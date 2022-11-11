Olympic medals stolen from U.S. volleyball player

Associated PressNov 11, 2022, 7:56 AM EST
Stolen Olympic Volleyball Medals
Authorities on Thursday were looking for three Olympic medals belonging to a member of the U.S. women’s volleyball team after they were stolen from a Southern California home.

The medals were being temporarily stored at a Laguna Hills home and were inside a safe that was taken in an Oct. 29 burglary, Orange County Sheriff’s Department said.

No arrests have been made.

The gold medal was from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, the silver from the 2012 London Olympics and the bronze from the 2016 Rio Games in Brazil.

Authorities didn’t immediately identify the owner of the medals.

It’s the second time this year that a medal belonging to a member of the women’s volleyball team has been stolen in Orange County.

Jordyn Poulter reported her 2020 gold medal stolen May 25 after her car was broken into at a parking garage in Anaheim, police said.

Detectives later arrested a suspect in the theft, but weren’t immediately able to locate the missing medal. It was finally returned in June after the owners of an Anaheim barbershop reported finding the medal inside a plastic bag discarded outside their business and turned it over to police.

A 31-year-old Anaheim resident described by police as having a lengthy criminal history has been charged in the theft.

Mikaël Kingsbury, freestyle skiing legend, says ‘it’s probably my last four years’

By Nov 10, 2022, 12:52 PM EST
Mikael Kingsbury
Canadian Mikaël Kingsbury, the most decorated moguls skier in World Cup history, may be embarking on his fourth and final Olympic cycle.

“Things are different. I’m older. I know it’s probably my last four years,” Kingsbury, 30, said, according to the Canadian Press. “I’ve accomplished so much, very proud of it. Still want to win.”

Kingsbury, the Olympic silver medalist in 2014 and gold medalist in 2018, went into the Olympics in February as one of the biggest favorites across the Winter Games. Then he was shockingly relegated to silver by Swede Walter Wallberg.

He responded by winning all three post-Olympic World Cups in March, extending his moguls record to 74 victories for his career, and earning a record-extending 10th World Cup season title.

Kingsbury and other moguls skiers have something new to look forward to for the 2026 Milano Cortina Winter Games — the addition of a second medal event, dual moguls, to the program.

Kingsbury is more dominant in dual moguls, where two skiers compete side-by-side, than in the traditional event. He won all six of his World Cup dual moguls starts dating to March 2020 and 16 of his 18 World Cup starts dating to February 2016, plus the last two world championships.

But can he maintain his success into his 30s against younger skiers like Wallberg, who is 22? Kingsbury will be 33 years old come the next Winter Games and older than any previous Olympic moguls medalist (by two days), according to Olympedia.org.

“Back in the day I could go skiing and not stretch,” Kingsbury said, according to the Canadian Press. “My body was recovering very fast. I could fall and still be OK the next day.

“For sure, I’ve still got to still take risks because you cannot accomplish much if you don’t take risks. I try to calculate, do a bit less volume, try to focus on quality, take my time to going back to pushing 100 percent on my skis, just doing things with a bit more of a purpose and be intelligent with what I do.”

Which U.S. men’s soccer players on FIFA World Cup roster are Olympic age eligible?

By Nov 10, 2022, 11:25 AM EST
Yunus Musah, Gio Reyna
For the first time in modern U.S. men’s soccer history (post-1950), the World Cup roster includes zero Olympians.

That’s not a surprise, given the U.S. last fielded an Olympic men’s soccer team in 2008.

But, the U.S. did qualify for the 2024 Paris Games, and every U.S. Olympic men’s soccer team in the last 30 years did include at least one player from the previous World Cup.

1990 World Cup players who made 1992 Barcelona Olympic team: Chris Henderson
1994 World Cup players who made 1996 Atlanta Olympic team: Alexi Lalas, Claudio Reyna, plus Kasey Keller from 1990 World Cup
1998 World Cup players who made 2000 Sydney Olympic team: Jeff Agoos, Brad Friedel, Frankie Hejduk
U.S. did not qualify for 2004 Athens Olympics.
2006 World Cup players who made 2008 Beijing Olympic team: Brian McBride
U.S. did not qualify for 2012, 2016, 2020 Olympics.

Olympic men’s soccer has largely been for players 23 years and younger in that span. Since 1996, teams have been allowed three over-age exceptions, which is how most of the World Cup players listed above made it back for the following Olympics.

For the 2024 Paris Games, Olympic men’s soccer rosters must be made up of players born on or after Jan. 1, 2001, with three over-age exceptions.

On the World Cup roster of 26 announced Wednesday, three players were born after Jan. 1, 2001: midfielder Yunus Musah, forward Gio Reyna and defender Joe Scally. All three could make the Olympic team of 18 without using any over-age exception.

(Had the U.S. qualified for the Tokyo Games, then 15 players on the 26-player World Cup roster would have been age eligible for those Games without using an over-age exception, and the entire expected U.S. starting XI at the World Cup could have been on a Tokyo Olympic team with exhausting those exceptions.)

If past rules remain, their club teams would have to release them to play in the Olympics, which could get tricky if there are separate senior international matches that summer for which clubs are forced to release players.

Looking beyond Musah, Reyna and Scally, every U.S. Olympic team in the over-age exception era has used one of those exceptions on a goalie with senior national team experience (Keller in 1996, Friedel in 2000 and Brad Guzan in 2008).

That makes the three goalies on the World Cup roster — Matt Turner, Ethan Horvath and Sean Johnson — prime Olympic candidates, too, with the same club-release caveat for the aforementioned age-eligible players.

There’s also a chance that Gabriel Slonina, an 18-year-old prospect, is deemed the first-choice Olympic keeper, in which case there would be less incentive to use an over-age pick on a backup goalie.

