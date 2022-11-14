Kamila Valiyeva could be banned through 2026 Winter Olympics

By Nov 14, 2022, 8:01 AM EST
Kamila Valieva
Getty
The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) seeks a four-year doping ban for Russian figure skater Kamila Valiyeva in a court case, which would rule her out of the next Winter Olympics in 2026.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), which is handling the Valiyeva case, said Monday that WADA wants Valiyeva banned for four years starting on the date that the court’s decision goes into effect, plus disqualifying all of her results dating to last Christmas, the date of her positive drug test for a banned heart medication.

Last week, WADA President Witold Banka tweeted that WADA took the Valiyeva case to CAS after the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) did not meet a WADA-imposed Nov. 4 deadline to deliver a verdict on Valiyeva’s case.

The CAS verdict is usually final and binding with the exception of the right to appeal to the Swiss Federal Tribunal within 30 days on very limited procedural grounds.

The CAS process, which has started, includes appointing a three-member panel of arbitrators and scheduling a hearing.

Valiyeva, then 15, was the favorite going into February’s Olympics. After helping a team of Russian skaters win the team event, news surfaced of the positive test. The medal ceremony for the team event was postponed indefinitely. The medals still have not been awarded and will not be until Valiyeva’s case is adjudicated. The U.S. originally placed second and could be upgraded to gold if Valiyeva’s Olympic results are disqualified.

After the positive test surfaced, Valiyeva was allowed to compete in the individual event after a RUSADA anti-doping disciplinary committee lifted her suspension upon appeal by the skater.

The committee cited, among other reasons, a “low” amount of the banned substance in Valiyeva’s sample, that she tested negative before and after the Dec. 25 test and that, as an athlete under the age of 16, she had less of a burden of proof.

Anti-doping rules have a provision that athletes under the age of 16 may face lesser punishments for doping violations than those 16 and over, including a reprimand rather than a suspension.

The International Olympic Committee, WADA and the International Skating Union then appealed RUSADA’s lifting of the suspension to CAS, which ruled that Valiyeva could compete in the Olympics while her case was still being adjudicated.

Valiyeva topped the Olympic short program, then struggled in the free skate and finished fourth overall.

The CAS panel largely based its February decision on an “untenable delay” in Valiyeva’s sample test results being processed through a Stockholm lab, which led to a short time frame to rule on her Olympic eligibility during the Games. “This case was not about the underlying alleged anti-doping rule violation and the panel takes no position on that,” it stated in February.

All Russian figure skaters have been banned from international competition since February due to the nation’s invasion of Ukraine.

Hannah Roberts wins third consecutive BMX freestyle world title

By Nov 14, 2022, 10:47 AM EST
Hannah Roberts
Getty
Olympic silver medalist Hannah Roberts earned a third consecutive world title in BMX freestyle, the cycling discipline that debuted at the Tokyo Games.

Roberts, a 21-year-old American, crashed trying to throw a front flip and injured her back on her first of two runs in Sunday’s final in Abu Dhabi, according to USA Cycling.

The biggest setback of Roberts’ career was a broken back in 2012 when she fell off a six-foot ramp and fractured her T4 vertebra.

Roberts rallied in the second run, scoring 87.20 points on what she called her “backup run,” according to USA Cycling, to jump from 11th place in the 12-rider field to three-peat as world champion.

Great Britain’s Charlotte Worthington, who upset Roberts for Olympic gold, was fifth. Americans Perris Benegas and Angie Marino were seventh and ninth.

Japan’s Rim Nakamura won the men’s title with 93.80 points on his first run. U.S. Olympian Justin Dowell took silver with a 91.50-point first run.

World Athletics names Female Athlete of the Year finalists

By Nov 14, 2022, 8:15 AM EST
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone
Getty
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, who twice broke the 400m hurdles world record this year, is among five finalists for World Athletics Female Athlete of the Year.

McLaughlin-Levrone is joined by Nigeria’s Tobi Amusan, who broke the 100m hurdles world record en route to the world title; Jamaica’s Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, who won her fifth world 100m title; Peru’s Kimberly Garcia, who swept the 20km and 35km race walk world titles, and Venezuela’s Yulimar Rojas, who broke her own triple jump world record and swept the indoor and outdoor world titles.

The finalists were chosen from 10 nominees via three-way voting process that ended Oct. 31: World Athletics Council (50%), World Athletics family (25%) and a fan vote (25%) via Facebook, Instagram and YouTube likes and Twitter retweets on the post for the specified athlete.

The Male Athlete of the Year finalists have yet to be announced.

Winners will be named in early December.

Jamaican Elaine Thompson-Herah and Norwegian Karsten Warholm won the awards last year. The last Americans to win were Dalilah Muhammad (2019) and Ashton Eaton (2015).

