline to qualify for a Grand Prix Final (ice dancers Sinead Kerr and John Kerr in 2009). The Grand Prix Series began in 1995, a year after British dance legends Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean retired.

France confident Joel Embiid will play for its national team after U.S. citizenship

By Nov 9, 2022, 10:53 AM EST
Joel Embiid
France national men’s basketball team general manager Boris Diaw remains confident that Philadelphia 76ers All-Star center Joel Embiid will play for Les Bleus despite Embiid recently gaining U.S. citizenship.

Diaw said Tuesday that Embiid became a U.S. citizen, a possible step toward representing the U.S. in international basketball, because it made it easier for him to reside in the U.S., according to French reports.

Embiid’s decision to play for France, the U.S. or his native Cameroon leading up to the 2024 Paris Games is the current leading topic in Olympic men’s basketball. He has never played in a major international tournament and has not yet publicly committed to any national team.

In late September, when Embiid publicly revealed he added U.S. citizenship to his French nationality, he said it was way too early to think about his international basketball status.

“I just want to be healthy and win a championship and go from there,” he said then, according to The Associated Press.

Embiid, 28, was born in Cameroon. Since he has yet to play for Cameroon’s national team, it may be easier for him to become eligible to play for a different country through FIBA.

In July, Embiid gained French nationality, a step toward being able to represent the host nation at the 2024 Paris Games. Before that, Diaw was quoted saying that Embiid had started the process to become eligible to play for France.

Then Embiid revealed his U.S. citizenship while also not yet committing to any national team. That revelation hasn’t changed Diaw’s public stance.

Embiid was second in NBA MVP voting last season behind Serbian Nikola Jokic. He was the All-NBA second team center.

What nation Embiid represents could have a major impact on the Paris Games.

In Tokyo, a French team led by another center, Rudy Gobert, handed the U.S. its first Olympic defeat since 2004. That was in group play. The Americans then beat the French in the gold-medal game 87-82.

That France team had five NBA players to the U.S.’ 12: Nicolas BatumEvan FournierTimothe Luwawu-CabarrotFrank Ntilikina and Gobert. France has another 7-footer, 18-year-old Victor Wembanyama, who is expected to be the No. 1 pick in next year’s NBA Draft.

Anthony Davis, who skipped the Tokyo Olympics, is the lone U.S. center to make an All-NBA team in the last five seasons. In that time, Embiid made four All-NBA second teams and Gobert made three All-NBA third teams.

No Olympic team other than the U.S. has ever had two reigning All-NBA players on its roster.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

