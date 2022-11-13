Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Isabeau Levito, 15, finished runner-up at Grand Prix England and will very likely become the youngest American to qualify for figure skating’s Grand Prix Final since 2007.

Levito, the world junior champion, finished second in both of her starts on the six-event Grand Prix Series to all but clinch a spot in December’s six-skater Final. It would take very unexpected results in the last two Grand Prix events the next two weeks to knock her out.

Japan’s Mai Mihara won Grand Prix England, totaling 217.43 points to edge Levito by 1.69. Levito was bidding to become the youngest American to win a Grand Prix since Tara Lipinski in 1997.

With Levito all but in, it’s now likely that the U.S. will qualify skaters in all four disciplines into the Final, which takes the top six per discipline over the six-event Grand Prix Series. The U.S. last had skaters in every event at the Final in 2007, including 14-year-old Caroline Zhang.

GRAND PRIX ENGLAND: Results

The Americans have risen in the absence of powerhouse Russia, whose skaters are banned due to the invasion of Ukraine. China, which has strong pairs’ teams, hasn’t had any skaters compete through four Grand Prix events.

Grand Prix England highlights air Sunday at 4 p.m. ET on NBC, NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app.

The Grand Prix Series moves this week to Japan for NHK Trophy, live on Peacock. The field includes world champions Shoma Uno and Kaori Sakamoto from Japan. The U.S. contingent is led by three-time world medalist ice dancers Madison Chock and Evan Bates.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!