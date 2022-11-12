Alexa Knierim, Brandon Frazier win Grand Prix England, extend historic 2022

Nov 12, 2022
Alexa Knierim, Brandon Frazier
World champions Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier won Grand Prix England, becoming the first U.S. pair to win two Grand Prix events in one season and the first U.S. pair to qualify for the Grand Prix Final since 2015.

Knierim and Frazier, leaders after Friday’s short program, totaled 205.85 points after Saturday’s free skate. They prevailed by 21.66 over Italians Sara Conti and Niccolo Macii.

Knierim and Frazier, who last season became the first U.S. pair to win a world title since 1979, rank second in the world this season by best total score. They trail Japanese Riku Miura and Ryuichi Kihara, who tallied 212.02 points at Skate Canada two weeks ago and weren’t in the Grand Prix England field.

Those two pairs will likely be the favorites at December’s Grand Prix Final, which pits the top six pairs from the six-event Grand Prix Series and is often a preview of March’s world championships.

Pairs has been the discipline with the most change since the Olympics. None of the top five teams from the Games from Russia and China have competed since (Knierim and Frazier were sixth at the Olympics, best result for a U.S. pair in 20 years).

All Russian skaters are banned due to the invasion of Ukraine. Zero skaters from China have competed on the Grand Prix Series through the first four events.

Knierim and Frazier are the lone U.S. pair to win a full-fledged Grand Prix in the last 16 years. Two other U.S. pairs won one Grand Prix since the series started in 1995 — Jenni Meno and Todd Sand (Knierim and Frazier’s coaches) in 1996 and Rena Inoue and John Baldwin in 2006.

Before the Grand Prix Series started, Kitty Carruthers and Peter Carruthers and Jill Watson and Peter Oppegard each won multiple Grand Prix-equivalent events in the 1980s.

Tai Babilonia and Randy Gardner are the modern standard for U.S. pairs — three consecutive world championships medals in the 1970s (bronze, bronze, gold) and five consecutive national titles.

Also Saturday, Daniel Grassl became the first Italian male singles skater to win a Grand Prix, beating Latvian Deniss Vasiljevs by 9.79 points after short program leader Roman Sadovsky of Canada tumbled to sixth.

Japan’s Mai Mihara topped the women’s short program with 72.23 points, edging American Isabeau Levito by .17 going into Sunday’s free skate. Levito, the world junior champion, will likely qualify for the Grand Prix Final if she finishes in the top three.

Two-time U.S. champion Bradie Tennell fell twice in her short program in her first competition in 18 months and placed 10th of 12 skaters. Tennell, sidelined all of last season with a foot injury, missed training time over the last two months with an ankle injury.

Favored Italians Charlene Guignard and Marco Fabbri topped the rhythm dance with 86.30 points, edging Brits Lilah Fear and Lewis Gibson by .93.

Guignard and Fabbri, who won Grand Prix France last week, rank second in the world this season by best total score behind Canadians Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier, who are not in this week’s field.

Modern pentathlon body approves obstacle course discipline to replace horse riding

Modern Pentathlon Obstacle Discipline
Modern pentathlon’s international governing body (UIPM) approved the addition of an obstacle course discipline as it bids to stay in the Olympic program.

UIPM adopted the new event by member federations vote at its congress on Saturday, six months after it chose to test out the obstacle discipline from among 60 proposals to replace horse riding.

The sport’s international governing body said last year that horse riding had to be removed to boost the chances of keeping modern pentathlon’s place in the Olympics beyond 2024.

UIPM has said horse riding will remain part of the modern pentathlon at the 2024 Paris Games. The obstacle discipline would make its Olympic debut in 2028, should modern pentathlon be on the program at those Games.

Of the 97 member federations in attendance Saturday, 83 voted and 69 of them voted in favor of the obstacle discipline. Eleven voted against and three abstained.

“The result provides UIPM with a mandate to propose a new-look modern pentathlon – with obstacle discipline replacing riding – to the International Olympic Committee (IOC) for inclusion in the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games,” according to a Saturday press release from UIPM.

UIPM previously called it “the biggest shakeup” since the sport made its Olympic debut in 1912.

The sport has been on the Olympic program ever since but was not on the initial sports list for the 2028 Los Angeles Games. Neither was boxing nor weightlifting, sports with organizational and doping problems to address. Sports can still be added to the 2028 program as early as next year.

It has been reported that horse riding was encouraged to be replaced from modern pentathlon after an incident of horse abuse at the Tokyo Olympics — a German coach hit a horse that refused to jump — but IOC President Thomas Bach did not mention that in his public comments about the event’s Olympic future last December.

“They must demonstrate a significant reduction in cost and complexity and improvements across the areas for safety, accessibility, universality, appeal for youth and general public,” Bach said then.

Star modern pentathletes have voiced disapproval of replacing horse riding with an obstacle discipline. Reigning Olympic champion Joe Choong of Great Britain reportedly said he will quit the sport if and when the change is implemented.

The other modern pentathlon events are fencing, swimming and a combined running and shooting event. Modern pentathlon was created by the founder of the modern Olympics, Baron Pierre de Coubertin, and has roots in the duties required of a soldier from the late 19th century.

Alexa Knierim, Brandon Frazier on brink of a first for U.S. pairs' figure skating

Alexa Knierim, Brandon Frazier
World champions Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier lead after the short program at Grand Prix England, moving one step closer to becoming the first U.S. pairs’ figure skating team to win multiple Grand Prix events in one season.

Knierim and Frazier, who won Skate America three weeks ago, tallied 75.88 points in a clean short on Friday in Sheffield. They lead by 7.19 over Italians Sara Conti and Niccolo Macii going into Saturday’s free skate, live on Peacock.

GRAND PRIX ENGLAND: Results | Broadcast Schedule

Last season, Knierim and Frazier placed sixth at the Olympics, the best result for a U.S. pair in 20 years. The next month, they became the first U.S. pair to win a world title since 1979, competing against a field that lacked the top five teams from the Olympics.

Those top five pairs from Russia and China are not competing in this fall’s Grand Prix Series, either. Russians are banned due to the invasion of Ukraine, and China has no pairs entered in any of the six competitions that are qualifiers for December’s Grand Prix Final.

Last month, Knierim and Frazier became the first U.S. pair to win a fully international Skate America since 2006 and the third U.S. pair to win any full-fledged Grand Prix event since the series started in 1995.

Now they’re poised to become the first U.S. pair to qualify for the six-pair Grand Prix Final since 2015. Pairs are ranked by their two results on the six-event Grand Prix Series. For Knierim and Frazier, a third-place finish or better this week should be enough to get them in.

Canadian Roman Sadovsky was the surprise leader after the men’s short program with 89.49 points, edging Italian Daniel Grassl by 2.64. Headliner Morisi Kvitelashvili of Georgia, who was fourth at March’s worlds, was 12th in the 12-man field in Friday’s short program.

The women’s and ice dance competitions start Saturday, marking the first event in 18 months for two-time U.S. champion Bradie Tennell.

