Novak Djokovic set to be granted visa to play Australian Open

Associated PressNov 15, 2022, 5:58 AM EST
Novak Djokovic
Getty
0 Comments

MELBOURNE, Australia — Novak Djokovic is set to be granted a visa to play in next year’s Australian Open despite his high-profile deportation in January.

The Australian Broadcasting Corp. on Tuesday said it had confirmed newspaper reports that the immigration minister had overturned a potential three-year exclusion period for Djokovic.

The Australian Border Force has previously said an exclusion period could be waived in certain circumstances — and that each case would be assessed on its merits.

Immigration Minister Andrew Giles’ office declined comment on privacy grounds, meaning any announcement on Djokovic’s visa status would have to come from the 35-year-old Serbian tennis star.

The 21-time Grand Slam singles champion wasn’t allowed to defend his Australian Open title this year after a tumultuous 10-day legal saga over his COVID-19 vaccination status that culminated with his visa being revoked on the eve of the tournament.

Djokovic arrived at Melbourne Airport as the world’s top-ranked tennis player with a visa he’d obtained online and what he believed to be a valid medical exemption to the country’s strict laws for unvaccinated travelers because it was endorsed by Tennis Australia and the government of Victoria state, which hosts the tournament.

Confusion reigned, generating global headlines. As it transpired, that medical exemption allowed him entry to the tournament, which required all players, fans and officials to be vaccinated for the coronavirus, but not necessarily to enter the country. It was rejected by the Australian Border Force.

Alex Hawke, Australia’s immigration minister at the time, used discretionary powers to cancel Djokovic’s visa on character grounds, stating he was a “talisman of a community of anti-vaccine sentiment.”

Australia has had a change of government and changed its border rules this year and, since July 6, incoming travelers no longer have to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccinations. That removed the major barrier to entry for Djokovic.

It allowed him to apply to Giles to reconsider his visa status. In his favor, Djokovic left Australia quickly after his visa was revoked and has not publicly criticized Australian authorities.

As the Department of Home Affairs website explains, applicants in Djokovic’s circumstances must explain in writing to Australia’s border authorities why the exclusion period should be put aside — “you must show us that there are compassionate or compelling circumstances to put aside your re-entry ban and grant you the visa.”

Djokovic indicated Monday at the ATP Finals in Italy that his lawyers were communicating with the Australian government with a view to him contesting the Jan. 16-29 Australian Open.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

More: Olympics

First Snowfalls Of Winter In Beijing
No foreign spectators, 21-day quarantine for unvaccinated at Beijing Olympics
The Emblem Of Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games In Beijing
U.S. athletes required to be fully vaccinated for Beijing Olympics
Los Angeles Exteriors And Landmarks - 2020
Kathy Carter promoted to CEO of LA28 Olympic organizing committee

Suni Lee to leave Auburn after this season, return to elite gymnastics for Olympic run

By Nov 15, 2022, 2:27 PM EST
Suni Lee
Getty
0 Comments

Olympic all-around champion Suni Lee said her upcoming sophomore season at Auburn will be her last and that she will return to elite gymnastics after this winter in a bid for the 2024 Paris Games.

“I don’t want it [the Olympics] to just be once in a lifetime,” she said in a video posted Tuesday. “I have my sights set on Paris in 2024, and I know what I have to do to get there. I’m looking forward to rolling up my sleeves and putting in the work.”

Lee, 19, hasn’t competed in elite international gymnastics since the Tokyo Games. She competed last winter and spring for Auburn in the NCAA, which has a different scoring system than the Olympics and usually requires different routines.

She took runner-up in April’s NCAA Championships all-around behind Trinity Thomas of Florida. She also won the balance beam title and helped Auburn to a fourth-place team finish, the best in program in history.

Lee then signaled a return to elite in July by participating in her first U.S. national team camp since the Tokyo Games.

Without Lee (and without Rio Olympic all-around champ Simone Biles), the U.S. women’s gymnastics team won the world title two weeks ago. Shilese Jones took all-around silver at worlds, where Lee’s Tokyo Olympic teammates Jade Carey and Jordan Chiles each won three medals.

The upcoming NCAA season runs from January into April. Lee has not said whether she plans to return to elite competition for the summer 2023 season, or if it will be in 2024 before the Paris Games.

Most Olympic medalist gymnasts who took breaks from elite came back before the Olympic year. Biles returned from a two-year competition break in 2018. Gabby Douglas and Aly Raisman took time off after the 2012 London Games and returned to competition in March 2015.

Biles has not competed since Tokyo and also not ruled out a return ahead of Paris 2024.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

More: Olympics

First Snowfalls Of Winter In Beijing
No foreign spectators, 21-day quarantine for unvaccinated at Beijing Olympics
The Emblem Of Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games In Beijing
U.S. athletes required to be fully vaccinated for Beijing Olympics
Los Angeles Exteriors And Landmarks - 2020
Kathy Carter promoted to CEO of LA28 Olympic organizing committee

U.S. Olympic wrestler Ben Provisor banned 16 months

By Nov 15, 2022, 1:55 PM EST
Ben Provisor
Getty
0 Comments

Ben Provisor, a two-time U.S. Olympic Greco-Roman wrestler, was banned 16 months, retroactive to July 11, after testing positive for amphetamine.

A U.S. Anti-Doping Agency review determined Provisor’s positive test was caused by medication prescribed by a physician that he was using in a therapeutic dose. Provisor did not have a current prescription nor did he have a valid therapeutic use exemption (TUE) at the time of his test that would have allowed him to take the medication legally.

Provisor has since obtained a prospective TUE.

The 32-year-old Provisor’s test was done at a competition where he qualified for the world championships. Provisor was given a provisional suspension in July and later replaced on the world team by the man he beat at the qualifier, Spencer Woods, in the week leading up to September’s worlds.

Provisor lost in the round of 16 at the Olympics in 2012 and 2016. He was eliminated before the final of last year’s Olympic Trials.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

More: Olympics

First Snowfalls Of Winter In Beijing
No foreign spectators, 21-day quarantine for unvaccinated at Beijing Olympics
The Emblem Of Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games In Beijing
U.S. athletes required to be fully vaccinated for Beijing Olympics
Los Angeles Exteriors And Landmarks - 2020
Kathy Carter promoted to CEO of LA28 Olympic organizing committee