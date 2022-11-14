World Athletics names Female Athlete of the Year finalists

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, who twice broke the 400m hurdles world record this year, is among five finalists for World Athletics Female Athlete of the Year.

McLaughlin-Levrone is joined by Nigeria’s Tobi Amusan, who broke the 100m hurdles world record en route to the world title; Jamaica’s Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, who won her fifth world 100m title; Peru’s Kimberly Garcia, who swept the 20km and 35km race walk world titles, and Venezuela’s Yulimar Rojas, who broke her own triple jump world record and swept the indoor and outdoor world titles.

The finalists were chosen from 10 nominees via three-way voting process that ended Oct. 31: World Athletics Council (50%), World Athletics family (25%) and a fan vote (25%) via Facebook, Instagram and YouTube likes and Twitter retweets on the post for the specified athlete.

The Male Athlete of the Year finalists have yet to be announced.

Winners will be named in early December.

Jamaican Elaine Thompson-Herah and Norwegian Karsten Warholm won the awards last year. The last Americans to win were Dalilah Muhammad (2019) and Ashton Eaton (2015).

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!