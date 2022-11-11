Alexa Knierim, Brandon Frazier on brink of a first for U.S. pairs’ figure skating

By Nov 11, 2022, 2:06 PM EST
Alexa Knierim, Brandon Frazier
World champions Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier lead after the short program at Grand Prix England, moving one step closer to becoming the first U.S. pairs’ figure skating team to win multiple Grand Prix events in one season.

Knierim and Frazier, who won Skate America three weeks ago, tallied 75.88 points in a clean short on Friday in Sheffield. They lead by 7.19 over Italians Sara Conti and Niccolo Macii going into Saturday’s free skate, live on Peacock.

GRAND PRIX ENGLAND: Results | Broadcast Schedule

Last season, Knierim and Frazier placed sixth at the Olympics, the best result for a U.S. pair in 20 years. The next month, they became the first U.S. pair to win a world title since 1979, competing against a field that lacked the top five teams from the Olympics.

Those top five pairs from Russia and China are not competing in this fall’s Grand Prix Series, either. Russians are banned due to the invasion of Ukraine, and China has no pairs entered in any of the six competitions that are qualifiers for December’s Grand Prix Final.

Last month, Knierim and Frazier became the first U.S. pair to win a fully international Skate America since 2006 and the third U.S. pair to win any full-fledged Grand Prix event since the series started in 1995.

Now they’re poised to become the first U.S. pair to qualify for the six-pair Grand Prix Final since 2015. Pairs are ranked by their two results on the six-event Grand Prix Series. For Knierim and Frazier, a third-place finish or better this week should be enough to get them in.

Later Friday is the men’s short program headlined by Morisi Kvitelashvili of Georgia, who was fourth at last season’s world championships.

The women’s and ice dance competitions start Saturday, marking the first event in 18 months for two-time U.S. champion Bradie Tennell.

American Jordan Stolz becomes youngest man to win World Cup speed skating race

By Nov 11, 2022, 12:19 PM EST
American Jordan Stolz became the youngest man to win an individual World Cup speed skating race in history, according to Speedskatingstats.com, in a statement blowout victory to open the season.

Stolz, 18, won the 1500m in Stavanger, Norway, in 1 minute, 44.891 seconds, a track record. He distanced runner-up Connor Howe of Canada by 1.76 seconds and said minutes later that he was a little bit flabbergasted.

Stolz broke German Peter Adeberg‘s record from 1986 as the youngest man to win an individual World Cup race. The only younger woman to win was two-time Olympic 500m champion Lee Sang-Hwa of South Korea, according to Speedskatingstats.com.

“It was crazy,” Stolz told Dutch broadcaster NOS. “I didn’t know how anything was going to be. I had no expectations going into the race.”

Stolz’s victory margin was greater than what separated second-place Howe from the 16th-place skater, Dutchman Thomas Krol, who took Olympic 1000m gold and 1500m silver in February.

Last season, Stolz broke the junior world records in the 500m and 1000m and became the third-youngest U.S. Olympic male speed skater in history. He finished 13th in the 500m and 14th in the 1000m at the Olympics. He did not race the 1500m at Olympic Trials.

The Stavanger World Cup holds a men’s 500m on Saturday and a men’s 1000m on Sunday, among other races live on Peacock. Stolz said he will also race the 5000m later on Saturday if he’s placed in the early half of the 500m schedule for lower-ranked skaters.

Few skaters range from the 500m, the shortest sprint, through the 5000m, the second-longest men’s distance. Stolz was asked what distances he plans to race at March’s world championships and responded with a smile.

“All of them,” he said, though he then clarified he might not do the 10,000m.

That still conjures Eric Heiden, who famously swept all five gold medals at the 1980 Lake Placid Olympics — the 500m, 1000m, 1500m, 5000m and 10,000m.

“I always think about him,” Stolz, a Wisconsin native like Heiden, told NOS on Friday. “What he did was pretty much near impossible, so I wouldn’t compare it at all.”

Stolz was inspired to speed skate by watching Apolo Ohno in short track at the 2010 Vancouver Games. Stolz’s dad then shoveled off space to skate on the pond behind the family house north of Milwaukee.

Nathan Chen talks Ilia Malinin, new book, figure skating future on ‘Chasing Gold’

By Nov 11, 2022, 11:17 AM EST
Count Nathan Chen as somebody who predicted Ilia Malinin would land a quadruple Axel.

“I had known Ilia for a bit, and I knew he was going to be capable of doing it,” the Olympic figure skating champion said in an interview for a “Chasing Gold” episode that airs Sunday at 3 p.m. ET on NBC and is available starting Monday on Peacock.

Malinin, who in September became the first skater to land the jump, at times trained alongside Chen last season. Now, the 17-year-old Malinin has succeeded Chen as the leading U.S. men’s singles skater.

Chen isn’t competing anywhere this fall. After devoting the last two years to skating, Chen returned to Yale. He has not ruled out returning for a 2026 Olympic run.

“[School] will take up the next two years, and then after that, the door’s open whichever way I decide to go,” he said.

Chen’s memoir, “One Jump at a Time: My Story,” comes out Nov. 22.

He summed it up as a look at his upbringing as the youngest of five children in a Chinese-American family and his journey through athletics, including his growth from the 2018 Olympics to the 2022 Olympics and his support system.

“It’s not always a straight journey,” he said. “There’s moments of success, but there’s also moments of disappointment.”

