Paris 2024 Olympic, Paralympic mascots unveiled

The 2024 Paris Olympic and Paralympic mascots are Phrygian caps, which represent freedom in France.
Phrygian caps are historic international badges of liberty, worn by freed slaves in Rome, and later became a symbol of the French Revolution in the late 18th century.
“Rather than an animal, our mascots represent an ideal,” Paris 2024 President Tony Estanguet said. “Since it is familiar to us and appears on our stamps and the pediments of our town halls, it also represents French identity and spirit.”
In a symbol of inclusion, one of the two mascots, called Phryges (free-jes, like freeze with a “j”), wears a prosthetic running blade to highlight Paralympic athletes.
Most Olympic and Paralympic mascots have been animals. The Phryges were compared to Minions or The Smurfs by Paris 2024 organizers.
Each Phryge was given a personality. The Olympic Phryge is “the smart one” with a “methodical mind and alluring charm.”
The Paralympic Phryge is “a party animal, spontaneous and a bit hotheaded.”
The Phryges will be present at major sports and cultural events in France in the run up to the Games, which open July 26, 2024.
France had the first unofficial Olympic mascot for the 1968 Grenoble Winter Games — a man on skis called Schuss.
Olympic silver medalist Hannah Roberts earned a third consecutive world title in BMX freestyle, the cycling discipline that debuted at the Tokyo Games.
Roberts, a 21-year-old American, crashed trying to throw a front flip and injured her back on her first of two runs in Sunday’s final in Abu Dhabi, according to USA Cycling.
The biggest setback of Roberts’ career was a broken back in 2012 when she fell off a six-foot ramp and fractured her T4 vertebra.
Roberts rallied in the second run, scoring 87.20 points on what she called her “backup run,” according to USA Cycling, to jump from 11th place in the 12-rider field to three-peat as world champion.
Great Britain’s Charlotte Worthington, who upset Roberts for Olympic gold, was fifth. Americans Perris Benegas and Angie Marino were seventh and ninth.
Japan’s Rim Nakamura won the men’s title with 93.80 points on his first run. U.S. Olympian Justin Dowell took silver with a 91.50-point first run.
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, who twice broke the 400m hurdles world record this year, is among five finalists for World Athletics Female Athlete of the Year.
McLaughlin-Levrone is joined by Nigeria’s Tobi Amusan, who broke the 100m hurdles world record en route to the world title; Jamaica’s Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, who won her fifth world 100m title; Peru’s Kimberly Garcia, who swept the 20km and 35km race walk world titles, and Venezuela’s Yulimar Rojas, who broke her own triple jump world record and swept the indoor and outdoor world titles.
The finalists were chosen from 10 nominees via three-way voting process that ended Oct. 31: World Athletics Council (50%), World Athletics family (25%) and a fan vote (25%) via Facebook, Instagram and YouTube likes and Twitter retweets on the post for the specified athlete.
The Male Athlete of the Year finalists have yet to be announced.
Winners will be named in early December.
Jamaican Elaine Thompson-Herah and Norwegian Karsten Warholm won the awards last year. The last Americans to win were Dalilah Muhammad (2019) and Ashton Eaton (2015).
